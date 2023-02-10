Read full article on original website
Related
Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene Raise Hell Over Sam Smith’s Grammys Performance
The Grammys was its usual lavish spectacle featuring scores of styled-out celebrities on Sunday night. The buttoned-up, right-wing political commentariat was not pleased, particularly about Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ performance of “Unholy” — which featured fire, red lighting, and Smith sporting a pair of horns. “Don’t fight the culture wars, they say,” griped right-wing commentator Liz Wheeler. “Meanwhile demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up.” “This…is…evil,” Ted Cruz, a United States senator, responded. “The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). “And the Satanic Church now...
Kim Petras Releases Gritty New Song “brrr”
Kim Petras is saying “brrr” with her new single. The song features a throbbing beat layered by Petras’ crisp vocals as she takes on the persona of a fearless character. The steamy lyrics beckon the person who’s caught her eye to take me on a ride / You should pull me up closer / Turn the heat up in your Rover / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr / You should pull me up closer / Get your rocket outta holster / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr, she chants in the chorus.
NME
Sam Smith opens up about transphobia: “I’m being abused in the street more than ever”
Sam Smith has opened up about their experience with transphobia in the UK, admitting that they face more instances of public abuse at home than they do abroad. To celebrate the release of their fourth album, ‘Gloria’, Smith sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an exhaustive interview; in addition to the album itself, the pair dove deep into topics like mental health, Smith’s recent trip to the White House, their appearance on Saturday Night Live, and their return to the touring circuit.
What the devil were the Grammys doing letting Sam ‘Satan’ Smith troll most of America?
What’s the best way to piss off half of America in less than five minutes? It would be hard to beat what the Grammys did last night when they had pigtailed, filler-face-plumped Madonna introduce non-binary singer Sam Smith — who first came out as gay, then gender-fluid, and now demands to be called “they” — to perform a duet of a song called “Unholy,” with a transgender artist named Kim Petras, in which Smith dressed up as Satan in red tunic, hat and horns while dancers performed a devil-worshipping ritual around him, as “they” and Petras sang about a married couple...
Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens
Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
I was Sam Smith's background singer at the Grammys — here are 8 things that surprised me about the experience
Tenin Terrell sang with Sam Smith at the 2018 Grammys after going through strict security procedures and a surprisingly quick sound check.
Diana Ross’s Net Worth In 2023 and How the Supremes Singer Made It
The Queen of Motown lives like a queen!
Brit Awards 2023: The boldest red carpet looks, from Sam Smith to Rina Sawayama
Some of the biggest names in music arrived at London’s O2 Arena for the 2023 Brit Awards, held on Saturday (11 February). Nominees, performers, and presenters – including Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Wet Leg – all walked the red carpet, ahead of the live ceremony. While lots of stars opted for flamboyant creations, some looks were bolder than others. Here’s a recap of the most talked-about red carpet looks from the 2023 show: Follow live updates from the 2023 Brit Awards here. Sam SmithSam Smith opted to wear a dramatic, custom, all-black latex jumpsuit by Indian-born designer and...
Sam Smith defended amid criticism for ‘raunchy’ new music video for 'I'm Not Here To Make Friends'
'Unholy' singer Sam Smith must be protected at all costs, especially when they’re facing criticism for the content of their new music video, 'I’m Not Here To Make Friends'.Smith marked the release of their latest album Gloria on Friday by uploading a video for the track, which is a collaboration with producer and musician Calvin Harris and the Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez.The four-minute film begins with Smith exiting a golden helicopter in a glamorous, fluffy pink dress, before dancing on a staircase in an all-black outfit complete with a feathered headdress.However, it appears the main upset from people averse to...
NME
Church Of Satan responds to backlash to Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Grammys performance
The Church Of Satan has responded to the backlash from conspiracy theorists and right-wingers to Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Grammys performance. The pair’s performance of their collaborative single ‘Unholy’ at the awards show on Sunday (February 5) saw Smith wearing a red horned hat and Petras dancing in a cage flanked by dancers with red whips while flames blazed behind them.
tvinsider.com
Grammys 2023: Why Will Smith Dropped Out of Hip-Hop Tribute
The 65th Grammy Awards celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with one epic performance featuring several famous faces, but one was missing from the ensemble for a specific reason. According to Questlove, who spoke to Variety, Will Smith was meant to participate in the tribute but had to back out due to scheduling conflicts. The event supposedly coincided with production for Bad Boys 4.
Kim Petras Smashes Grammys History As First Trans Woman To Take Home Best Pop Duo Award
Pop music's biggest night of the year — the Grammys — is back once again. Looks from the 2022 Grammys last year had us talking for months (and they are lining up to be just as iconic again this year). However, award shows aren't only about the music and the fashion. For many stars, these shows serve as an opportunity to shed a light on their identities and causes they care about. At the AMAs in November 2022, Dove Cameron made her acceptance speech a heartfelt dedication to the queer community.
Kim Petras Says She’s the First Trans Woman to Win Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “This is a Huge Moment”
Kim Petras, who won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” with Sam Smith, said she is the first transgender woman to win the award. Accepting the honor, she said, “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award.” As the audience cheered and applauded, with Smith standing by her side, Petras continued, “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)The Best and Most...
Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Chris Stapleton Take 2023 Grammys to ‘Higher Ground’
Stevie Wonder linked up with fellow Motown legend Smokey Robinson and country star Chris Stapleton for a special performance at the Grammy Awards. Introduced by Billy Crystal — who gave a shoutout to his legendary producer uncle, Milt Gabler — Wonder took the stage. Backed by the group WanMor, he took the crowd through the Temptations’ “The Way You Do the Things You Do.” Robinson then joined the stage for “Tears of a Clown,” which he co-wrote with Wonder and Hank Cosby in 1967. For the finale, Stapleton joined for “Higher Ground,” sporting a cowboy hat with a turquoise stone. They...
Sam Smith Bounces on Brit Awards Red Carpet in Custom Latex Look by Harri
GOING VIRAL: Sam Smith made a dramatic fashion statement on the red carpet of the Brit Awards at The O2 Arena on Saturday night. The British singer wore an all-black custom-made latex outfit by the London-based fashion label Harri, founded by London College of Fashion MA Fashion graduate Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai.More from WWDBrit Awards Red Carpet 2023NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023 Fetes Kelly Clarkson, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Burrow & MorePhotos of Seth Rogen's Style The specially made outfit Smith wore had a dramatic shoulders and thighs design. The singer, who was nominated in the Best Artist category this year and is...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Roasted For 'Unholy' Gripe About Sam Smith And Kim Petras
The far-right Georgia congresswoman complained about the "demonic performance" at the Grammys in a conspiratorial tweet.
The FADER
Here are some scary pictures to distract the religious right from Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Last night, Sam Smith and Kim Petras brought their hit "Unholy" to the Grammy Awards for a performance that has set off evangelicals, right-wingers, and those who believe that Pfizer is somehow connected to Lucifer. It was pretty silly. The whole thing was more benign than Lil Nas X twerking on Satan. It had a real Spirit Halloween vibe to it.
Kim Petras earns Grammy for Sam Smith hit, becomes first openly transgender woman to win honor
Kim Petras, who performed on Sam Smith's "Unholy," made Grammys history when she became the first transgender woman to win best pop duo or group.
Sam Smith Haters, Admit It: Their Transformation Is Glorious
Sam Smith has taken over the world. Their big single “Unholy,” featuring Kim Petras, is currently second on the Billboard Global 200 chart. It has been on the chart for a remarkable 16 weeks, and No. 1 for several of them, with no signs of slowing down. It’s a historic accomplishment: Sam Smith is non-binary, and Kim Petras is a trans woman. How many other songs led by trans and non-binary artists have topped the charts? The answer is none, as “Unholy” is the first.It’s a bold new beginning for Smith in several ways. For one, they’ve been wearing things—often...
Comments / 0