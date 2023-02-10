Unionization efforts in Buffalo grow: Remedy House next in line to unionize

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Workers of Remedy House on Rhode Island Street walked out of the coffee bar on Tuesday as a start of their unionization efforts after presenting their list of demands to the owner.

The workers claim the owner fired an employee in response to workers’ intention to unionize. According to a post via the shop's social media pages, the coffee shop said they already had intentions of eliminating a certain number of positions before hearing of a unionization attempt.

According to a release from the Workers United Rochester Regional Joint Board (RRJB), No less than 24 hours following their picket, the owners of the local coffee shop conceded to the worker’s demands and voluntarily recognized the union. This means Remedy House workers are officially recognized as a union and workers will begin contract negotiations with the employer.

“This is just the start for us, we hope this next chapter provides opportunities to continue learning and growing as we move towards our goal for reclaiming the ‘Remedy House’ name as one that truly stands for the community,” said Lia Sitrin, a worker at Remedy House. “If this experience has taught me anything, it’s the sheer power that a team, with the guts to have a voice and the strength to stand by it, can wield.”

"I think it's a monumental effort," said Peter De Jesus Jr., WNY Labor Federation AFL-CIO President. "Every time that you stand up collectively and say that, you demand a seat at the table. Kudos to them for knowing their worth and being willing to put action to that."

Over recent years, we've seen a significant increase in unions. The RRJB alone has helped organize with Starbucks workers, SPOT Coffee and the Lexington Co-Op in Buffalo alone.

"Western New York is a union town," said De Jesus. "I'd like to think that the larger movement plays a key role in the determination of an employer to unjustly not allow workers to to unionize."

According to the Instagram page of the Remedy House:

We support our team's efforts to unionize and have had discussions with the unionizing committee this afternoon. Some of the concerns raised by staff have already been addressed, while others will receive increased attention as unionization efforts progress.

We have always strived to create a fair, engaging, and comfortable work environment for our staff. We support their right to choose if unionization efforts are part of that equation and look forward to working with the organizing committee as they form.