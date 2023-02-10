ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Analysis-Japan's Debt Time Bomb to Complicate BOJ Exit Path

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's ticking debt time bomb will likely complicate the next central bank governor's task of steering a smooth exit from ultra-loose monetary settings, with rising long-term interest rates already forcing policymakers to amend budget projections. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration has nominated Kazuo Ueda, a former member...
Inflation report due Tuesday has the potential to deliver some bad news

All market eyes Tuesday will be on the release of the Labor Department's consumer price index, a widely followed inflation gauge. Economists are expecting that the CPI will show a 0.4% increase in January, which would translate into 6.2% annual growth. However, there's some indication the number could be even higher.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, dollar gains before U.S. inflation test

SYDNEY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Asian shares slid and the dollar rose on Monday as investors hunkered down for U.S. inflation data that could jolt the outlook for interest rates globally, while accelerating or reversing the recent spike in bond yields. An air of geopolitical mystery was added by news...
Asia Markets Fall as Investors Await Economic Data Releases in Week Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Asia-Pacific were down on Monday as investors look ahead to a week of crucial economic data releases, including the U.S. consumer price index that will determine the Federal Reserve's path forward. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell more than 1% and the...
BOJ governor speculation rattles Japanese yen, Nikkei index

Investing.com -- The Japanese yen sank against the dollar on Monday, while local stocks also tumbled as markets speculated over the next Bank of Japan Governor and the extension of the bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy. The yen sank 0.6% to the dollar and was trading close to one-month lows,...
Interest Rate Watchers Prepare For Valentine's Day CPI Report

Interest rate watchers are preparing for the effects of the government’s consumer price index (CPI) report on long- and short-term bond yields. Inflation increases or decreases for January, as measured by the CPI, are being released on Feb. 14.  The January jobs report was strong enough that some analysts suggest that the Federal Reserve is more likely to raise rates. An inflation rate rise for that month would add pressure for such a move and surprise a few investors. Here’s a look at that market based on the different yield charts across the spectrum of time frames. It’s impossible to predict what might...

