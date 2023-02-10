ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
Costco Brought Back Its Highly-Anticipated Bakery Find for Valentine’s Day — But Only for a Few More Days

Love is in the air, and when it comes to the people that are most important in your life, Valentine’s Day is yet another great opportunity to show them just how much you care. With the abundance of gift options available at our fingertips, ranging from little luxuries for $10 or less at Costco, or knick knacks and tchotchkes for under $50 at Uncommon Goods, there should be no excuse for showing up empty-handed on the big day.
Chicken Of The Sea Offering $1M To Anyone Who Can Find A Mermaid

If you know where to find a real mermaid, Chicken of the Sea has a check for you. The tuna company is offering $1 million to the person that can provide “scientific evidence” that mermaids exist and set up an interview between the mermaid and the company’s mermaid expert.
Woman finds $10k in cash hidden in dead grandmother’s books while cleaning out her house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When my seventeen-year-old daughter was a bit younger we used to have movie nights together every week. I would make a bowl of popcorn and we’d turn out the lights and cuddle up under a blanket together to watch a movie of her choice. My daughter Tori loved adventures, and that’s how one night we found ourselves watching the Nicolas Cage movie, National Treasure.
Man makes woman pay for first date after he orders 2 appetizers, dinner, and dessert just for himself

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine thought I'd hit it off with another friend of hers. She was wrong, but we gave it a shot for a few months. It didn't work out for a variety of reasons, him expecting me to pay for dinner after he ordered two appetizers plus dessert was just one of them.
Walmart just dropped a ton of weekend deals — starting at just $5!

The days are starting to get just a little bit longer, and Walmart's weekend deals a whole lot hotter! Snag a Shark vac for less than $100, a 55" smart TV for under $360 and earbuds for only $26! And oh yeah: If you're ready to start getting in shape for summer, we've got deals on workout equipment as well.
