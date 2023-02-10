Taste test at a chocolate contest; take your sweetie for a decadent dinner

Chocolate for all

The 16th Annual Chocolate Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Osterville Village Library, 43 Wianno Ave. Judging begins at noon with Lisa Raffael of Delicious Desserts in Falmouth; wine and food consultant Michael Woeste; and Cape Cod Times food editor Gwenn Friss. After judging for the adult and children's categories, with prizes awarded, entries will be available for tasting. The free event is held by The Osterville Business and Professional Association. Several shops along Main Street and Wianno Avenue in Osterville are participating with specials and treats.

Valentine's gift

Two Goats School of Cheesemaking in Eastham is holding a three-day cheesemaking workshop, Feb. 17-19, at the school at 25 Wood Song Drive. The $250 class explores the making of more than a half-dozen cheeses, along with the basics of yogurt and kefir. To learn more and/or register, visit twogoatsschoolofcheesemaking.com.

Soiree at the sewer

The Provincetown Film Society has added a new event to its winter auction: join John Waters for “Soiree at the Sewer,” a private dinner featuring log-jam appetizers, elimination entrees and mudslide desserts prepared by Chef Jacob Hetnarski. The bid-only feast will take place this July at Provincetown’s water treatment plant. Guests must be 21 years or older to bid on this item. For more information, please visit www.biddingforgood.com/ptownfilm.

Music of Nat King Cole

Presented by the Cultural Center of Cape Cod at 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 10, enjoy a tribute to Nat King Cole performed by Robbie Pate. Pate has performed at several venues throughout the Boston and Baltimore areas and spent the winter of 2018 touring with the Alexey Podymkin Quartet and performed at Fenway Park with he Zac Brown Band. Performing with Pate will be Anastassiya Petrova, piano; Pritesh Walia, guitar; James Dale, bass; and Ryan Sands, drums. Tickets, $25, at www.cultural-center.org or by calling 508-394-7100. Cultural Center of Cape Cod, 307 Old Main St., South Yarmouth.

Valentine’s Day feast

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 6-8 p.m., celebrate your partner with a Valentine's Day dinner starting with an amuse bouche of caviar, creme fraiche on blini, a salad of lobster, crab and shrimp with grapefruit and blood orange, roast loin of veal filled with foie gras, roasted peppers, olives and Swiss chard and finish with a chocolate raspberry terrine with sauce Anglaise. Complimentary champagne will be poured. This is a BYOB event; sip whatever your favorite beverage is!! $95/$85 for members. Register at www.cultural-center.org or call 508-394-7100.