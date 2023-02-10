ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

kisswtlz.com

Rescue Mission Turns to Recovery Operation for Missing Boater in Saginaw County

Police continue to search for a Saginaw County boater who went missing on the Tittabawassee River Sunday. Police say 26-year-old Nathan Robbins was on the river with a friend around 1:30 a.m., heading to Coty’s Landing to meet up with their girlfriends. However, the boat capsized south of the Gratiot Road Bridge when Robbins attempted to get the boat running after it stalled. Police say Robbins motions caused the boat to turn over.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

First Alert- Saturday morning, February 11

Here's a look at the top stories we are working on today. Flint residents are frustrated with the city following a water main break that resulted in a boil filtered water advisory over the weekend. TV5 News Update: Friday evening, Feb. 10. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Here are some...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Excited Goat Coffee Company opens second location

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Excited Goat Coffee Company, a local coffee shop, opened up its second location today in Bay City. The coffee company served up fresh cups of joe at its new store on North Euclid Avenue in Bay City. The original store is located on West...
BAY CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

Dive team searching for Michigan man missing in Tittabawassee River

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI—A Saginaw County man is missing after a boat he and a friend had been riding down the Tittabwassee River on capsized around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. According to Thomas Township Fire Chief Michael Cousins, the man, identified as 26-year-old Nathan James Robbins, was traveling down the river on a small boat with a friend when their vessel capsized south of the Gratiot Road Bridge.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Former Bank Up for Sale in Flint. Only $300k with Vault Included

A former bank is now up for sale in Flint, Michigan. Just across the street from the Dort Mall in Flint, a rather unique property is currently on the market. This unique property is a former bank at the corner of Atherton Road and Dort Highway. The seller is motivated and asking for just $299,000 for it.
FLINT, MI
tourcounsel.com

Dort Mall | Shopping mall in Flint, Michigan

Dort Mall (formerly Small Mall and Mid-America Plaza) is a shopping mall located in Flint, Michigan. It was built in two stages in 1964 and 1965, three years before Courtland Center and five years before Genesee Valley Center, making it the oldest mall in Genesee County. It is owned by...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint residents and businesses impacted by boil filtered water advisory

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The water main break in Flint has impacted residents and businesses across the city since Friday morning, Feb. 10. A 24-inch line failed near the Cedar Street reservoir Friday morning, causing a drop in water pressure throughout the city. As a result, city leaders issued...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Huron Co. woman wins $1M on Big Spin Show

HURON Co., Mich. (WNEM) - A Huron County woman won $1 million on the Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin Show. Aimee Krull, of Port Austin, was selected to participate in the show after entering codes from non-winning The Big Spin tickets online. “When I saw the lottery caller ID...
HURON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint PD investigating murder, shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A 34-year-old Flint woman is dead following a shooting in the city over the weekend. It happened about 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Flint Police Department responded to Midway Square Townhomes, located at 3102 Fox Circle, for the report of a shooting. The...
FLINT, MI

