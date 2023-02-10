Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
12 Popular, Must-Try Restaurants, Bar & Grills In Bay County MI
Michigan's Tri-City area is full of fantastic restaurants. Today we explore 12 Bay County Michigan spots worthy of a stop along your way Up North or getting out of your own neighborhood routine. What are the best places to eat in Bay County, Michigan?. A handful of the places included...
Rescue effort becomes recovery mission as divers search mid-Michigan river for 26-year-old boater from Saginaw County
Divers from several counties are working to recover the body of a 26-year-old boater who capsized in a mid-Michigan river early Sunday morning.
kisswtlz.com
Rescue Mission Turns to Recovery Operation for Missing Boater in Saginaw County
Police continue to search for a Saginaw County boater who went missing on the Tittabawassee River Sunday. Police say 26-year-old Nathan Robbins was on the river with a friend around 1:30 a.m., heading to Coty’s Landing to meet up with their girlfriends. However, the boat capsized south of the Gratiot Road Bridge when Robbins attempted to get the boat running after it stalled. Police say Robbins motions caused the boat to turn over.
WNEM
First Alert- Saturday morning, February 11
Here's a look at the top stories we are working on today. Flint residents are frustrated with the city following a water main break that resulted in a boil filtered water advisory over the weekend. TV5 News Update: Friday evening, Feb. 10. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Here are some...
WNEM
Excited Goat Coffee Company opens second location
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Excited Goat Coffee Company, a local coffee shop, opened up its second location today in Bay City. The coffee company served up fresh cups of joe at its new store on North Euclid Avenue in Bay City. The original store is located on West...
Dive team searching for Michigan man missing in Tittabawassee River
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI—A Saginaw County man is missing after a boat he and a friend had been riding down the Tittabwassee River on capsized around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. According to Thomas Township Fire Chief Michael Cousins, the man, identified as 26-year-old Nathan James Robbins, was traveling down the river on a small boat with a friend when their vessel capsized south of the Gratiot Road Bridge.
Celebrate Fat Tuesday 2023 at the Krzysiak’s House Paczki Polka Palooza Party
BAY CITY, MI — Calling all paczki lovers: Bay City’s Krzysiak’s House Family Restaurant will celebrate Fat Tuesday 2023 with its annual Paczki Polka Palooza Party Tuesday, Feb. 21. The party, to take place from 5 a.m. to noon on Fat Tuesday, will include a breakfast buffet...
MADE Institute to purchase five transitional houses in north Flint for returning citizens
FLINT, MI – A Flint organization fighting recidivism has received a $283,375 grant from Islamic Relief USA to continue operations in Genesee County. The MADE Institute, an organization that offers returning citizens and at-risk youth employment, education and housing opportunities, recently announced the grant. Funding will be used to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: What we know about unknown airborne object shot down near Michigan airspace -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Everything we know about the unidentified object shot down over Lake Huron. An unidentified airborne object was shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday. Military...
Former Bank Up for Sale in Flint. Only $300k with Vault Included
A former bank is now up for sale in Flint, Michigan. Just across the street from the Dort Mall in Flint, a rather unique property is currently on the market. This unique property is a former bank at the corner of Atherton Road and Dort Highway. The seller is motivated and asking for just $299,000 for it.
tourcounsel.com
Dort Mall | Shopping mall in Flint, Michigan
Dort Mall (formerly Small Mall and Mid-America Plaza) is a shopping mall located in Flint, Michigan. It was built in two stages in 1964 and 1965, three years before Courtland Center and five years before Genesee Valley Center, making it the oldest mall in Genesee County. It is owned by...
WNEM
Broken water main repaired, boil water advisory remains in place for Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The City of Flint announced Sunday morning that a broken water main has been repaired but the boil water advisory for residents will remain in place. The break was reported shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. It happened on Cedar Street near the Shelter...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: ‘Candy crack grapes’ from Saginaw’s Cob King
SAGINAW, MI — Downtown Saginaw’s Cob King, known for “Flamin’ Hot Cheetos” elotes and other Mexican street foods, is now offering “candy crack grapes,” and customers can’t get enough. “Everybody loves them,” said Cob King owner James Garza. The candied grapes...
WNEM
Flint residents and businesses impacted by boil filtered water advisory
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The water main break in Flint has impacted residents and businesses across the city since Friday morning, Feb. 10. A 24-inch line failed near the Cedar Street reservoir Friday morning, causing a drop in water pressure throughout the city. As a result, city leaders issued...
Prosecutors show video of downtown Flint shooting, crash that left 2 dead
FLINT, MI – Prosecutors on Monday, Feb. 13 played video that appeared to capture the moments surrounding a downtown Flint shooting and crash that left two Flint women dead in December 2021. The various clips of surveillance video, taken from nearby businesses in the downtown Flint area on Dec....
WNEM
Huron Co. woman wins $1M on Big Spin Show
HURON Co., Mich. (WNEM) - A Huron County woman won $1 million on the Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin Show. Aimee Krull, of Port Austin, was selected to participate in the show after entering codes from non-winning The Big Spin tickets online. “When I saw the lottery caller ID...
Lawsuit alleges Saginaw County Jail staff’s indifference caused Bay City inmate’s death
SAGINAW, MI — Four days before his son’s birth, Bay City resident Joshua A. Aldrich died on the floor of a Saginaw County Jail cell of a methamphetamine overdose. Now, a federal lawsuit is alleging jail staff were deliberately indifferent and stood by watching as Aldrich suffered an agonizing death.
Police identify Saginaw man killed in pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man killed in a recent early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County. Burke W. McCain, 39, was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota west on U.S. 10 the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 8. About 6:40 a.m., McCain struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75.
Tiny Michigan village’s demolition plans may be small but could be a huge difference-maker
LENNON, MI -- The scope of the demolition that’s being pursued in Lennon isn’t enough to get noticed in a bigger city, but in a little village that’s less than one square mile, the potential change in the commercial landscape couldn’t be bigger. Officials for the...
WNEM
Flint PD investigating murder, shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A 34-year-old Flint woman is dead following a shooting in the city over the weekend. It happened about 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Flint Police Department responded to Midway Square Townhomes, located at 3102 Fox Circle, for the report of a shooting. The...
Comments / 0