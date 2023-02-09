Read full article on original website
Montpellier Open: Sinner wins the trophy
Italian Jannik Sinner, the second seed, won the Montpellier Open trophy by defeating American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (3), 6-3 at the Sud de France Arena on Sunday. Winner winner, Jannik Sinner 🏆 @janniksin pic.twitter.com/SCOM5BbHPq. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 12, 2023. Earlier in the tournament, Sinner, ranked No 17,...
Dallas Open: Fritz takes his revenge on Giron
Top seed Taylor Fritz moved into the semi-finals of the Dallas Open by winning against No 7 seed Marcos Giron 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Friday night. In 2022, Giron had beaten Fritz at the same stage of the same tournament !. Revenge 😜. 2022...
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Bencic beats Haddad Maia to reach final
Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, advanced to the final of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open by defeating Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 6 seed, 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday. Ahead of her semi-final win, the Swiss won against Ukrainian wildcard Marta Kostyuk (6-4, 7-5) and American qualifier Shelby Rogers (7-6 (5), 6-2).
Montpellier Open: Sinner ends French teen Fils’ dream run to reach final
Italy’s Jannik Sinner advanced to his first singles final of 2023 after a straight sets win over France’s Arthur Fils in the semi-finals of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier on Saturday. After saving two set points and winning a close opening set 7-5, Sinner was able...
Montpellier Open: Cressy upsets top seed Rune to set up Sinner final
American Maxime Cressy moved into the final of the Montpellier Open by edging out Dane Holger Rune, the top seed, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4) at the Sud de France Arena on Saturday evening. Cressy, ranked No 51, will play Italian Jannik Sinner, the second seed, next. The Italian had...
February 12, 1996: The day Thomas Muster passed Andre Agassi to become world No 1
On this day, February 12, 1996, Thomas Muster, from Austria, who had played the best season of his career in 1995, passed Andre Agassi to become world No 1. “Musterminator”, who had dominated the clay-court season and triumphed at Roland-Garros the previous year, was the first and only No 1 in tennis history to have never won a single match at Wimbledon. He would remain at the top of the ATP rankings for a total of six weeks.
WTA Linz: Vondrousova goes down in three sets to Potapova in semis
Czech Marketa Vondrousova went down to Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 8 seed, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3 in the semi-finals of the Linz Open at the Design Center Linz on Saturday. Potapova, ranked No 44, will play the winner of the match between Greek Maria Sakkari, the top seed, and Croat Petra Martic, the No 6 seed, next.
Cordoba Open: Coria beats Ramos-Vinolas to reach final and break into top 50
Argentine Federico Coria, the No 6 seed, advanced to the final of the Cordoba Open by beating Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No 3 seed, 6-4, 7-6 (2) at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Saturday. Coria, ranked No 67, will face the winner of the match between qualifier Hugo Dellien...
Linz Open: Potapova wins second career singles title
Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 8 seed, beat Croat Petra Martic, the No 6 seed, 6-3, 6-1 to win the Linz Open trophy at the Design Center Linz on Sunday. Sealed with a kiss 😚🏆@nastiaapotapova | @WTALinz | #WTALinz pic.twitter.com/z7j5VpM4CB. — wta (@WTA) February 12, 2023. Ahead of...
Cordoba Open: Baez delights home fans by winning second career singles title
Sebastian Baez won the Cordoba Open trophy on Sunday by defeating No 6 seed Federico Coria 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes. This was the second career singles title for the 22-year-old Argentine, who won the title in Estoril last year. “Winning a tournament in Argentina is...
Serena Williams returns… with two Super Bowl commercials
Serena Williams may have retired or as she would like to call it ‘evolved’ away from tennis. But the 41-year-old was a big part of one of sports’ biggest nights – the Super Bowl – by starring in not one, but two, commercials. Williams’ first...
