San Angelo, TX

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Does Texas Rank as a High Rent State?

It is easy to see someone who's homeless and think that there must be something wrong with that person. We often dismiss homelessness as being a symptom of mental illness or substance abuse. In some cases this is true. In far too many others, it is due to the high...
TEXAS STATE
tourcounsel.com

Sunset Mall | Shopping mall in San Angelo, Texas

Sunset Mall is a shopping mall located in San Angelo, Texas. The anchor stores are Marshalls, JCPenney, Fitness 1440, Ulta Beauty, two Dillard's stores, Conn's, There is one vacant anchor store that was once Sears. The mall opened in 1979, featuring JCPenney, Sears, H. J. Wilson Co., Bealls, and Hemphill-Wells....
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Could There Be Casinos In San Angelo Anytime Soon?

Some people have a taste for gaming chips. I have never found them appetizing. More on that coming up. As of now, Texas has three operating casinos. None of them are particularly close to San Angelo. They include the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass, Naskila Gaming in Livingston, and the Speaking Rock Entertainment Center in El Paso.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Buttercup Cafe looking for new owners

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The current owners of Buttercup all-day Cafe have announced they are looking to "pass the torch" of ownership of the popular local coffee bar. Buttercup has been in San Angelo since 2021 and has been a coffee hot spot for Angelo State University students and much more ever […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Running a red light causes a four-car collision

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 5:46 p.m. early Monday evening asking commuters to avoid Sherwood Way near Garfield Street due to a motor vehicle crash. According to police at the scene, a white Ford was going westbound on Sherwood Way while another white SUV was southbound on […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

San Angelo, TX
