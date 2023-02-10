Read full article on original website
Does Texas Rank as a High Rent State?
It is easy to see someone who's homeless and think that there must be something wrong with that person. We often dismiss homelessness as being a symptom of mental illness or substance abuse. In some cases this is true. In far too many others, it is due to the high...
tourcounsel.com
Sunset Mall | Shopping mall in San Angelo, Texas
Sunset Mall is a shopping mall located in San Angelo, Texas. The anchor stores are Marshalls, JCPenney, Fitness 1440, Ulta Beauty, two Dillard's stores, Conn's, There is one vacant anchor store that was once Sears. The mall opened in 1979, featuring JCPenney, Sears, H. J. Wilson Co., Bealls, and Hemphill-Wells....
The Costs of Getting Caught “Getting Busy” in A Car in Texas
There was a time when every city in America had a "lover's lane". I asked several over 60-year-old adults in San Angelo where to find the location of the local "lover's lane" I got a lot of naughty smiles. A few told me about a naughty store. That was not what I had in mind. Many said it was "none of my business".
Could There Be Casinos In San Angelo Anytime Soon?
Some people have a taste for gaming chips. I have never found them appetizing. More on that coming up. As of now, Texas has three operating casinos. None of them are particularly close to San Angelo. They include the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass, Naskila Gaming in Livingston, and the Speaking Rock Entertainment Center in El Paso.
Buttercup Cafe looking for new owners
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The current owners of Buttercup all-day Cafe have announced they are looking to “pass the torch” of ownership of the popular local coffee bar. Buttercup has been in San Angelo since 2021 and has been a coffee hot spot for Angelo State University students and much more ever […]
Running a red light causes a four-car collision
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 5:46 p.m. early Monday evening asking commuters to avoid Sherwood Way near Garfield Street due to a motor vehicle crash. According to police at the scene, a white Ford was going westbound on Sherwood Way while another white SUV was southbound on […]
Two arrested in Louisiana indicted for local shooting
The victim told officers he was able to escape being run over by the vehicle after being shot twice and went to a nearby residence for help.
The carnival is back in town – Here’s what you need to know
Residents may have noticed the large trucks hauling in the carnival rides so here's what you need to know before attending.
VIDEO: School bus struck in North San Angelo crash
A San Angelo ISD bus was involved in a crash in North San Angelo on Friday afternoon, February 10, 2023..
Man indicted for murder involving Snapchat conversation
According to records filed in Tom Green County, Christopher Wise was indicted on January 20, 2023, for the murder of Christie Feland by striking her with an unknown object.
Tom Green County jail logs: February 10, 2023
Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
