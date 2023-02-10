Read full article on original website
Related
Treasure at Goodwill: A man knew he had hit the jackpot when he spotted a "worn out" $6 watch
There are quite a few incidents of people finding valuable objects but not realizing their true value until the object has been examined by an expert. The few, lucky people who appear on the Antiques Roadshow are prime examples of this.
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
M&Ms Kicks Out Maya Rudolph, Brings Back the Original Candies After Super Bowl Fiasco
It looks like the M&M spokescandies are back after the candy company revealed that they would be retiring them in favor of Maya Rudolph. Rudolph appeared in a few commercials as the new spokesperson and revealed her new Ma&ya's clam candy. There were a few Super Bowl commercials leading up to the big reveal, and ...
Fox40
Best alcohol-free mouthwash
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People have tried just about everything to freshen their breath, from mint leaves to fruit and vinegar. For many consumers, the burning sensation from mouthwash alcohol means it is killing bacteria. For others, the burning feeling can be too harsh.
Comments / 0