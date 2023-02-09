Sebastian Korda is an American professional tennis player who has made a name for himself in the sport. He has achieved success both on and off the court, and his net worth has been estimated at $2 million. Korda’s father, Petr Korda, was also a professional tennis player and had much to do with helping his son break into the sport. Korda was born on July 10, 1988, in Los Angeles, California. He started playing tennis at the age of six and was enrolled at IMG Bollettieri Tennis Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He won three ITF junior titles from 2003 to 2005.He has been ranked as one of the best players on the ATP tour and his career earnings have been impressive. His net worth, however, remains a mystery to many fans. In this article we will explore Sebastian Korda’s net worth to gain an insight into his wealth and success over the years.

