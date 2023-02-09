Read full article on original website
Related
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Samsonova to meet Bencic in final
Russian Liudmila Samsonova, the No 8 seed, moved into the final of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open by edging out Chinese Qinwen Zheng 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 on Saturday. Samsonova, ranked No 19, will face Swiss Belinda Bencic, the second seed, next. See you on Sunday 👋. Liudmila Samsonova holds off...
Dallas Open: Wu wins his and China’s first ATP singles trophy after saving 4 match points against Isner
China’s Yibing Wu made history on Sunday!! He edged out American John Isner, the No 5 seed, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (12) to lift the Dallas Open trophy at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex. Wu is the first Chinese male player to win an ATP singles title in the...
Isner makes history as first player to win 500 ATP Tour level tie-breaks during Dallas Open win
John Isner won a match last night and it featured a tiebreak, his 500th tiebreak win on the ATP-tour level which is a new record and it came in his backyard in Texas. Isner is a long-time Texas resident and naturally, he opted to play for the Dallas Open. He is playing well at the moment which isn't a surprise considering how well the conditions there work for him but the match featured a tiebreak. Many of his matches have and you'd probably have a tough time finding matches that didn't.
Montpellier Open: Sinner wins the trophy
Italian Jannik Sinner, the second seed, won the Montpellier Open trophy by defeating American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (3), 6-3 at the Sud de France Arena on Sunday. Winner winner, Jannik Sinner 🏆 @janniksin pic.twitter.com/SCOM5BbHPq. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 12, 2023. Earlier in the tournament, Sinner, ranked No 17,...
Montpellier Open: Sinner ends French teen Fils’ dream run to reach final
Italy’s Jannik Sinner advanced to his first singles final of 2023 after a straight sets win over France’s Arthur Fils in the semi-finals of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier on Saturday. After saving two set points and winning a close opening set 7-5, Sinner was able...
Cordoba Open: Coria beats Ramos-Vinolas to reach final and break into top 50
Argentine Federico Coria, the No 6 seed, advanced to the final of the Cordoba Open by beating Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No 3 seed, 6-4, 7-6 (2) at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Saturday. Coria, ranked No 67, will face the winner of the match between qualifier Hugo Dellien...
Auger-Aliassime returns to site of first ATP Tour level title in Rotterdam after 0-8 record: “Every time I lost one of those finals it was tough mentally
Felix Auger Aliassime will try to repeat his success at the ABN AMRO WTT Rotterdam, where he lifted his first ATP title against Stefanos Tsitsipas. World No. 7 will play his first-round match at ATP 500 Rotterdam next Tuesday against Italian Lorenzo Sonego. It is a special tournament for Felix Auger Aliassime, since there he lifted his first professional title in 2022, after 0-8 record in finals:
History in Dallas: Wu becomes first Chinese man to reach ATP singles final
China’s Yibing Wu created history at the Dallas Open on Saturday as the 23-year-old upset top seed Taylor Fritz to become the first player from his country to reach an ATP singles final in the Open Era. Wu, the 2017 US Open boys singles champion, won a tight contest...
2023 ABN AMRO Open Rotterdam Draw including Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Rune, Rublev and Zverev
The 2023 edition of the ATP Rotterdam will be the 50th overall and it will host a strong field including Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Rune, Rublev, Zverev and last year's champion Felix Auger-Aliassime. The tennis tournament in Rotterdam never lacks a strong field but this year's field will be particularly impressive. We'll...
Linz Open: Martic upsets top seed Sakkari to set up final against Potapova
Croatia’s Petra Martic, the No 6 seed, moved into the final of the Linz Open by edging out Greek Maria Sakkari, the top seed, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Design Center Linz on Saturday evening. Martic, ranked No 34, will face Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 8 seed, next....
Montpellier Open: Cressy upsets top seed Rune to set up Sinner final
American Maxime Cressy moved into the final of the Montpellier Open by edging out Dane Holger Rune, the top seed, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4) at the Sud de France Arena on Saturday evening. Cressy, ranked No 51, will play Italian Jannik Sinner, the second seed, next. The Italian had...
Sebastian Korda Net Worth – Tennis
The Tour: ATP Stars Make 2023 Predictions
Novak Djokovic proved once again that he is the master of Melbourne when he won his 10th Australian Open title last month. While the Serbian said he was far from confident in his title chances at times due to his hamstring tear, several of his ATP Tour colleagues had no problem correctly picking him to reclaim the crown at the year's first Grand Slam.
Tsitsipas pleased as Wimbledon and Roland Garros change on-court coaching rules: "That's how it should be"
Stefanos Tsitspas is pleased about the decision by Wimbledon and Roland Garros to allow on-court coaching as he's a long-time advocate for allowing it. Tsitsipas has been outspoken about his wish for on-court coaching becomes permitted. He was delighted to hear the ATP was bringing that back as he's always maintained that it's something that's needed in the sport and will make it better. Funnily enough, Tsitsipas is the player that received the most code violations for coaching in the past few years.
Moment In Time: Felix Reflects On Rotterdam Triumph
When Felix Auger-Aliassime steps onto court at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam this week, he will be returning to the scene of his first ATP Tour title triumph. The Canadian arrived at the ATP 500 event in 2022 in confident mood after reaching the quarter-finals at the Australian Open. Determined to have a positive week, Auger-Aliassime quickly found his range in the Netherlands.
Cordoba Open: Baez delights home fans by winning second career singles title
Sebastian Baez won the Cordoba Open trophy on Sunday by defeating No 6 seed Federico Coria 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes. This was the second career singles title for the 22-year-old Argentine, who won the title in Estoril last year. “Winning a tournament in Argentina is...
