Gerson: Israel celebrates 75th anniversary as welcoming state for Jews

This is the second of my three columns pertaining to noteworthy anniversaries taking place in the year 2023. The one which I write now is so very significant for the Jewish People.

Seventy-five years ago, the modern State of Israel had its beginning. On May 14, 1948, in the Tel Aviv museum, the independent state was declared. David Ben Gurion, the first prime minister, read Israel's very beautiful Declaration of Independence. Immediately, Israel was attacked by the surrounding Arab countries, defending itself , in a war that lasted a year.

There is so much which I could write about regarding Israel's accomplishments these past 75 years. They are far to numerous for a column of this size. Among them, are Israel's heroic defense of the nation, in wars throughout its history, including the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago. There are also the great advances in medical technology which the world has looked to. And, with all of Israel's wonderful museums and sites, it has been a center for tourism for persons of all faiths.

But, most important, which I emphasize here, is what Israel has meant to the life of the Jewish People. It centers upon an ideal and the fulfillment of this ideal.

Israel was meant to be a homeland, a safe haven for Jews, if they were in trouble. And it has carried this out.During World War II, European Jews, if they were fortunate enough to escape the Holocaust, had no place to go. Doors in other countries, even in the United States with restrictive quotas, were closed.

Israel became that desperately-needed safe refuge for Jews. And following the War, it fulfilled that for European Jewish refugees.

Later on, it provided this safe place for Jews from other lands as well. Many, early in Israel's statehood, came from Arab countries where they had become unwelcome. After that, beginning in the 1960s, they immigrated from the former Soviet Union, where they had been horribly treated. And, recently, they have come from Ethiopia, adding a wonderful, new, hard-working group to Israeli society.

By fulfilling their ideal, that of a welcoming place for beleaguered Jews, Israel is a historic miracle.

As David ben Gurion read out loud in Israel's Declaration of Independence, "The Jewish state will open the gates of the homeland wide to every Jew."

This is the meaning of Israel as it celebrates its 75th birthday this year. May it go forward in strength, blessed by God.