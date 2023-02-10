ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LFCTransferRoom

Report: Leeds Could Appoint Steven Gerrard As Manager

Leeds United could install former Aston Villa manager and Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard as manager according to a report. The search for a new manager at Elland Road has been ongoing since the club departed with Jesse Marsch following defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last weekend. ...
BBC

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager '100% committed' to Reds amid struggles

Jurgen Klopp says he is "completely here" at Liverpool despite concerns about his future amid the club's struggles this season. The Reds are 10th in the Premier League and are yet to win a league game so far this calendar year. There has been suggestion that Klopp, in his eighth...
BBC

Apprentice Reece Donnelly: I would chose health over wealth any day

Apprentice contestant Reece Donnelly has insisted he left the reality show on health grounds and had no regrets. Reece, 25, from Glasgow, was the first Scot to appear on the BBC programme for eight years. In Thursday's episode he was filmed at Heathrow with his fellow contestants before they caught...
BBC

Arsenal & Brighton: VAR mistakes due to 'human error'

Referees' body PGMOL says "human error" was to blame for incorrect VAR decisions in games on Saturday. PGMOL chief Howard Webb has contacted Arsenal and Brighton to "acknowledge and explain the significant errors" that occurred in their games. VAR operator Lee Mason did not draw the guidelines to check for...
SB Nation

Liverpool “Need to Fight With Everything” Against Revitalised Everton

It’s often said that form goes out the window in a derby match, and Liverpool fans will be desperately hoping that’s the case as Jürgen Klopp’s struggling Reds prepare to face an Everton that look revitalised by the arrival of Sean Dyche and who everyone expects will come out hard when the match kicks off.
SB Nation

Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Final | Blues undone by errors

Fulltime - This one was over a long time ago but Simon Hooper finally blows the whistle. Onward and upward Blues. 84’ - Doucoure in the book for a foul on Fabinho, and could have gotten a second yellow too for kicking the ball away in frustration. Some argy...
SB Nation

Potter: ‘So that’s life there is nothing to complain about’

Chelsea made headlines earlier this week by hiring a winning-consultant, and when we see and hear what comes out of the mouth of the club’s head coach after every game, is it any wonder that we needed someone like that?. After one of the more blatant missed handball calls...
BBC

LNER urged to ensure Newcastle fans can get rail tickets

A rail firm has been urged to ensure Newcastle United fans can get to London in time for the Carabao Cup Final. LNER has been criticised for not providing enough trains between the North East and London ahead of the game on 26 February. Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah has...
SB Nation

Sunday Football Open Thread

Happy Sunday, Spurs fans! For those of you up early, Tottenham Hotspur Women have a HUGE match today against Manchester United Women, played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium! Spurs are an improved side after the additions of Beth England and Mana Iwabuchi, but haven’t yet put that together into a meaningful WSL win in 2023. United are a strong team. Is this the day Spurs get a win over a top WSL team? The match is streamed on Paramount Plus in the USA.
SB Nation

West Ham United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

We come to the London Stadium in search of at least one goal and all three points, against a struggling West Ham United side. We’ve won here just once since 2017, and as usual, the Hammers will be more than up for this. João Félix returns and starts as...
SB Nation

Week of February 13th - 19th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings

Hello friends. That was extremely bad. Don’t let yourself dwell on it. Go outside, touch some grass, walk the dog. No need to let this ruin your weekend. But you’re also here and sure seems like you’re ready to rage-rate some Spurs guys. So I gues it’s time to rate the players.
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Former Red Makes Bellingham Prediction

Liverpool’s form has been in the dumpster this season largely due to the play from the midfielders. It’s been long reported that Jurgen Klopp sees Jude Bellingham as the key piece to a midfield rebuild, but would not qualifying for the Champions League throw a spanner in the works? Former Liverpool player Glenn Johnson seems to think so.

