Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Leeds Could Appoint Steven Gerrard As Manager
Leeds United could install former Aston Villa manager and Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard as manager according to a report. The search for a new manager at Elland Road has been ongoing since the club departed with Jesse Marsch following defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last weekend. ...
Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action
Ella Toone sees red, Manchester City’s Yui Hasegawa shows her class and Arsenal cannot take top-three finish for granted
BBC
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager '100% committed' to Reds amid struggles
Jurgen Klopp says he is "completely here" at Liverpool despite concerns about his future amid the club's struggles this season. The Reds are 10th in the Premier League and are yet to win a league game so far this calendar year. There has been suggestion that Klopp, in his eighth...
BBC
Apprentice Reece Donnelly: I would chose health over wealth any day
Apprentice contestant Reece Donnelly has insisted he left the reality show on health grounds and had no regrets. Reece, 25, from Glasgow, was the first Scot to appear on the BBC programme for eight years. In Thursday's episode he was filmed at Heathrow with his fellow contestants before they caught...
Match Report: Chelsea Flatter To Deceive At West Ham
Chelsea put in another poor performance against West Ham today and dropped even more points in the race for top four.
BBC
Arsenal & Brighton: VAR mistakes due to 'human error'
Referees' body PGMOL says "human error" was to blame for incorrect VAR decisions in games on Saturday. PGMOL chief Howard Webb has contacted Arsenal and Brighton to "acknowledge and explain the significant errors" that occurred in their games. VAR operator Lee Mason did not draw the guidelines to check for...
SB Nation
Liverpool “Need to Fight With Everything” Against Revitalised Everton
It’s often said that form goes out the window in a derby match, and Liverpool fans will be desperately hoping that’s the case as Jürgen Klopp’s struggling Reds prepare to face an Everton that look revitalised by the arrival of Sean Dyche and who everyone expects will come out hard when the match kicks off.
Leicester Defender Timothy Castagne Comes Dangerously Close To Scoring Bizarre Own Goal
Castagne's lucky escape came in the 33rd minute of Leicester's home game against Tottenham.
SB Nation
Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Final | Blues undone by errors
Fulltime - This one was over a long time ago but Simon Hooper finally blows the whistle. Onward and upward Blues. 84’ - Doucoure in the book for a foul on Fabinho, and could have gotten a second yellow too for kicking the ball away in frustration. Some argy...
SB Nation
Potter: ‘So that’s life there is nothing to complain about’
Chelsea made headlines earlier this week by hiring a winning-consultant, and when we see and hear what comes out of the mouth of the club’s head coach after every game, is it any wonder that we needed someone like that?. After one of the more blatant missed handball calls...
BBC
LNER urged to ensure Newcastle fans can get rail tickets
A rail firm has been urged to ensure Newcastle United fans can get to London in time for the Carabao Cup Final. LNER has been criticised for not providing enough trains between the North East and London ahead of the game on 26 February. Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah has...
SB Nation
Sunday Football Open Thread
Happy Sunday, Spurs fans! For those of you up early, Tottenham Hotspur Women have a HUGE match today against Manchester United Women, played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium! Spurs are an improved side after the additions of Beth England and Mana Iwabuchi, but haven’t yet put that together into a meaningful WSL win in 2023. United are a strong team. Is this the day Spurs get a win over a top WSL team? The match is streamed on Paramount Plus in the USA.
SB Nation
West Ham United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
We come to the London Stadium in search of at least one goal and all three points, against a struggling West Ham United side. We’ve won here just once since 2017, and as usual, the Hammers will be more than up for this. João Félix returns and starts as...
SB Nation
Week of February 13th - 19th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings
Hello friends. That was extremely bad. Don’t let yourself dwell on it. Go outside, touch some grass, walk the dog. No need to let this ruin your weekend. But you’re also here and sure seems like you’re ready to rage-rate some Spurs guys. So I gues it’s time to rate the players.
Tony Mowbray on Reading time-wasting: 'It seems to be a tactic against us'
What did Tony Mowbray have to say about yet another team time-wasting against Sunderland?
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa - Sluggish at the Etihad, Martinez’s interview, and Durán’s the man!
What did the lads make of our performance at the Etihad on Sunday?. With an extremely sluggish first half and a push to make matters interesting far too late in the match when it comes to the Aston Villa perspective, how much can we learn from this game?. It’s important...
Patrick Roberts admits he 'got a bit of luck' as he challenges Sunderland to shoot more
Sunderland matchwinner Patrick Roberts says Sunderland 'stuck together' to beat Reading.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Former Red Makes Bellingham Prediction
Liverpool’s form has been in the dumpster this season largely due to the play from the midfielders. It’s been long reported that Jurgen Klopp sees Jude Bellingham as the key piece to a midfield rebuild, but would not qualifying for the Champions League throw a spanner in the works? Former Liverpool player Glenn Johnson seems to think so.
UK ready to snub key EU science research scheme if Brexit row not resolved
Amid stalemate over UK joining Horizon Europe due to Northern Ireland protocol, Michelle Donelan looks to allies outside bloc
Comments / 0