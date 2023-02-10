An Allegheny County man was arrested after driving to a police station to confront police while intoxicated, police claim. According to WPXI, Brian Studt, 26, went to the Bethel Park police station around 11 p.m. on Sunday night. He then yelled at officers about being stopped the day before due to a burnt out headlight, which he claimed was not burnt out and that the stop was illegal.

BETHEL PARK, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO