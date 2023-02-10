ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

explore venango

Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 417

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a two-vehicle crash that happened last Tuesday on State Route 417. According to Franklin-based State Police, this accident occurred around 10:54 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, on State Highway 417, in Oakland Township, Venango County. Police...
FRANKLIN, PA
cleveland19.com

Driver flees after crashing car at Mentor Beach Park

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An abandoned car was found at Mentor Beach Park Pavilion Sunday morning. Mentor-on-the-Lake police said the car was found up on the rocks in the 7700 block of Lakeshore Blvd. Police do not believe anyone was injured. At this time, it is not known if the...
MENTOR, OH
WFMJ.com

Deputies respond to Saturday night shooting near Rogers

Deputies with the Columbiana County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a shooting near the village of Rogers Saturday Night. According to a news release from the department, a 911 call came in just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday reporting a shooting near Mill Street. Witnesses say shooting stemmed from...
ROGERS, OH
WFMJ.com

Police investigating Youngstown shooting

Youngstown Police are investigating a shooting on Anoka Lane near Glenwood Avenue Sunday night. According to police, one person was shot during an argument. The suspect shot from outside the house into the home, hitting the victim. The victim was taken to a hospital. The incident is still under investigation.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PennLive.com

Pa. man drove drunk to police station because he ‘wanted to fight them’: report

An Allegheny County man was arrested after driving to a police station to confront police while intoxicated, police claim. According to WPXI, Brian Studt, 26, went to the Bethel Park police station around 11 p.m. on Sunday night. He then yelled at officers about being stopped the day before due to a burnt out headlight, which he claimed was not burnt out and that the stop was illegal.
BETHEL PARK, PA
WFMJ.com

Fire marshals investigating fatal fire in East Liverpool

Multiple crews responded to a fatal fire at a home in the 900 block of Riley Avenue in East Liverpool early Monday morning. East Liverpool Fire Department and Liverpool Township Fire Department responded to the fire shortly before 5 a.m. According to East Liverpool Fire Department, someone has died in...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WTRF

Jefferson County Humane Officers rescue emaciated, dying dog

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Humane Society and Jefferson County Animal Shelter are asking for donations for Boots, a female dog they rescued from a life and death situation. Jefferson County Humane Agents responded to a wellness check one month ago and came upon a terrible...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH

