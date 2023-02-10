Read full article on original website
Concerns Raised About Food Supply After Livestock Die Near Chemical Leak in Ohio, Home to 75,000 FarmsEden ReportsOhio State
Hazardous Chemical Leak After Ohio Train Derailment Has Pet Owners Concerned as Animals Start Falling Ill, DyingEden ReportsEast Palestine, OH
People Raise Concerns About Whether Chemicals Released in Ohio Train Derailment Could Spread Across East Coast StatesEden ReportsEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine Train Derailment: 3 Additional Chemicals DiscoveredJot BeatEast Palestine, OH
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
cleveland19.com
Head-on Portage County crash kills Calif. man, seriously injures other driver
PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A head on crash in Paris Township claimed the life of a California man and seriously injured a Summit County resident on Monday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. The crash happened at approximately 5:55 a.m. on Feb. 13 on SR-5, half a mile...
WYTV.com
One dead, one critical in crash that closed major road at Trumbull County line
PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – One person died Monday after a crash closed a major road just before 6 a.m. in Paris Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Gerardo Ramirez of Richmond, California, was traveling westbound on State Route 5 in a Honda Accord when he collided head-on with a man driving a Ford pickup truck.
explore venango
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 417
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a two-vehicle crash that happened last Tuesday on State Route 417. According to Franklin-based State Police, this accident occurred around 10:54 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, on State Highway 417, in Oakland Township, Venango County. Police...
Cortland detective cited for OVI in single-car crash
A Cortland police detective will be in Trumbull County Central District Court Wednesday morning after he was cited in an off-duty, single-car crash.
cleveland19.com
Driver flees after crashing car at Mentor Beach Park
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An abandoned car was found at Mentor Beach Park Pavilion Sunday morning. Mentor-on-the-Lake police said the car was found up on the rocks in the 7700 block of Lakeshore Blvd. Police do not believe anyone was injured. At this time, it is not known if the...
Man accused of hitting woman’s car with child inside: Report
A man is in the Mahoning County Jail Monday after he reportedly purposefully hit a woman's car with his own while a child was inside, according to a police report.
Car crashes into home in Lawrence County
Pennsylvania State Police after investigating after a car crashed into a Lawrence County home early Saturday morning.
WFMJ.com
Deputies respond to Saturday night shooting near Rogers
Deputies with the Columbiana County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a shooting near the village of Rogers Saturday Night. According to a news release from the department, a 911 call came in just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday reporting a shooting near Mill Street. Witnesses say shooting stemmed from...
WFMJ.com
Police investigating Youngstown shooting
Youngstown Police are investigating a shooting on Anoka Lane near Glenwood Avenue Sunday night. According to police, one person was shot during an argument. The suspect shot from outside the house into the home, hitting the victim. The victim was taken to a hospital. The incident is still under investigation.
Man dies in East Liverpool fire
First News is on scene of a fire that is still sending smoke into the air Monday morning.
sciotopost.com
Norfolk Southern Offers 25,000 to East Palestine for Potentially Deadly Train Crash
East Palestine – Around 930 pm on 2/3/23 first responders were called to the small town of East Palestine in Eastern Ohio after a serious train derailment. Since then dozens of fire departments, EPA officials, and Law enforcement were requested to the area for assistance. This train derailment went...
Pa. man drove drunk to police station because he ‘wanted to fight them’: report
An Allegheny County man was arrested after driving to a police station to confront police while intoxicated, police claim. According to WPXI, Brian Studt, 26, went to the Bethel Park police station around 11 p.m. on Sunday night. He then yelled at officers about being stopped the day before due to a burnt out headlight, which he claimed was not burnt out and that the stop was illegal.
Crews respond to early morning rollover crash in west Millcreek
West Ridge Fire Department was called out for a reported accident at Sterrettania Road and Pepperwood Circle. According to the Erie County 911 Center, the call came in just before 12:30 Saturday morning. When crews arrived, they found the vehicle had rolled over trapping the driver. Once freed, they were transported to UPMC Hamot. No […]
WFMJ.com
Fire marshals investigating fatal fire in East Liverpool
Multiple crews responded to a fatal fire at a home in the 900 block of Riley Avenue in East Liverpool early Monday morning. East Liverpool Fire Department and Liverpool Township Fire Department responded to the fire shortly before 5 a.m. According to East Liverpool Fire Department, someone has died in...
Woman charged after allegedly shooting, killing boyfriend in Cranberry Township
A local woman is behind bars after police said she shot her boyfriend multiple times in Cranberry Township over the weekend.
WTRF
Jefferson County Humane Officers rescue emaciated, dying dog
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Humane Society and Jefferson County Animal Shelter are asking for donations for Boots, a female dog they rescued from a life and death situation. Jefferson County Humane Agents responded to a wellness check one month ago and came upon a terrible...
Missing Boardman man dies after being hit by car
OSP said that State Route 7 was closed in the area of the crash for the investigation but has since reopened.
Jeep crash closes road in East Palestine
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the crash at State Route 165 between Heck Road and Brushville Road around 8 a.m.
WYTV.com
Multiple departments respond to flames from house fire in Lawrence Co.
EDINBURG, Pa. (WKBN) — Fire crews were working on an active fire in Lawrence County. It’s at a home on Baird Road in Edinburg and started around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Several fire departments were on the scene, including Poland and Shenango Township, and heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from inside the home.
Youngstown police look for suspects in Sunday shooting
Police responded to calls of shots fired on the 700 block of Anoka lane Sunday night.
