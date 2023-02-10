ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

1420 WBSM

Bristol County Sheriff Heroux Calls Inmate Organ Bill a Bad Idea

Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux is criticizing proposed legislation that gives prison inmates early release in exchange for becoming organ donors. The bill, filed by Democratic Rep. Carlos Gonzalez of Hampden County’s 10th District and Democratic Rep. Judith Garica of Suffolk County’s 11th District, would allow inmates of Massachusetts’ state prisons to reduce their sentences on the condition that they sign up to donate bone marrow or organs.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
franklincountynow.com

New Salem Officer Pleaded Not Guilty To OUI Charge

(New Salem, MA) New Salem police officer Charles Brooks has pleaded not guilty to operating under the influence of alcohol. On January 22nd Massachusetts State Trooper Mary Ashley responded to a report of a “suspicious person and vehicle” at a town official’s home in the early morning.
NEW SALEM, MA
WNAW 94.7

Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?

I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

3 arrested, 5,150 bags of heroin, 2 firearms seized in Berkshire County drug raid

Police arrested three people and seized 5,150 bags of heroin following a joint law enforcement investigation into a suspected widespread drug distribution operation. Kristen Vazquez and Carlos Alberto Cruz-Lopez, of Adams and Trevon Thompson, of Pittsfield, were arrested by law enforcement during a motor vehicle stop Friday in Pittsfield. Officials with the Berkshire District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue did not release the ages or charges of the three suspects.
PITTSFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Community supporting Dalton principal with family in Syria following earthquake

DALTON, Mass. - Fadia Makdisi is one of many Massachusetts residents getting constant updates from family members who have been impacted by the devastating earthquake in Turkey near the Syrian border. What You Need To Know. Turkey experienced its deadliest earthquake in more than 80 years this week. The earthquake...
DALTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Safety concerns prompt heightened security measures at Worcester shelter

WORCESTER, Mass. - A temporary homeless shelter at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester has helped people stay safe during cold winter nights, but nearby residents and businesses are concerned about safety issues outside its walls. What You Need To Know. Security has been increased near a Worcester temporary shelter...
WORCESTER, MA
franklincountynow.com

Athol Man Deemed Too Dangerous To Release Following 2022 Shooting

(Orange, MA) Yamil Nunez, 47, from Athol is being held without bail following a Friday appearance in Orange District Court where Judge Laurie MacLeod deemed him too dangerous to release. Nunez has been charged in connection with a November 2022 non-fatal shooting of a man. After an investigation by Athol...
ATHOL, MA

