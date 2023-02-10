Read full article on original website
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno requests City Council approve orders supporting city retirees
SPRINGFIELD — Ahead of its Feb. 13 meeting, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is requesting that the City Council approve three orders aimed at supporting city retirees. The first order seeks to approve a transfer of $15 million from the certified free cash amount into the city’s pension reserve fund, which would bring it to approximately $17 million.
Springfield State Rep. Williams urging Massachusetts DPH to suspend mandate after nursing home group sets to close four
After Northeast Health Group announced it was closing four long-term care nursing home facilities in western Massachusetts last week, State Rep. Bud Williams is urging the Executive Office of Health and Human Services to suspend a state mandate.
Bristol County Sheriff Heroux Calls Inmate Organ Bill a Bad Idea
Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux is criticizing proposed legislation that gives prison inmates early release in exchange for becoming organ donors. The bill, filed by Democratic Rep. Carlos Gonzalez of Hampden County’s 10th District and Democratic Rep. Judith Garica of Suffolk County’s 11th District, would allow inmates of Massachusetts’ state prisons to reduce their sentences on the condition that they sign up to donate bone marrow or organs.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno reacts to recent gun arrests
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is expressing frustration at the state court system after two suspects were arrested on gun charges with outstanding warrants.
franklincountynow.com
New Salem Officer Pleaded Not Guilty To OUI Charge
(New Salem, MA) New Salem police officer Charles Brooks has pleaded not guilty to operating under the influence of alcohol. On January 22nd Massachusetts State Trooper Mary Ashley responded to a report of a “suspicious person and vehicle” at a town official’s home in the early morning.
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
State Department of Environmental Protection fines Northampton auto salvage company
NORTHAMPTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection this week announced it fined the owner of an auto salvage company $5,750 for violating wastewater regulations. The department’s statement Monday said the department saw an employee at Highway Auto Salvage, Inc. improperly dumping waste from a septic tank near the...
House fire on Linden Street in Pittsfield
The Pittsfield Fire Department was sent to Linden Street for a house fire Sunday morning.
Over 5,000 Bags Of Heroin + Other Drugs And Guns Seized From 2 Berkshire Homes
I'm fairly certain that new Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue is determined to make his presence felt among local lawbreakers, according to a media statement from the District Attorney's Office. The Berkshire DA's Office reports that three people were arrested this past Friday as part of a county-wide drug distribution...
Mystery lies in basement of historic Denholm Building as it awaits unknown fate
WORCESTER - The escalators that once shuttled thousands of shoppers among floors are shut off. The windows that once beckoned shoppers on Front Street with the newest styles and fashions now hold historical and cultural artifacts that one would expect to see in a museum rather than a department store.
3 arrested, 5,150 bags of heroin, 2 firearms seized in Berkshire County drug raid
Police arrested three people and seized 5,150 bags of heroin following a joint law enforcement investigation into a suspected widespread drug distribution operation. Kristen Vazquez and Carlos Alberto Cruz-Lopez, of Adams and Trevon Thompson, of Pittsfield, were arrested by law enforcement during a motor vehicle stop Friday in Pittsfield. Officials with the Berkshire District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue did not release the ages or charges of the three suspects.
Guns, drugs, and ammunition seized in Berkshire County
Drugs, guns, and ammunition was seized from two homes in Berkshire County on Friday.
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For 2/17-2/18
It's a new week and you know what that means, Berkshire County. It's time for the MSP to alert the public on another sobriety checkpoint scheduled for this upcoming weekend. Oh, you thought they were finished? Oh no. In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need...
spectrumnews1.com
Community supporting Dalton principal with family in Syria following earthquake
DALTON, Mass. - Fadia Makdisi is one of many Massachusetts residents getting constant updates from family members who have been impacted by the devastating earthquake in Turkey near the Syrian border. What You Need To Know. Turkey experienced its deadliest earthquake in more than 80 years this week. The earthquake...
spectrumnews1.com
Safety concerns prompt heightened security measures at Worcester shelter
WORCESTER, Mass. - A temporary homeless shelter at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester has helped people stay safe during cold winter nights, but nearby residents and businesses are concerned about safety issues outside its walls. What You Need To Know. Security has been increased near a Worcester temporary shelter...
franklincountynow.com
Athol Man Deemed Too Dangerous To Release Following 2022 Shooting
(Orange, MA) Yamil Nunez, 47, from Athol is being held without bail following a Friday appearance in Orange District Court where Judge Laurie MacLeod deemed him too dangerous to release. Nunez has been charged in connection with a November 2022 non-fatal shooting of a man. After an investigation by Athol...
Vermonter arrested after alleged early morning domestic dispute
A Danby, Vermont man has been arrested following an alleged domestic dispute that occurred around 1:49 a.m. in Hoosick Falls on Saturday. Dawson Frazier, 24, faces a slew of charges.
Stefania Raschilla and Thomas Landers, finalists in West Springfield school superintendent search, tour schools
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The final stage of the district’s search for a new superintendent of schools is underway. West Springfield superintendent finalists Stefania Raschilla and Thomas Landers met with district leaders and the community last week. They are scheduled to sit down for final interviews on Tuesday, said...
Trio arrested on drug, firearm charges in Berkshire County
Three Massachusetts residents were arrested on Friday after police executed multiple search warrants in Pittsfield and Adams, Massachusetts, relating to a county-wide drug distribution operation. Kristen Vazquez, Trevon Thompson, and Carlos Alberto Cruz-Lopez each face drug and firearm-related charges.
West Springfield man acquitted in deadly NH crash ordered to be deported
A judge has ordered the deportation of a commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration authorities last year shortly after he was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.
