Netflix Picks Up Showtime Series in Surprise Swap
Netflix has been releasing a bunch knew series on their streaming service for the past few years, and the latest project to be released was the fourth season of their hit series You. You Season 4 has been getting some great reactions and even our review gave it top marks. It's funny to think that ...
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Jan. 20-22)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including That '90s Show, Night Court and Truth Be Told
Is 'You' a Netflix Original Series? The Answer Is as Complicated as Joe
The highly popular series You has returned for its fourth season. The series follows the dark and destructive Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a bookstore manager and serial killer who develops a toxic obsession with different love interests each season. Article continues below advertisement. But before we give too much away,...
Collider
'The Nevers' Unseen Episodes Will Stream on Tubi
HBO's The Nevers has found a new home after it was unceremoniously axed and pulled from HBO Max. On Friday, it was confirmed that Tubi landed the exclusive streaming rights to the drama series and will stream all six episodes starting Monday, February 13. On top of that, six previously-unseen episodes will air beginning on Tuesday, February 14 starting at 2:38 p.m. ET and wrapping with Episode 12 on Wednesday, February 15 at 4:50 p.m. ET.
The 2 upcoming Prime Video series everyone will be talking about
I can already tell I’m going to be watching a lot more Prime Video series this year. If you were a fan of the bestselling 2019 novel Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid — with its story told in the form of a fake oral history about a fictional but very Fleetwood Mac-esque 70s band — you already know one of the reasons why.
Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?
The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
Digital Trends
The 5 best TV shows and movies you should watch if you liked HBO’s The Last of Us
HBO’s long-awaited adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has finally made its television debut. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the story follows a man who guides a teenage girl across the United States in the hopes of finding a cure for a fungal virus that has turned most of the world’s populace into flesh-eating zombies.
Jennifer Coolidge's Dolphin Dreams Come True in New Super Bowl Commercial
Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Makes TikTok Debut With Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Coolidge wants you to look drop dead gorgeous ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl. The White Lotus star may have met an untimely demise in the second season of the hit HBO series, but she's back and better than ever with a new beauty gig. The 61-year-old actress teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics for its debut Super Bowl commercial to highlight its viral Power Grip Primer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King can’t wrap his head around one detail from ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us, titled ‘Long Long Time’, is being celebrated left and right as one of ‘the greatest hours of television of all time,’ and rightfully so. Granted, the episode hasn’t been without its critics, particularly those...
‘Gladiator’ Sequel Lands 2024 Release Date
Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel has landed a 2024 release date. The action movie will hit theaters Nov. 22, 2024 via Paramount. The project is a follow-up to Scott’s best picture-winning 2000 feature, which followed Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a former general who is forced into being a common gladiator under the rule of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), a patricidal self-appointed Emperor of Rome. According to previous reports, the sequel’s story will center on Lucius, the son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, and the nephew of Phoenix’s Commodus. The project is currently untitled. More from The Hollywood ReporterIreland Smashes Oscar...
Popculture
HBO Max Cancels Another DC Comics Show
DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are really going to have a nearly clean slate when their own vision of the DC Comics universe begins now that HBO Max has canceled one more series featuring the characters. Pennyworth, a prequel series about Alfred Pennyworth before he became Batman's butler, was canceled after its third season. Rebranding it as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler didn't exactly ignite interest in the show.
wegotthiscovered.com
A disastrous star-studded fantasy annihilated by critics makes a deal with the devil on streaming
If name recognition and accolades were a barometer of success, then blockbuster romantic fantasy Winter’s Tale didn’t stand a chance of underperforming on either a critical or commercial level. Of course, all the talent in the world can’t guarantee a worthwhile time at the theater, something anyone unlucky enough to witness the diabolical dud found out firsthand.
msn.com
‘The Walking Dead’: Future Shows Shouldn't Follow Existing Characters
The Walking Dead was part of a very different television landscape when it premiered back in 2010. For years, it was one of the most successful shows on television, one that would quickly become one of the most defining iterations of its genre. Things won’t be so easy for any of the three major spin-offs currently in the works, however. The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and the untitled spinoff featuring Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) Grimes are all setting themselves up to fail by focusing on major characters from the original show. If The Walking Dead wants to have any hope of standing out from its substantial competition, it needs to move beyond the original show and stop focusing on characters and stories well past their prime.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Matthew Perry seen for first time in months following memoir release
Matthew Perry looked disheveled as he stepped out for the first time in months after releasing his tell-all memoir. The “Friends” alum looked exhausted outside his Hidden Hills home after going for a Starbucks run in Los Angeles on Wednesday in new photos obtained by Page Six. The 53-year-old actor was dressed casually in a gray Henley shirt and jeans and was growing out a scruffy beard as he oversaw furniture being delivered to his home. Perry seemed to be handling home renovations. The “Whole Nine Yards” star was last seen out in public back in November when he made an appearance on...
Olivia Wilde Is ‘Quietly Dating’ Again Following Harry Styles Split: ‘He Makes Her Happy’
Late night talking? Olivia Wilde is “quietly dating again” following her November 2022 split from Harry Styles, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The man she’s with is ‘normal’ by Hollywood standards and treats her with respect. He’s loyal, without being needy and worships the ground she walks on,” the insider reveals of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Supergirl star understandably freaks out over ‘The Flash’ trailer
It’s been a long and controversial road, but The Flash will finally speed into theaters this summer. The long-awaited solo outing for Ezra Miller’s DCU hero looks set to take Barry Allen across the multiverse, with the Super Bowl trailer revealing that his screwing with the fabric of space and time has resulted in an alternative Earth with no metahumans on it.
‘Swarm’ Takes Stanning to the Extreme in Teaser for New Series From Donald Glover
Atlanta duo Donald Glover and Janine Nabers take stan culture to the extreme in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Swarm. The first teaser for the show focuses on Dominique Fishback’s Dre, “a young woman whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn,” Prime Video said of Swarm. “Who is your favorite artist?” is asked repeatedly in the preview, which hints at murder in addition to the hero worship. Nabers, a writer on the cult FX series Atlanta, serves as showrunner on Swarm, while Glover directed the pilot episode. (The show also has Malia Obama, daughter of Barack, in the...
Polygon
The 5 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this February
It’s February, Polygon readers. The weather is fickle, but your movie choices are not. As we’ve been doing each month, we’ve picked out five great thrillers that are perfect for your February viewing and are available on Netflix. We’ve got a mix of cold-weather hits, movies with stars doing other big things, underseen 2022 gems, and more for you to dive into.
‘Arrested Development’ Leaving Netflix In March
If you’ve been thinking about catching up on Arrested Development on Netflix, you might want to do it quickly. All five seasons of the sitcom starring Jason Bateman are leaving the streaming platform on March 15. The Netflix landing page confirms the last day to watch the series is Tuesday, March 14 and sources have confirmed the news. Arrested Development, from 20th Television and Imagine Television, was one of Netflix’s first original comedies. The series, which aired for three seasons on Fox, was brought back to life on the streamer in 2013 with a fourth season and a fifth season that was split...
