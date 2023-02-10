We clearly need better political parties here in the state of Nevada — but a divided government might just suffice in the meantime. The next few months in Carson City will be defined by gridlock and political division as the Democratic legislature clashes with our newly elected Republican governor. And while that might seem like a painfully unproductive game of political tug-of-war, it’s actually something quite worth celebrating for the growing bloc of Nevadans who don’t neatly align themselves with the narrow political views of either major political party.

1 DAY AGO