KOLO TV Reno
Jimenez, Ormiston honored on Senior Day as Wolf Pack loses to New Mexico 79-71
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Despite outscoring New Mexico 24-14 in the fourth quarter, Nevada women’s basketball fell to the Lobos 79-71 on Senior Day at Lawlor Events Center on Saturday. Alyssa Jimenez, one of two players recognized on Senior Day, led Nevada with 20 points to go with...
2news.com
Dolcini earns all-time mark, relay breaks school record, to close out Don Kirby Invitational
Nevada track and field continued the momentum for another successful day to wrap the weekend at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational Saturday with the 4x400 meter relay breaking the school record, and sophomore Camrin Dolcini earning the number three all-time spot at Nevada in pole vault. Multiple athletes broke personal records Saturday, a total of 12 over the weekend.
chatsports.com
Pilots Earn Hard-Fought Win over Nevada
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland women's tennis team took a 5-2 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack as the Pilots came up with clutch play down the stretch. The Pilots improve to 2-0 at home and 2-2 overall this season, while the Wolf Pack falls to 3-3. Portland took the early momentum by securing the doubles point. Iva Zelic and Sally Pethybridge cruised to a 6-0 win at No. 1 and then Rimona Rouf and Aleksandra Dimitrijevic clinched with a 6-4 win at No. 2.
KOLO TV Reno
UNR, NV Rural Housing to conduct study of rural housing in the state
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno and Nevada Rural Housing are teaming up for a two-year study of rural housing in Nevada. The study hopes to provide information about housing challenges and needs in these communities and guide the agency in how to use federal relief funds.
Suspect in a deadly shooting last summer arrested in Nevada
Fresno Police have arrested 35-year-old Hector Arreola in Nevada last week. He is accused of a deadly shooting last summer.
roofingmagazine.com
Wildfires Complicate Lake Tahoe Reroofing Project
The stunningly beautiful landscape of the Lake Tahoe area in Nevada has it all — lush forests, mountain views, and of course the picturesque waters of Lake Tahoe. Its residential neighborhoods are nestled throughout this gorgeous and sometimes unforgiving terrain. Lake Tahoe is home for Tom Goldston Roofing, a...
2news.com
'Believe in Education' Rally held in downtown Reno
A 'Believe in Education' rally was held today as the community says they showed up to fight for the future of Nevada education. We spoke to educators, students, and administrators and they all say the same thing, they want education to be a top priority in Nevada. A lot of...
Record-Courier
The Feb. 13, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — One lane of Highway 208 through Wilson Canyon is open for a couple of hours this morning and a couple of more this evening for commuters. The real score of the Super Bowl will be how the sports books fared as a result of the Kansas City Chiefs beating the spread with their 38-35 victory over the Eagles. The Gaming Control Board is usually pretty quick with that report.
KOLO TV Reno
Wildlife officials looking for missing orphaned black bear cub
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Wildlife officials in California are asking for the public’s help finding a orphaned black bear cub that escaped from a care facility in South Lake Tahoe. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says the bear has been rehabilitating there since mid-December. The...
2news.com
Hot August Nights Adds New Event Series
Hot August Nights (HAN) is adding a new event series to its roster starting this season. HAN will crown an annual best of the best winner. The Event Series is open to any car club or promoter for local, regional, or national shows taking place now through Aug. 20, 2023, with qualifying classic vehicles 1979 or older, receiving an invitation to the HAN Event Series Finale taking place Aug. 26, 2023, at Champion Chevrolet where the Champion is selected.
thenevadaindependent.com
Legislative gridlock is a small price to pay
We clearly need better political parties here in the state of Nevada — but a divided government might just suffice in the meantime. The next few months in Carson City will be defined by gridlock and political division as the Democratic legislature clashes with our newly elected Republican governor. And while that might seem like a painfully unproductive game of political tug-of-war, it’s actually something quite worth celebrating for the growing bloc of Nevadans who don’t neatly align themselves with the narrow political views of either major political party.
NV Energy, Southwest Gas grilled at Nevada Legislature
Utility companies that have met heavy criticism over rates and outages in recent months came face to face with lawmakers on Thursday in Carson City.
Sierra Sun
Truckee student majoring in aerospace engineering makes honor list
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee native Wulfe Retzlaff is succeeding at the next level in education. The Missouri University of Science and Technology senior, who is majoring in aerospace engineering, was recently recognized for making the honor list for the 2022 fall semester. To be included on the honor list,...
KOLO TV Reno
One dead in Sun Valley shooting
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - FEB. 12 UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sun Valley man Saturday on suspicion of open murder in the death of his roommate. Billy Orth, 29, was being held without bail Sunday morning in the Washoe County jail. The sheriff’s office responded to...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Temperatures Set to Plummet Tuesday and Wednesday
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning that, despite today’s expected warm weather, a very cold winter system will arrive late tonight to remind us that we are still in the middle of winter. West to northwest winds will increase this afternoon, shifting out of...
Nevada prisons director: Holes under fences, aging buildings — and a need for volunteer organizations’ help
Holes under the fences and prisons that are "falling apart" after years of neglect are just some of the problems Nevada Department of Corrections Director James Dzurenda faces.
OnlyInYourState
Here’s The Perfect Weekend Itinerary If You Love Exploring Nevada’s Best Antique Stores
Who doesn’t like antiquing? Right!? Well, for all of you who truly enjoy wandering around looking for special treasures, this is the perfect weekend itinerary if you want to check out Nevada’s best antique stores. From Carson City to Elko and many stops in between, pack up the car, rent a trailer for all of your finds, and enjoy!
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Clear Creek announces selling 300th home
A luxury housing project in northwestern Douglas County announced its 300th residential sale. Clear Creek Tahoe is located above Alpine View along U.S. Highway 50. In 2022, Clear Creek Tahoe sold 31 homes and homesites, representing a total sales volume of more than $56 million, officials said. According to the...
The forgotten Bay Area train route to Tahoe that beat all the traffic
The Bay Area once had a ski train to Tahoe in the 1930s equipped with a well-stocked bar.
nevadabusiness.com
Ryder Homes Unveils New Model Homes at Shadow Hills, a Spacious Spanish Springs Community in the Harris Ranch Master-Plan
NEVADA (February 2023) — Award-winning local home builder Ryder Homes announces the opening of four new model homes and their state-of-the-art sales center at its newest community, Shadow Hills, located within the Harris Ranch master-planned development off Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs, Nevada. The first construction phase includes 72 single-story homes with four models for buyers and realtors to tour. When finished, Shadow Hills will consist of 282 total homes, adding much-needed inventory and housing options to the Reno-Sparks region. A public grand opening will take place on February 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shadow Hills is located at 11687 Sugarloaf Peak Drive, Spanish Springs, Nevada, 89441.
