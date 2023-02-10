ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Woonsocket Call

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TTCF) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. On October 12, 2022, after market hours, Tattooed Chef announced that it would...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Woonsocket Call

Crowdfunding Ownership of Baltimore’s Edmondson Village Shopping Center is Open to Area Residents

Chicago TREND, a Black-owned commercial real estate investment company, has launched a crowdfunding campaign that offers the opportunity for local ownership of the Edmondson Village Shopping Center (EVSC) in southwestern Baltimore. The campaign is inviting Black entrepreneurs, community residents, and impact investors to redevelop, reimagine, and reposition – as well as become co-owners of – the shopping center.
BALTIMORE, MD

