Chicago TREND, a Black-owned commercial real estate investment company, has launched a crowdfunding campaign that offers the opportunity for local ownership of the Edmondson Village Shopping Center (EVSC) in southwestern Baltimore. The campaign is inviting Black entrepreneurs, community residents, and impact investors to redevelop, reimagine, and reposition – as well as become co-owners of – the shopping center.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO