In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) on Behalf of Investors
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TTCF) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. On October 12, 2022, after market hours, Tattooed Chef announced that it would...
Crowdfunding Ownership of Baltimore’s Edmondson Village Shopping Center is Open to Area Residents
Chicago TREND, a Black-owned commercial real estate investment company, has launched a crowdfunding campaign that offers the opportunity for local ownership of the Edmondson Village Shopping Center (EVSC) in southwestern Baltimore. The campaign is inviting Black entrepreneurs, community residents, and impact investors to redevelop, reimagine, and reposition – as well as become co-owners of – the shopping center.
