2023 European Sport & Leisure Retailers Database: Retailers Include Decathlon, Footlocker, Groupe Go Sport and Intersport - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Europe Pet Food Market to Cross US$ 61.2 Billion by 2033 Amid Rising Pet Adoption Rates and Growing Trend of Pet Humanization: Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.
NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / According to Future Market Insights' latest report, the Europe pet food market is anticipated to reach US$ 36.4 billion by 2033. Overall pet food sales across Europe are set to increase at a moderate CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2023 and 2033. One of the key factors facilitating the pet food demand in the region is the growing trend of pet humanization.
The UK’s Largest Crypto and Blockchain Conference will be hosted by Teklip in London!
London, UK, 12th February 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, After 4-years of its successful events chain despite the bear market, the Blockchain Economy Summit’s 6th edition is scheduled for February 27-28, to be held in London, UK. This Major crypto event in the UK will host more than 3,000 attendees from 65 countries. As one of the main financial centers of the world, London is now also going to serve as a global hub for the crypto industry. This is precisely why London is chosen to be one of the primary locations for the international Blockchain Economy Summit series. The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted that making the UK crypto hub is now on his agenda: “It’s my ambition to make the U.K a global hub for crypto-asset technology”.
Worldwide Ceramic Matrix Composites Industry to 2030 - Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Ceramic Matrix Composites Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global ceramic matrix composites is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.7% during 2023-2030. Company Profiles. General Electric Company. Rolls-Royce. SGL Carbon. Axiom Materials Inc. United Technologies.
Nano One Awarded $10 million from Sustainable Development Technology Canada
$10 million in non-dilutive support from SDTC helps:. Fast track and convert North America's only LFP plant to pilot Nano One's One-Pot Process. Leverage high-quality acquisition of LFP plant and amplifies expansion plans. Accelerate strategic growth and offtake opportunities with consortium partners Rio Tinto, Lithion Battery Inc., and undisclosed auto...
Anti-aging Services Market May See a Big Move : Allergan, Beiersdorf, Cutera
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Anti-aging Services Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Anti-aging Services market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Personal Financial Management Tools Market May Set Epic Growth Story : Buxer, Quicken, Yodlee
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Personal Financial Management Tools Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Personal Financial Management Tools market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
General Liability Insurance Market May Set Epic Growth Story : GEICO, Insureon, BizInsure LLC
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- The Global General Liability Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the General Liability Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are United Financial Casualty Company (United States), GEICO (United States), Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (United States), Insureon (United States), Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (United States), BizInsure LLC (United States), Intact Insurance Company (Canada), The Travelers Indemnity Company (United States), Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Reliance Nippon Life Insurance (India), American Intl. Group (United States), Aviva (United Kingdom), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), State Farm Insurance (United States), Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan).
Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Is Booming Worldwide : DeepField Robotics, Trimble, Parrot, Afimilk
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Agriculture Robots & Drones market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
WISeKey Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement Relating to Proposed Spin-off of its Semiconductor Business
WISeKey Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement Relating to Proposed Spin-off of its Semiconductor Business. Geneva, Switzerland, February 13, 2023 – Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules– WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX: WIHN) (“WISeKey” or the “Company”), a leading Swiss cybersecurity, AI and IoT company announced today that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, SEALSQ Corp, it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( “SEC”) to effect a partial spin-off of SEALSQ Corp (“SEALSQ”), currently a wholly-owned subsidiary that acts as the holding company for our semiconductor business. SEALSQ is in the process of applying to have its Ordinary Shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "LAES".
Digital RMB Heavyweight Function Online – Here Comes the Latest Experience
Recently, it is reported in the market that the digital RMB no network and no power payment function has been launched in the digital RMB APP. At the same time, a new entry of “no network and no power payment” has been added to the “payment setting” module of the digital RMB APP hard wallet of some Android phone users.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Network Intelligence Acquires Services Business of Ilantus Technologies
MUMBAI, India, February 13, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Network Intelligence, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, today announced the acquisition of the services business of Ilantus Technologies, a prominent player in the identity and access management (IAM) market. The acquisition will expand Network Intelligence's service offering to include advanced IAM solutions, further strengthening the company's position as a comprehensive cybersecurity provider.
Netafim USA Spotlights Global Sustainability at 2023 World Ag Expo; Award-winning SDI-E System Is Proven to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by up to 90%
SDI-E is the world’s first subsurface drip irrigation system that enables the application of dairy effluent in place of synthetic fertilizers, helping dairy farmers reduce input costs, conserve water, and increase productivity. SDI-E supports the U.S. Dairy Net Zero Initiative (NZI) goal to achieve GHG neutrality by 2050, optimize...
Castle Shopping Smart E-Commerce Company. Promoting the world has reached 30 countries around the world
2021.03 The CEO of the company officially launched the concept service e-commerce of the castle shopping business system. 2021.07 Synchronized product sales with Amazon.EBAY.SHOPEE.Walmart. 2022.01 Propose an agency sales plan to save 5-10% on the prices of all the same products on the Castle shopping platform. 2022.02 The CEO clearly...
Indian Visa Offering An Online Visa Application Service For Korea Visitors
We are excited to announce that we are now offering Indian visa services from Korea.Using our expertise, we can ensure that your application form is filled out correctly and accurately, increasing your chances of being granted a visa.We understand the importance of getting your visa application right the first time, so let us help you increase your chances of success. Contact us today to get started.
Torq Poaches Splunk’s Josh Morris as New SVP of Worldwide Sales and Taps Chief Marketing Officer Don Jeter From Pax8
Torq further accelerates growth and global expansion with world-class hires as broader tech sector struggles with revenue declines and layoffs. Torq, the security automation leader, today announced the addition of new Senior Vice-President of Worldwide Sales Josh Morris and Chief Marketing Officer Don Jeter to its executive team. Together, Morris and Jeter will be responsible for helping propel Torq into its next phase of growth and shape the company’s sales and marketing strategies to maximize its pipeline, customer engagement, and brand reach and engagement.
Roadzen, Inc., a Leading Global Insurance Technology Company, Announces Plans to Become a Publicly Traded Company via Merger with Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp.
Roadzen’s mission is to transform the insurance experience for drivers around the world by giving them lower premiums, on-road safety and seamless claim processing. Roadzen has built a pioneering technology platform that uses telematics, computer vision and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to transform the insurance value chain - across underwriting, distribution and claims - called the Roadzen “Insurance as a Service” (“IaaS”) platform.
New Zealand Visa Now Offering Online Application Services For Singapore Citizens
Singapore citizens can now apply for a new zealand visa through an online application process. This new system is more convenient and faster than the previous method, and will allow travellers to apply for their visas from the comfort of their own homes. The new zealand visa offers online portals,...
GoTo Wins 15 TrustRadius Best of Awards and Two Most Loved Awards Based on Customer Feedback
GoTo Resolve takes home first place in all three Best Of categories as well as a 2023 Most Loved Award; GoTo Connect, Rescue, GoTo Webinar, and Central among other winners. GoTo, the company making IT management, support, and business communication easy with flagship products GoTo Resolve, GoTo Connect, and Rescue, today announced that five of its products have been recognized with 15 Winter 2023 Best of Awards and two products were recognized with Most Loved Awards from TrustRadius. Awarded almost exactly one year after the company’s transformative rebrand and launch of flagship products GoTo Connect and GoTo Resolve, the awards recognize the customer impact achieved since February 2022.
