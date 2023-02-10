ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlefield, OH

WFMJ.com

Longtime Valley radio personality AC McCullough dies

Longtime Valley radio personality AC McCullough of HOT 101's 'AC and Kelly in the Morning' has died, according to HOT 101 General Manager Bill Kelly. McCullough began his career in radio 52 years ago. Since 1989, he has been entertaining listeners alongside his on air partner Kelly Stevens. "He was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

St. Ignatius High School closed Monday because of threat

CLEVELAND, Ohio – St. Ignatius High School closed Monday because of an online threat. Families received an email from the principal’s office Monday morning that said the school, located in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood, received information about “a potential and serious threat to the safety and security of our community.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Charter House Grille slated for former Bistro 185

Charter House Grille is preparing to open at 991 E. 185th St. in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood. The former home of Bistro 185, entrepreneur Chris King told Cleveland Business Journal that the restaurant will focus on American food and also pay homage to Bistro 185’s legacy in the neighborhood by featuring some of its items on the dessert menu. Its menu will feature a selection of sauces, cocktails, seafood, burgers and chicken entrees.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron Pizza Fest confirms it will return, though shifting location

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Organizers announced the fourth Akron Pizza Fest is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Friday to Sunday, Sept. 1-3. The fest is moving temporarily because of construction at Lock 3 downtown. This year, events will be held just north of the site in the parking lot bordering Bowery Street and the Akron Civic Theatre.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Easter activities are plentiful this season: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

It’s never too early to get a jump start on planning your Easter activities including pictures with the Easter Bunny. The mild winter is making it feel like spring is here. The French Creek Foundation in Avon is hosting a Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt March 25 at Avon Middle School, 3445 Long Road. Breakfast is at 9 a.m. and the Egg Hunt (children ages 2-8) begins at 10:30 a.m. Sponsors include Trust In Equity Mortgage Group, LLC, Snip-Its Avon, and Marketing Solutions 101. Tom’s Country Place will be providing the pancakes and sausage. Tickets are $10 for adults and children ages 9 and up. Tickets for children ages 2-8 are $5, and kids under 2 are free. Tickets will go on sale soon. For more information and updates, go to FrenchCreekFoundation.com.
AVON, OH
cleveland19.com

Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Strange lights were seen streaking over the skies of Northeast Sunday night. 19 News received several calls for the lights. Calls started to come in around 740 pm. from Lorain County to Lake County. A 19 News viewer caught the object on video as it lit...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
OnlyInYourState

Open For More Than Half A Century, Dining At Balaton Restaurant In Cleveland Is Always A Timeless Experience

Dining in Greater Cleveland is a melting pot of an experience, bringing locals face-to-face (fork-to-tongue?) with flavors from all around the world. From restaurants that are known citywide as long-standing landmarks to those that are new to the game, there’s something for everyone… but we’re going to take a look at a long-standing eatery today. Since 1964, this old-school Hungarian restaurant near Cleveland has been serving up legendary wiener schnitzel. Get ready for some indulgent portions!
CLEVELAND, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Elyria, OH

Sitting 30 miles west of downtown Cleveland, Ohio, is the small yet thriving city of Elyria. Forming a part of the greater Cleveland Metropolitan Area, the city has a population of over 52,000 per the 2020 census. Moreover, the city has been the county seat of Lorain County since the...
ELYRIA, OH
Morning Journal

Avon Mezquite Mexican Kitchen and Bar opens on Detroit Road

Mezquite Mexican Kitchen and Bar, 35846 Detroit Road, opened on Jan. 31 in the Avon Commons Shopping Center. With a non-traditional menu for a Mexican restaurant in the United States, the staff had hoped to see their newest spot succeed. According to Mezquite’s Hugo Jimenez, the restaurant has seen great...
AVON, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, Ohio

The other day, since it was a cold day - like, a teeth-chattering, whole-body-shivering kind of cold - I was in the mood for a nice hot bowl of soup. As a resident of a westside suburb, I admit I don't often venture to the eastside. I don't particularly like driving, and I try to avoid long car drives as much as possible. Also, have you seen the price of gas nowadays?
WILLOUGHBY, OH
News-Herald.com

Student housing construction, streetscape improvements expected to begin on Painesville Square in coming months

Construction work will soon begin as Painesville Square prepares for the arrival of Lake Erie College students later this year. Painesville City Manager Doug Lewis provided an update on the planned student housing building at the Feb. 6 City Council meeting. He said that the project developers expect to finish asbestos abatement on the property before the end of February, with construction expected to begin “within the next two months.”
PAINESVILLE, OH
Cleveland Scene

Scene Dining Critic Doug Trattner's Favorite Comfort Foods in Cleveland

What is comfort food? Well, it's anything, really, as long as it does the job, whether it's warming you up on a cold night or bringing back waves of nostalgia. For Scene dining editor Doug Trattner, his favorite comfort foods in Cleveland run the gamut from a warm bowl of pho to poutine, Hungarian dessert to Jewish deli staples, breakfast to late night. Here's what he's ordering when he needs that dose of comfort.
CLEVELAND, OH

