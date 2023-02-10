Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Longtime Valley radio personality AC McCullough dies
Longtime Valley radio personality AC McCullough of HOT 101's 'AC and Kelly in the Morning' has died, according to HOT 101 General Manager Bill Kelly. McCullough began his career in radio 52 years ago. Since 1989, he has been entertaining listeners alongside his on air partner Kelly Stevens. "He was...
Youngstown DJ dies after serving the Valley 50+ years
McCullough has been a voice of the Valley for over 50 years.
St. Ignatius High School closed Monday because of threat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – St. Ignatius High School closed Monday because of an online threat. Families received an email from the principal’s office Monday morning that said the school, located in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood, received information about “a potential and serious threat to the safety and security of our community.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Charter House Grille slated for former Bistro 185
Charter House Grille is preparing to open at 991 E. 185th St. in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood. The former home of Bistro 185, entrepreneur Chris King told Cleveland Business Journal that the restaurant will focus on American food and also pay homage to Bistro 185’s legacy in the neighborhood by featuring some of its items on the dessert menu. Its menu will feature a selection of sauces, cocktails, seafood, burgers and chicken entrees.
Akron Pizza Fest confirms it will return, though shifting location
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Organizers announced the fourth Akron Pizza Fest is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Friday to Sunday, Sept. 1-3. The fest is moving temporarily because of construction at Lock 3 downtown. This year, events will be held just north of the site in the parking lot bordering Bowery Street and the Akron Civic Theatre.
Confederate flag displayed at Akron school
The display included a Confederate Flag background with photos on it.
Easter activities are plentiful this season: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It’s never too early to get a jump start on planning your Easter activities including pictures with the Easter Bunny. The mild winter is making it feel like spring is here. The French Creek Foundation in Avon is hosting a Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt March 25 at Avon Middle School, 3445 Long Road. Breakfast is at 9 a.m. and the Egg Hunt (children ages 2-8) begins at 10:30 a.m. Sponsors include Trust In Equity Mortgage Group, LLC, Snip-Its Avon, and Marketing Solutions 101. Tom’s Country Place will be providing the pancakes and sausage. Tickets are $10 for adults and children ages 9 and up. Tickets for children ages 2-8 are $5, and kids under 2 are free. Tickets will go on sale soon. For more information and updates, go to FrenchCreekFoundation.com.
cleveland19.com
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Strange lights were seen streaking over the skies of Northeast Sunday night. 19 News received several calls for the lights. Calls started to come in around 740 pm. from Lorain County to Lake County. A 19 News viewer caught the object on video as it lit...
OnlyInYourState
Open For More Than Half A Century, Dining At Balaton Restaurant In Cleveland Is Always A Timeless Experience
Dining in Greater Cleveland is a melting pot of an experience, bringing locals face-to-face (fork-to-tongue?) with flavors from all around the world. From restaurants that are known citywide as long-standing landmarks to those that are new to the game, there’s something for everyone… but we’re going to take a look at a long-standing eatery today. Since 1964, this old-school Hungarian restaurant near Cleveland has been serving up legendary wiener schnitzel. Get ready for some indulgent portions!
Popular cookie shop opens new Ohio location in time for Valentine's Day
If you've been looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the dessert lover in your life, you may be interested to learn that a popular gourmet cookie shop recently opened another new location in Ohio that might just fit the bill. Read on to learn more.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Elyria, OH
Sitting 30 miles west of downtown Cleveland, Ohio, is the small yet thriving city of Elyria. Forming a part of the greater Cleveland Metropolitan Area, the city has a population of over 52,000 per the 2020 census. Moreover, the city has been the county seat of Lorain County since the...
Popular cookie chain coming to Boardman
A cookie chain store with locations throughout Ohio is coming to Boardman.
3 More Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond Locations To Close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will shutter 150 more stores across the country.
Morning Journal
Avon Mezquite Mexican Kitchen and Bar opens on Detroit Road
Mezquite Mexican Kitchen and Bar, 35846 Detroit Road, opened on Jan. 31 in the Avon Commons Shopping Center. With a non-traditional menu for a Mexican restaurant in the United States, the staff had hoped to see their newest spot succeed. According to Mezquite’s Hugo Jimenez, the restaurant has seen great...
Peeking into a Cleveland newsroom circa 1953 via an intern’s scrapbook: Letter from the Editor
In the spring of 1952, Kent State University student Marilyn Jean Beifuss applied to be a newsroom intern with the Cleveland Press and was promptly rejected because the vacancies were filled. Fortunately, she did not accept the rejection. She showed up at the Press and insisted, ultimately getting an internship...
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, Ohio
The other day, since it was a cold day - like, a teeth-chattering, whole-body-shivering kind of cold - I was in the mood for a nice hot bowl of soup. As a resident of a westside suburb, I admit I don't often venture to the eastside. I don't particularly like driving, and I try to avoid long car drives as much as possible. Also, have you seen the price of gas nowadays?
Chardon Neighborhood Drama has Escalated to Legal Drama
The City of Chardon is taking Kyan Bowman to court. Again.
News-Herald.com
Student housing construction, streetscape improvements expected to begin on Painesville Square in coming months
Construction work will soon begin as Painesville Square prepares for the arrival of Lake Erie College students later this year. Painesville City Manager Doug Lewis provided an update on the planned student housing building at the Feb. 6 City Council meeting. He said that the project developers expect to finish asbestos abatement on the property before the end of February, with construction expected to begin “within the next two months.”
Cleveland Scene
Scene Dining Critic Doug Trattner's Favorite Comfort Foods in Cleveland
What is comfort food? Well, it's anything, really, as long as it does the job, whether it's warming you up on a cold night or bringing back waves of nostalgia. For Scene dining editor Doug Trattner, his favorite comfort foods in Cleveland run the gamut from a warm bowl of pho to poutine, Hungarian dessert to Jewish deli staples, breakfast to late night. Here's what he's ordering when he needs that dose of comfort.
Families could be left deciding between rent or food starting March 1
Homeless shelters are preparing for a possible influx in clients as COVID-19 emergency SNAP benefits go away in nearly two weeks.
