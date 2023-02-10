Read full article on original website
Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Woonsocket Call
SolarWinds to Host APJ Partner Summit Emphasizing Company’s Growing Focus on Channel Partners
Flagship event in Bangkok to feature keynote presentations from SolarWinds executive leadership team, product strategy sessions, and sales accreditation training. SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will host its annual Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) Partner Summit 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, from February 20 – 22. The event is part of a series of Partner Summits SolarWinds is hosting across Europe, Asia, and North America.
Woonsocket Call
Nano One Awarded $10 million from Sustainable Development Technology Canada
$10 million in non-dilutive support from SDTC helps:. Fast track and convert North America's only LFP plant to pilot Nano One's One-Pot Process. Leverage high-quality acquisition of LFP plant and amplifies expansion plans. Accelerate strategic growth and offtake opportunities with consortium partners Rio Tinto, Lithion Battery Inc., and undisclosed auto...
Woonsocket Call
Mawson Announces Appointment of Bruce Griffin as Independent Director
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bruce Griffin to the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Mawson, as Independent Director. Mr Griffin is an accomplished resources industry professional with over...
Woonsocket Call
Torq Poaches Splunk’s Josh Morris as New SVP of Worldwide Sales and Taps Chief Marketing Officer Don Jeter From Pax8
Torq further accelerates growth and global expansion with world-class hires as broader tech sector struggles with revenue declines and layoffs. Torq, the security automation leader, today announced the addition of new Senior Vice-President of Worldwide Sales Josh Morris and Chief Marketing Officer Don Jeter to its executive team. Together, Morris and Jeter will be responsible for helping propel Torq into its next phase of growth and shape the company’s sales and marketing strategies to maximize its pipeline, customer engagement, and brand reach and engagement.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Woonsocket Call
WISeKey Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement Relating to Proposed Spin-off of its Semiconductor Business
WISeKey Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement Relating to Proposed Spin-off of its Semiconductor Business. Geneva, Switzerland, February 13, 2023 – Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules– WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX: WIHN) (“WISeKey” or the “Company”), a leading Swiss cybersecurity, AI and IoT company announced today that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, SEALSQ Corp, it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( “SEC”) to effect a partial spin-off of SEALSQ Corp (“SEALSQ”), currently a wholly-owned subsidiary that acts as the holding company for our semiconductor business. SEALSQ is in the process of applying to have its Ordinary Shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "LAES".
Woonsocket Call
TD SYNNEX Unveils First Corporate Citizenship Report
TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today published its first Corporate Citizenship Report outlining the company’s progress on the strategic environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives that are helping deliver long-term value for its business, co-workers, communities, vendors, customers and investors. The inaugural report further describes the framework shared by TD...
Woonsocket Call
Ex-Uber Exec Joins Homethrive
Tech Veteran to Lead Product, Marketing at Caregiving Platform. Homethrive has hired ex-Uber executive Karan Chawla as Chief Product Officer to lead product and marketing at the family caregiving coordination technology platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005045/en/. Chawla spent seven years at Uber in...
Woonsocket Call
Purple Innovation Responds to Coliseum Capital’s Campaign to Replace a Majority of the Board
Believes Coliseum’s Effort to Take Control of the Company Without Paying a Suitable Premium is Not in the Best Interests of All Purple Shareholders. Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) (the “Company” or “Purple”), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure Mattress," today responded to the announcement by Coliseum Capital Management, LLC (“Coliseum”), a 45% shareholder, of its intention to nominate five directors for election to Purple’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s 2023 annual meeting (the “Annual Meeting”).
Woonsocket Call
FIS Announces Date Change For Fourth Quarter Earnings to February 13, 2023
FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced that it has changed its earnings release date for fourth quarter 2022 financial results to Mon., Feb. 13, 2023, prior to market open. The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the...
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. (XESP) Names New President
Electronic Servitor Publication Network (OTCQB: XESP), a managed digital engagement solutions company, announced the appointment of a seasoned veteran as its new president and CEO. Peter Hager, who has an impressive three-decade track record of cross-industry experience, will be taking over leadership of the company. Hager comes from Pointward Inc., a medtech customer agency company that he founded, which provided business solutions to drive market entry, commercialization, and growth for Fortune 500 healthcare brands and medtech startups looking to improve the quality of healthcare. Prior to that, Hager founded and served as a director for several technology, professional services and medtech organizations, including PhiTech Management, iSight Therapeutics, TeamNet Systems and Bluestem Technologies. “Peter is committed to giving back to the community and serves organizations that support youth, both locally and globally,” the company stated in the announcement. “He serves or has served on the boards of the Sanneh Foundation, the All 4 Kids Foundation, Custom One Charities and The Minnesota Adoption Resource Network. Through his work with these organizations, Peter is dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of young people and contributing to a better future for all.”
Woonsocket Call
Roadzen, Inc., a Leading Global Insurance Technology Company, Announces Plans to Become a Publicly Traded Company via Merger with Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp.
Roadzen’s mission is to transform the insurance experience for drivers around the world by giving them lower premiums, on-road safety and seamless claim processing. Roadzen has built a pioneering technology platform that uses telematics, computer vision and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to transform the insurance value chain - across underwriting, distribution and claims - called the Roadzen “Insurance as a Service” (“IaaS”) platform.
Woonsocket Call
SuperEx Launches P2P Trading Platform and Invites Merchants to Join
Summary: SuperEx is a newly established crypto exchange platform. Recently, the company announced the launch of its P2P Trading. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2023) - SuperEx, the world's first Web 3.0-based cryptocurrency exchange, officially launched its P2P trading platform on 10th of February 2023. The platform provides peer-to-peer trading services for BTC, USDT and other digital assets with zero transaction fees, making it a more convenient and faster solution for traders around the world.
Woonsocket Call
Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Is Booming Worldwide : DeepField Robotics, Trimble, Parrot, Afimilk
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Agriculture Robots & Drones market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Woonsocket Call
General Liability Insurance Market May Set Epic Growth Story : GEICO, Insureon, BizInsure LLC
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- The Global General Liability Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the General Liability Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are United Financial Casualty Company (United States), GEICO (United States), Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (United States), Insureon (United States), Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (United States), BizInsure LLC (United States), Intact Insurance Company (Canada), The Travelers Indemnity Company (United States), Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Reliance Nippon Life Insurance (India), American Intl. Group (United States), Aviva (United Kingdom), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), State Farm Insurance (United States), Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan).
Woonsocket Call
Aker ASA Partners with pulsESG for Sustainability & ESG Reporting and Measurement
PulsESG™, a pioneering software as a service (SaaS) platform offering enterprises a centralized system of record and reference for environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics, announced today that Norwegian industrial group Aker ASA (Aker) with a global footprint has selected pulsESG as its ESG platform for data collection, management and analytics. The technology enables companies to more fully integrate ESG and sustainability efforts into their operations and build the framework to drive and measure sustainability goals.
Woonsocket Call
Castle Shopping Smart E-Commerce Company. Promoting the world has reached 30 countries around the world
2021.03 The CEO of the company officially launched the concept service e-commerce of the castle shopping business system. 2021.07 Synchronized product sales with Amazon.EBAY.SHOPEE.Walmart. 2022.01 Propose an agency sales plan to save 5-10% on the prices of all the same products on the Castle shopping platform. 2022.02 The CEO clearly...
Woonsocket Call
Ault Alliance Announces Record Preliminary 2022 Revenue of $134 Million, up 156% from 2021
Preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $34.4 million, an increase of 340% from the prior fourth fiscal quarter. Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance” or the “Company”) today announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
Henry Schein Announces $400 Million Share Repurchase Plan
Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world's largest provider of health care products and services to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $400 million of shares of the Company's common stock. This program is in addition to...
Comments / 0