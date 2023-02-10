South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2023: BNPL Payment are Expected to Grow by 22.2% to Reach $896.8 Million in 2023 - Forecasts to 2028 Featuring Payflex, Payjustnow, TymeBank, Mobicred - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Worldwide Ceramic Matrix Composites Industry to 2030 - Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Ceramic Matrix Composites Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global ceramic matrix composites is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.7% during 2023-2030. Company Profiles. General Electric Company. Rolls-Royce. SGL Carbon. Axiom Materials Inc. United Technologies.
WISeKey Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement Relating to Proposed Spin-off of its Semiconductor Business
WISeKey Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement Relating to Proposed Spin-off of its Semiconductor Business. Geneva, Switzerland, February 13, 2023 – Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules– WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX: WIHN) (“WISeKey” or the “Company”), a leading Swiss cybersecurity, AI and IoT company announced today that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, SEALSQ Corp, it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( “SEC”) to effect a partial spin-off of SEALSQ Corp (“SEALSQ”), currently a wholly-owned subsidiary that acts as the holding company for our semiconductor business. SEALSQ is in the process of applying to have its Ordinary Shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "LAES".
General Liability Insurance Market May Set Epic Growth Story : GEICO, Insureon, BizInsure LLC
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- The Global General Liability Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the General Liability Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are United Financial Casualty Company (United States), GEICO (United States), Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (United States), Insureon (United States), Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (United States), BizInsure LLC (United States), Intact Insurance Company (Canada), The Travelers Indemnity Company (United States), Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Reliance Nippon Life Insurance (India), American Intl. Group (United States), Aviva (United Kingdom), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), State Farm Insurance (United States), Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan).
Roadzen, Inc., a Leading Global Insurance Technology Company, Announces Plans to Become a Publicly Traded Company via Merger with Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp.
Roadzen’s mission is to transform the insurance experience for drivers around the world by giving them lower premiums, on-road safety and seamless claim processing. Roadzen has built a pioneering technology platform that uses telematics, computer vision and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to transform the insurance value chain - across underwriting, distribution and claims - called the Roadzen “Insurance as a Service” (“IaaS”) platform.
Artificial Intelligence in Gaming Market to See Huge Growth : Databricks, IBM, DeepMind
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- Global Artificial Intelligence In Gaming Market Analysis 2017-2022 and Forecast 2023-2028 is latest research study released by AMA Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Artificial Intelligence In Gaming Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM (United States), EA Originals (United States), Sony Corporation (Japan), Arm Holdings (United Kingdom), DeepMind (United Kingdom), Databricks (United States), Blizzard Entertainment (United States), Anodot (United States), Osmo (United States), APEX Game Tools (Austria).
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
Connected Car Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.25% during Forecast Period: As per 2022 TMR Study
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global connected car devices market size stood at US$ 26.21 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 52.78 Bn by 2031. The global market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.25% between 2022 and 2031. Improvement in technological security features, rise in auto sales & production, and increase in demand for telematics & entertainment systems in automobiles are driving the global connected car devices market.
Europe Pet Food Market to Cross US$ 61.2 Billion by 2033 Amid Rising Pet Adoption Rates and Growing Trend of Pet Humanization: Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.
NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / According to Future Market Insights' latest report, the Europe pet food market is anticipated to reach US$ 36.4 billion by 2033. Overall pet food sales across Europe are set to increase at a moderate CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2023 and 2033. One of the key factors facilitating the pet food demand in the region is the growing trend of pet humanization.
Personal Financial Management Tools Market May Set Epic Growth Story : Buxer, Quicken, Yodlee
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Personal Financial Management Tools Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Personal Financial Management Tools market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SuperEx Launches P2P Trading Platform and Invites Merchants to Join
Summary: SuperEx is a newly established crypto exchange platform. Recently, the company announced the launch of its P2P Trading. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2023) - SuperEx, the world's first Web 3.0-based cryptocurrency exchange, officially launched its P2P trading platform on 10th of February 2023. The platform provides peer-to-peer trading services for BTC, USDT and other digital assets with zero transaction fees, making it a more convenient and faster solution for traders around the world.
SolarWinds to Host APJ Partner Summit Emphasizing Company’s Growing Focus on Channel Partners
Flagship event in Bangkok to feature keynote presentations from SolarWinds executive leadership team, product strategy sessions, and sales accreditation training. SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will host its annual Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) Partner Summit 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, from February 20 – 22. The event is part of a series of Partner Summits SolarWinds is hosting across Europe, Asia, and North America.
Anti-aging Services Market May See a Big Move : Allergan, Beiersdorf, Cutera
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Anti-aging Services Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Anti-aging Services market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
The UK’s Largest Crypto and Blockchain Conference will be hosted by Teklip in London!
London, UK, 12th February 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, After 4-years of its successful events chain despite the bear market, the Blockchain Economy Summit’s 6th edition is scheduled for February 27-28, to be held in London, UK. This Major crypto event in the UK will host more than 3,000 attendees from 65 countries. As one of the main financial centers of the world, London is now also going to serve as a global hub for the crypto industry. This is precisely why London is chosen to be one of the primary locations for the international Blockchain Economy Summit series. The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted that making the UK crypto hub is now on his agenda: “It’s my ambition to make the U.K a global hub for crypto-asset technology”.
Digital RMB Heavyweight Function Online – Here Comes the Latest Experience
Recently, it is reported in the market that the digital RMB no network and no power payment function has been launched in the digital RMB APP. At the same time, a new entry of “no network and no power payment” has been added to the “payment setting” module of the digital RMB APP hard wallet of some Android phone users.
TD SYNNEX Unveils First Corporate Citizenship Report
TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today published its first Corporate Citizenship Report outlining the company’s progress on the strategic environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives that are helping deliver long-term value for its business, co-workers, communities, vendors, customers and investors. The inaugural report further describes the framework shared by TD...
Castle Shopping Smart E-Commerce Company. Promoting the world has reached 30 countries around the world
2021.03 The CEO of the company officially launched the concept service e-commerce of the castle shopping business system. 2021.07 Synchronized product sales with Amazon.EBAY.SHOPEE.Walmart. 2022.01 Propose an agency sales plan to save 5-10% on the prices of all the same products on the Castle shopping platform. 2022.02 The CEO clearly...
Aker ASA Partners with pulsESG for Sustainability & ESG Reporting and Measurement
PulsESG™, a pioneering software as a service (SaaS) platform offering enterprises a centralized system of record and reference for environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics, announced today that Norwegian industrial group Aker ASA (Aker) with a global footprint has selected pulsESG as its ESG platform for data collection, management and analytics. The technology enables companies to more fully integrate ESG and sustainability efforts into their operations and build the framework to drive and measure sustainability goals.
Experts Explain Why It's Important for Businesses to Invest in Their Waste Management Process
Successful businesses make plans about recruitment, production, supply and distribution chains so it makes sense to also devise a workplace waste management plan. MELBOURNE, Australia, February 13, 2023 (Newswire.com) - According to Waste Sense, the leading provider of waste management services Melbourne-wide, all businesses should be proactive and evaluate the waste they produce. As well as ensuring waste is managed in accordance with local laws, Waste Sense says businesses should also commit to acting sustainably to protect the environment.
Fujitec Co., Ltd.: Our Opinion on Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.'s Voting Recommendations on the Agenda Items to be Proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
As announced in the “Notice Concerning the Board of Directors' Position on the Agenda Item to be Submitted by the Company and the Agenda Items Proposed by a Shareholder for the Upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders” ( “the Press Release” ) dated January 20, 2023 and the “Notice of Convocation of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders” (“the Convocation Notice”) dated February 9, 2023, Agenda Item No. 1, which is a management proposal (“the Management Proposal”) and Agenda Items No. 2 through No. 7, which are shareholder proposals (“the Shareholder Proposals”), will be placed on the agenda at Our Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (“the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders”) scheduled to be held on February 24, 2023, following the shareholder proposal submitted by Oasis Japan Strategic Fund Ltd. (“the Shareholder Proponent”). With respect to these proposals, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS"), a proxy voting advisory firm, has issued a report (the "ISS Report") recommending voting "AGAINST" the Management Proposal and voting "FOR" the Shareholder Proposals.
PUMA Joins Zero100 to Find Industry-wide Solutions to Reduce Carbon Emissions in the Supply Chain
Sports company PUMA has joined Zero100, a community of industry leaders which aims to reduce carbon emissions from the supply chain through digitization, to take the next step after the company announced significant carbon emission cuts last year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005238/en/. Sports...
