Snow showers overnight may leaving dusting and slick spots in some areas
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says clouds will roll in overnight and snow showers or very light snow may fall. A dusting or a coating is possible with a chance of some slick spots, especially in the southern counties.
First Alert Forecast: Warmer to end the week
BALTIMORE -- Sunshine will continue for the rest of today with temperature highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will increase across the region tonight with overnight lows in the upper 30s as a storm system approaches the area. The bulk of the rain with the next system will stay well to our north in the Great Lakes, but a few showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening. Winds will gust out of the south throughout the day Thursday over 20 miles per hour helping to warm highs into the low -to mid-60s. It will be mainly dry for Friday with...
Rain for Tuesday, a few flakes may mix in overnight Thursday into Friday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says to expect spotty showers Tuesday afternoon. He says a few snowflakes may mix in overnight Thursday into Friday.
wtaj.com
Cold air will turn much colder by the end of the week
Chilly air will continue to dominate the weather pattern through the day on Wednesday. There will be both sunshine and clouds, with the day leaning more toward the sunshine. Highs in the 20s to near 30. With just a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will drop into the teens to near 20.
First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday ahead
BALTIMORE - We will see a continuation of the above average temperatures this week. Temperatures overnight will drop into the 30s for most areas under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures for Valentine's Day will reach the mid and upper 50s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with an increase in clouds by Tuesday evening as a weak upper level disturbance approaches the region. 60-degree temps return by mid-week as a broad area of warm and more humid air overspreads the region ahead of a cold front that will arrive by Friday morning. Until then, expect temperatures to run about 20 degrees above average for Wednesday and Thursday. Chances for rain will return to the area with the aforementioned cold front on Thursday through early Friday. Once the front clears the area by Friday afternoon, cooler air will move in. We'll see highs back in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday. Next week will see a return to above average temperatures with 60s making their return by the middle of next week.
'Dangerously cold' Arctic blast coming for Northeast; wind chills as low as 40 below zero: Friday updates
A dangerous Arctic blast began its sweep over the Northeast, bringing wind chill warnings and record-breaking cold temperatures.
First Alert Forecast: Arctic air arrives Friday
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will be chilly across the area to close out the week as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area early Friday. Winds will increase out of the northwest and gusts will be over 30 miles per hour in the wake of the front through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning. An *ALERT DAY* has been issued for Friday and Saturday, mainly from Friday night through Saturday morning due to the dangerously cold wind chills expected. High temperatures will recover to the low 30s and the winds will not be a factor by then. Warmer weather will return on Sunday. Expect high temperatures to be nearly 20 degrees warmer Sunday afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s.Next week will see a return to above-average temperatures with highs will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. There will be sunny skies on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, then again Friday to close out the week.Temperatures for the entire week will remain in the 50s with lows in the 40s.
First Alert Forecast: Colder weather arrives Tuesday
BALTIMORE - The mild temperatures of late will be leaving for a few days as a cold front brings falling temperatures to the area on Tuesday. Overnight, we will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s. Highs on Tuesday will mainly be in the 30s to near 40 under mostly cloudy skies. A very weak upper level disturbance will move through the region during the day bringing the chance for a light wintry mix to the area. Temperatures will be above freezing and travel issues are not expected. Any accumulations that occur will be very light. Another disturbance will swing through the area...
First Alert Weather: Turning much colder by late week
BALTIMORE - Colder weather is expected overnight as skies go from mostly clear to mostly cloudy after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s for most areas.Thursday will be mostly cloudy as a wave of low pressure passes our are to the south. Precipitation is not expected to make it this far north, so we will remain dry as it bypasses the area. Highs Thursday will reach the mid 40s. An arctic cold front will move into the region Friday. Winds will increase behind the front, gusting 20-30 mph at times through the afternoon and evening. Highs will only reach...
NECN
Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow
Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
Bitter wind chills as low as -109 degrees recorded in Northeast as cold blast continues
Bitter wind chills as low as more than 100 below zero are being recorded in the Northeastern United States this weekend as cold continues to blast the region. The combination of low temperatures and strong winds caused what was likely the U.S.’s lowest-ever reported wind chill of negative 109 degrees Fahrenheit at Mount Washington in…
Record wind chill of 108 degees below zero set atop Mount Washington
A record-setting wind chill of 108 degrees below zero hit Mount Washington in New Hampshire as arctic air brought dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills to the Northeast. The Mount Washington Observatory is set at the peak of the Northeast's highest mountain. The area is famous for extreme weather conditions. On Saturday, wind gusts peaked at around 127 miles per hour. The observatory also recorded an actual temperature of 47 degrees below zero, tying an observatory record set in 1934. Video shared on Twitter shows the intense weather. The conditions are recorded as arctic air causes freezing temperatures across the Northeast. Record lows were...
Cold start to the weekend with temperatures running below normal
It will be a cold start to the weekend with daytime high temperatures running 10-15 degrees below normal. We will top out in the low 30s here in the Front Range with mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, we will have sunshine to start the day, but then clouds will move back in by the afternoon ahead of the next storm. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather day for Monday for snow and cold. Snow is expected to start falling Sunday night and continue through Monday. Expect a slick Monday morning commute. The snow will move out by late Monday afternoon and evening. We are expecting between 2 and 6 inches of snow. Below normal temperatures will stick around through the rest of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s.
Seasonally cold, snow showers tonight, light rain Sunday
Another cold front and weak low pressure will result in increasing clouds, followed by showers that will end with a snowing at night.
First Alert Weather: Slightly cooler for Friday
BALTIMORE - It will be a very mild night for mid-February across the region with lows only falling to around 50 by Friday morning. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Friday with temperature highs in the upper 50s. Saturday looks dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies, with the next storm system arriving Sunday afternoon.Rain will spread into the region Sunday afternoon and evening. An upper level low pressure system with very cold air aloft will bypass the region Sunday and Sunday night. As this feature approaches, will bring rain, some of it heavy, to the area by Sunday...
NEXT Weather: Warm with a nice breeze, cold front this weekend
MIAMI - A warm breeze continues Wednesday with mainly dry conditions.Breezy at times with wind speeds of about 10 to 15 mph coming right off the ocean pushing numerous clouds through the area but little in the way of rain. Temperatures after starting the middle 70s will be able to climb to or just above 80 degrees in the afternoon. The breeze is creating beach and boat hazards for the rest of the week.The breeze turns to the southeast later this week bringing in more clouds and warmer temperatures. A few showers are possible by the end of the week as temperatures climb to the middle 80s.A cold front approaches the area by Saturday. Ahead of it expect a warm and humid start showers increasing Saturday morning. Once the front pushes through the area the skies will clear Saturday night as temperatures fall quickly. Sunday morning will see lows in the 50s with a chilly breeze, highs will be in the middle 70s.With a lighter breeze and clear skies comes the typical post-cold front morning chill followed by pleasant afternoon sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be climbing back to near 80 degrees by the middle of the week.
Mt. Washington records coldest wind chill in US history
Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast, recorded the coldest wind chill in the history of the United States on Saturday morning when an arctic air mass hit New England.
Washington Examiner
Brutal 'epic, generational Arctic outbreak' cold front set to blast northeast
Forecasters are predicting frigid temperatures and ice storms will continue to batter the northeastern United States though the weekend. Temperatures in the Washington, D.C. area are set to drop to below freezing, with "wind chills in the teens," per the National Weather Service, while temperatures in Maine are set to hit wind chill temperatures which are "rarely seen."
News 12
Sunny and cooler Valentine’s Day with highs in the upper-40s
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says there will be a few clouds overnight and that it will turn windy later in the night. Lows will be in the 30s. On Tuesday, it will be mostly sunny, windy and a bit cooler with highs in the mid- and upper-40s.
Polar vortex releases grip: From zero to 60 in days as Northeast warms up; Texas could get more severe weather
After a brutal cold snap, relatively mild weather and above-average temperatures could dominate forecasts for the next 10 days, AccuWeather said.
