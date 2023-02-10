ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

tourcounsel.com

The Shops at Willow Lawn | Shopping center in Virginia

The Shops at Willow Lawn is a shopping center located slightly outside the city limits of Richmond, Virginia in unincorporated Henrico County. It is the first shopping center in the Richmond area. Currently, the center is entirely a strip mall now, the remaining enclosed portion having been demolished and rebuilt.
RICHMOND, VA
tourcounsel.com

Spotsylvania Towne Centre | Shopping mall in Virginia

The Spotsylvania Towne Centre (formerly Spotsylvania Mall) is a mall located in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, on Virginia State Route 3, less than a mile west of Interstate 95, and directly across from the Central Park shopping and dining complex. The mall is owned and developed by Cafaro Company. The property was renamed as "Spotsylvania Towne Centre" at the beginning of a $12 million renovation project.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Uplift Loudoun

Leesburg Beads and Studio Opens in Leesburg

Jewelry creators and those looking for a fun hobby, have a new place to check out in Loudoun County. Leesburg Beads and Studio held a ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off its grand re-opening on Saturday morning. The shop offers thousands of beads made out of precious and semi-precious stone, glass, metal, wood, resin, and other materials. Inventory also includes pearls both real and faux, and tools to create a variety of jewelry pieces.
LEESBURG, VA
tourcounsel.com

Springfield Town Center | Shopping center in Virginia

Springfield Town Center is an enclosed shopping center located in the Springfield census-designated place (CDP) of unincorporated Fairfax County, Virginia. It opened in 1973 as Springfield Mall, an enclosed shopping mall, which closed on June 30, 2012 as part of a multimillion-dollar redevelopment plan to turn it into a multifaceted "Town Center"-style shopping center with a main indoor area similar to the nearby Tysons Corner Center and Dulles Town Center, while transforming the exterior into a pedestrian friendly environment with restaurants with cafe style outdoor seating and entrances.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
NBC12

City of Richmond looking to redevelop Gilpin Court and Jackson Ward

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and the City want to revamp Gilpin Court and Jackson Ward based on input from residents and community stakeholders. They’re listening to their ideas during community outreach events. One of those events was held on Saturday at the Calhoun Center.
RICHMOND, VA
fredericksburg.today

Mixed precipitation puts VDOT on alert this weekend

It’s a winter weather whiplash weekend! Despite Friday’s springlike weather, and Saturday’s still-sunny calm, Sunday will bring a return of cold, damp, and wintry conditions that may affect your travel. Mixed precipitation is forecast for the Fredericksburg area on Sunday morning, with the potential for light sleet,...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Fredericksburg Regional CoC receives award in HUD’s Rural Homeless Assistance competition

Fredericksburg Regional CoC receives award in HUD’s Rural Homeless Assistance competition. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced awards totaling $315 million to 46 cities and localities across 30 states to address unsheltered and rural homelessness. The Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care (CoC) was one of the 46 communities awarded.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
NBC12

RACC: Dog found in Richmond starving and with puppy dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Animal Care and Control announced over Facebook Friday that Magnolia, a dog found starving with a puppy, was put to sleep after her health continued to decline. Magnolia was found with a 5-month-old puppy near death by a man on Jan. 31 in the 2100 block...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC Washington

7 People Displaced After Apartment Fire in Stafford County

Seven people are without a home after a fire Saturday evening in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities said. Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to the 700 block of Widewater Road near the intersection of Decatur Road at about 8:15 p.m. The fire was extinguished in two hours. No one was...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

United Methodist foundation awards more than $56,000 to Virginia church projects

Twenty-two projects have been awarded a total of $56,250 in grant funding from the Virginia United Methodist Foundation. Since 2015, the foundation, based in Glen Allen, Va., has awarded nearly $400,000 in grants to nonprofits and initiatives throughout the Virginia United Methodist Conference. The foundation funds a variety of church-related projects affiliated with the conference.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week

A man in a construction vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in this morning’s robbery handed the teller a note and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
DUMFRIES, VA
Augusta Free Press

Two D.C. teens arrested in connection with Arlington County carjacking

Two juveniles are in custody in connection with an armed carjacking in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood in Arlington County on Saturday evening. According to police, the carjacking, reported at 8:26 p.m., went down as the two juvenile suspects approached a man sitting in a parked vehicle, brandished firearms, and demanded the victim exit the vehicle.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020, to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. SNAP is a federal...
VIRGINIA STATE

