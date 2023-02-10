Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family of man killed in police shooting ask new prosecutor to review case.The News&StuffWoodbridge, VA
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia locationKristen WaltersStafford, VA
George Washington: The Crossing of the DelawareSiddhartha SapkotaGeorge Washington, VA
Residents oppose plans for rehab center coming to King GeorgeWatchful EyeKing George, VA
Rep. Spanberger aide says they're here to serve King George, just callWatchful EyeKing George, VA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious seafood.
Leesburg Beads and Studio Opens in Leesburg
Jewelry creators and those looking for a fun hobby, have a new place to check out in Loudoun County. Leesburg Beads and Studio held a ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off its grand re-opening on Saturday morning. The shop offers thousands of beads made out of precious and semi-precious stone, glass, metal, wood, resin, and other materials. Inventory also includes pearls both real and faux, and tools to create a variety of jewelry pieces.
NBC12
City of Richmond looking to redevelop Gilpin Court and Jackson Ward
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and the City want to revamp Gilpin Court and Jackson Ward based on input from residents and community stakeholders. They’re listening to their ideas during community outreach events. One of those events was held on Saturday at the Calhoun Center.
fredericksburg.today
Mixed precipitation puts VDOT on alert this weekend
It’s a winter weather whiplash weekend! Despite Friday’s springlike weather, and Saturday’s still-sunny calm, Sunday will bring a return of cold, damp, and wintry conditions that may affect your travel. Mixed precipitation is forecast for the Fredericksburg area on Sunday morning, with the potential for light sleet,...
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg Regional CoC receives award in HUD’s Rural Homeless Assistance competition
Fredericksburg Regional CoC receives award in HUD’s Rural Homeless Assistance competition. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced awards totaling $315 million to 46 cities and localities across 30 states to address unsheltered and rural homelessness. The Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care (CoC) was one of the 46 communities awarded.
NBC12
RACC: Dog found in Richmond starving and with puppy dies
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Animal Care and Control announced over Facebook Friday that Magnolia, a dog found starving with a puppy, was put to sleep after her health continued to decline. Magnolia was found with a 5-month-old puppy near death by a man on Jan. 31 in the 2100 block...
A Henrico dad's life changed 7 years ago. How he is helping other families
It’s been seven years since Roy Woolwine last saw his 16-year-old son Frank. One decision Frank made when his parents were out of town forever changed everything for their family.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks urged for just 4 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Bay Net
Primary Care Practice Serves Charles County With Offices In La Plata, Bryans Road
LA PLATA, Md. – Nurse Practitioners Heather Oliver, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, and Adwoa Amponsah-Poku, DNP, CRNP, FNP-C, are the newest providers at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Primary Care practice and are taking new appointments at the La Plata and Bryans Road locations. Primary...
NBC Washington
7 People Displaced After Apartment Fire in Stafford County
Seven people are without a home after a fire Saturday evening in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities said. Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to the 700 block of Widewater Road near the intersection of Decatur Road at about 8:15 p.m. The fire was extinguished in two hours. No one was...
Augusta Free Press
United Methodist foundation awards more than $56,000 to Virginia church projects
Twenty-two projects have been awarded a total of $56,250 in grant funding from the Virginia United Methodist Foundation. Since 2015, the foundation, based in Glen Allen, Va., has awarded nearly $400,000 in grants to nonprofits and initiatives throughout the Virginia United Methodist Conference. The foundation funds a variety of church-related projects affiliated with the conference.
WTOP
Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week
A man in a construction vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in this morning’s robbery handed the teller a note and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
Augusta Free Press
Two D.C. teens arrested in connection with Arlington County carjacking
Two juveniles are in custody in connection with an armed carjacking in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood in Arlington County on Saturday evening. According to police, the carjacking, reported at 8:26 p.m., went down as the two juvenile suspects approached a man sitting in a parked vehicle, brandished firearms, and demanded the victim exit the vehicle.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020, to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. SNAP is a federal...
Traffic brought to standstill on I-64 following tractor-trailer crash in Henrico County
A tractor-trailer crash just west of Short Pump is causing significant delays for drivers in Henrico County.
Significant rain likely on Sunday
Clouds will thicken overnight, with rain arriving around or just after 3am, possibly as a brief mix (mainly north and west of Richmond).
cbs19news
Two people arrested in Orange County following excessive speed incidents
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two people are facing charges in Orange County in unrelated speeding incidents. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted a vehicle traveling 97 miles per hour in 55 mph zone on Route 20 near the Wilderness Battlefield on Feb. 8.
