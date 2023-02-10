Read full article on original website
Related
Coroner ID’s body of 18-year-old found in St. Stephen
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a body found in the St. Stephen area Thursday afternoon. The body was identified as Juan Milford Jr., 18, from the St. Stephen area, according to Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell. The victim’s body was found along Highway 52 in Williamsburg County. Authorities are investigating […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 18-year-old found dead in St. Stephen, homicide investigation underway
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office identified the 18-year-old found deceased in St. Stephen Thursday in an apparent homicide. The body of Juan Milford Jr. of St. Stephen was found on Highway 52 near the Williamsburg County line on Thursday, Feb. 9, just after 2 p.m.
live5news.com
Coroner’s office identifies woman killed in North Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have released the name of the North Charleston woman who died Sunday in a shooting. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Kakisha Favor, 27, died as a result of a gunshot wound. North Charleston Police responded to the shooting 1902 Reynolds Ave. around...
live5news.com
Deputies search for suspect of Orangeburg Co. high school break-in
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office needs is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who is responsible for a school break-in. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that surveillance cameras at Edisto High School in Cordova captured photos of a male who broke into the building on Feb. 9.
live5news.com
Deputies respond to crash involving school bus on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a Charleston County school bus and a minivan temporarily delayed traffic on Johns Island Monday morning. Charleston County dispatchers said they were responding to a crash near the intersection of Brownswood Road and Murraywood Road. That crash was reported at 7:18 a.m., they said.
Man arrested after body found outside South Carolina home in January
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 26-year-old man is facing a charge of murder in connection with a body that was found outside a Johns Island home last month. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a home off Gibbs Road on Jan. 14 after a body was discovered in the backyard. […]
NCPD investigating fatal shooting near Reynolds Ave
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers responded to a fatal shooting that occurred shortly before noon Sunday in North Charleston. According to North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a report that someone had been shot near 1902 Reynolds Avenue. A female victim was transported to the hospital shortly after police arrived at the scene. […]
Missing, endangered Orangeburg woman found safe
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A missing Orangeburg woman who was considered endangered has been found safe, according to Orangeburg County deputies. Deputies say 66-year-old Dorris Brown was located safely about 10 miles from her home on Monday afternoon. Deputies had said Brown walked away from her Hickson Drive home,...
live5news.com
Troopers: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash near Andrews
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County. The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on SC 51 near Pawnee Drive, approximately 10 miles north of Andrews, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said the driver of a Toyota...
live5news.com
Firefighters respond to structure fire near King St.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is investigating a structure fire on Mary Street Monday night. Fire officials say the fire started at a vacant commercial building between King and Meeting Streets at approximately 8 p.m. The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area...
Investigator finds missing dog hours after Johns Island home destroyed by fire
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A dog that went missing during a large house fire on Johns Island over the weekend has been located, according to the Charleston Fire Department. Fire crews responded to a Dunwick Drive home early Sunday morning as flames quickly consumed the two-story structure. Everyone inside the home made it out […]
live5news.com
Pedestrian dies in early-morning Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Sunday in a crash involving two vehicles. The crash happened at approximately 1:50 a.m. on College Park Road, about a half-mile west of Goose Creek, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. A 2022 Jeep SUV was...
WLTX.com
Lee County resident who died in Sumter County crash identified
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — We're now learning more about a deadly crash on a Sumter County road that happened early Sunday morning. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. along U.S. 15 (North Main Street) near Biddle Road which is roughly 4 miles north of Sumter.
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys Charleston home
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A large fire destroyed a home off Dunwick Drive in Charleston over the weekend. Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said 9-1-1 received multiple calls regarding a residential fire shortly before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning. They said the occupants were alerted to the fire when their smoke alarms activated. Fire […]
WIS-TV
Police investigating after Sumter man struck by gunfire in home
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Sumter Police Department are investigating an incident after a man was struck by gunfire in his home on Saturday night. Investigators say officers got a call about a shooting around 10 p.m. at the 200 block of Clement Road. A 41-year-old resident said...
live5news.com
Man killed in weekend Berkeley County crash while helping disabled motorist
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a man who was assisting a disabled motorist on died in the overnight hours of Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle. Drew Holler, 43, from Summerville, died at the scene of the crash at approximately 1:59...
Man struck by gunfire inside his home in Sumter, police say
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are still in the midst of their investigation after a man was struck by gunfire on Saturday night. According to preliminary information released by the Sumter Police Department, the shooting call came in around 10 p.m. to the 200 block of Clement Road. Police...
1 killed after car strikes disabled vehicle, pedestrian on College Park Road
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian was killed Sunday morning after a crash on College Park Road. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the deadly crash happened at 1:50 a.m. College Park Road west of Goose Creek. A disabled Honda Civic and a pedestrian were on the median at the time of […]
live5news.com
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police made an arrest Saturday in an early-morning hit and run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital. Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury, Sgt. Craig Dubose said. Police, the Charleston Fire Department...
live5news.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Berkeley County crash on I-26
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Saturday on I-26 in Berkeley County. The crash happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-26 near mile marker 203, Cpl. David Jones said. That’s near the College Park Road exit in Ladson.
Comments / 3