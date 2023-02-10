ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Coroner ID’s body of 18-year-old found in St. Stephen

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a body found in the St. Stephen area Thursday afternoon. The body was identified as Juan Milford Jr., 18, from the St. Stephen area, according to Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell. The victim’s body was found along Highway 52 in Williamsburg County. Authorities are investigating […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies search for suspect of Orangeburg Co. high school break-in

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office needs is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who is responsible for a school break-in. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that surveillance cameras at Edisto High School in Cordova captured photos of a male who broke into the building on Feb. 9.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies respond to crash involving school bus on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a Charleston County school bus and a minivan temporarily delayed traffic on Johns Island Monday morning. Charleston County dispatchers said they were responding to a crash near the intersection of Brownswood Road and Murraywood Road. That crash was reported at 7:18 a.m., they said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD investigating fatal shooting near Reynolds Ave

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers responded to a fatal shooting that occurred shortly before noon Sunday in North Charleston. According to North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a report that someone had been shot near 1902 Reynolds Avenue. A female victim was transported to the hospital shortly after police arrived at the scene. […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Missing, endangered Orangeburg woman found safe

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A missing Orangeburg woman who was considered endangered has been found safe, according to Orangeburg County deputies. Deputies say 66-year-old Dorris Brown was located safely about 10 miles from her home on Monday afternoon. Deputies had said Brown walked away from her Hickson Drive home,...
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Troopers: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash near Andrews

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County. The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on SC 51 near Pawnee Drive, approximately 10 miles north of Andrews, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said the driver of a Toyota...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Firefighters respond to structure fire near King St.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is investigating a structure fire on Mary Street Monday night. Fire officials say the fire started at a vacant commercial building between King and Meeting Streets at approximately 8 p.m. The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Pedestrian dies in early-morning Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Sunday in a crash involving two vehicles. The crash happened at approximately 1:50 a.m. on College Park Road, about a half-mile west of Goose Creek, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. A 2022 Jeep SUV was...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Lee County resident who died in Sumter County crash identified

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — We're now learning more about a deadly crash on a Sumter County road that happened early Sunday morning. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. along U.S. 15 (North Main Street) near Biddle Road which is roughly 4 miles north of Sumter.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Police investigating after Sumter man struck by gunfire in home

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Sumter Police Department are investigating an incident after a man was struck by gunfire in his home on Saturday night. Investigators say officers got a call about a shooting around 10 p.m. at the 200 block of Clement Road. A 41-year-old resident said...
SUMTER, SC
live5news.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in Berkeley County crash on I-26

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Saturday on I-26 in Berkeley County. The crash happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-26 near mile marker 203, Cpl. David Jones said. That’s near the College Park Road exit in Ladson.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

