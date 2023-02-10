ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office needs is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who is responsible for a school break-in. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that surveillance cameras at Edisto High School in Cordova captured photos of a male who broke into the building on Feb. 9.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO