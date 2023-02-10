ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Pregnant Rihanna wows Super Bowl in all-red ensemble

Anyone expecting the multiple costume changes of Super Bowls past might have been disappointed. But Rihanna nonetheless wowed at her halftime show in an all-red ensemble custom-made for her by luxury labels Loewe and Alaïa. News that the star is expecting her second child may explain why she kept...
allhiphop.com

Eminem’s Stunt Double Killed At 40

Ryan Shepard, who appeared in the D12 video “Purple Pills,” was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. Eminem‘s stunt double, Ryan Shepard, was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. According to TMZ, Shepard was attempting to cross a street when a pickup truck slammed into him. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but Shepard was already dead.
WASHINGTON STATE
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
KTVZ

Barney the purple dinosaur is back and he has a new look

Barney is back, and while Mattel has not yet officially confirmed it, we’re guessing he still loves you. Toy giant Mattel announced Monday that Barney, the friendly (and, let’s be honest, cringe-worthy to a large group of Millennials who watched him as pre-schoolers, and to their parents) purple dinosaur is making a triumphant return to TVs and toy shelves next year. Thanks to the switch from live-action to animation, he’s now also got great big eyes.
KTVZ

Star-Lord and Gamora continue to spar in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Super Bowl trailer

It’s time to face the music — Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise is coming to an end. A new trailer for the third and final film in the series debuted during the Super Bowl on Sunday, and dropped some clues as to how Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill/Star-Lord is dealing with the loss — and return — of his beloved Gamora (Zoe Saldana).
KTVZ

De La Soul rapper David Jolicoeur, known as Trugoy the Dove, dead at 54

David Jude Jolicoeur, better known under stage name Trugoy the Dove as one third of iconic rap trio De La Soul, has died. The news was confirmed to CNN via Tony Ferguson, the music group’s publicist. Jolicoeur was 54 years old. Ferguson said Jolicoeur’s passing was “a huge loss” in a phone call to CNN. A cause of death was not provided.

Comments / 0

Community Policy