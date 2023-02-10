Read full article on original website
Pregnant Rihanna wows Super Bowl in all-red ensemble
Anyone expecting the multiple costume changes of Super Bowls past might have been disappointed. But Rihanna nonetheless wowed at her halftime show in an all-red ensemble custom-made for her by luxury labels Loewe and Alaïa. News that the star is expecting her second child may explain why she kept...
Eminem’s Stunt Double Killed At 40
Ryan Shepard, who appeared in the D12 video “Purple Pills,” was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. Eminem‘s stunt double, Ryan Shepard, was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. According to TMZ, Shepard was attempting to cross a street when a pickup truck slammed into him. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but Shepard was already dead.
Here's Why Rihanna Wasn't Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Rihanna's Super Bowl performance lived up to the hype and then some. The pageantry and carefully curated set list made for a unforgettable live music experience. It may surprise some, however, to learn that Rihanna didn't take a dime from the league in exchange for this performance. Believe ...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Looks Like Amy Robach's Putting That GMA Severance Package To Good Use With New Penthouse Apartment In New York
Amy Robach appears to be spending some of that ABC severance money, as she just bought a $2.3 million New York City penthouse.
Revisiting ‘Titanic’ in theaters as an adult will open up an ocean of movie-going memories
The TCL Theater in Hollywood was impressively full — just as packed, in fact, as the no-frills, suburban Chicago movie theater was when I first saw “Titanic” with my parents in the ’90s as a pop culture-obsessed 9-year-old. Seeing the movie for the first time is...
Barney the purple dinosaur is back and he has a new look
Barney is back, and while Mattel has not yet officially confirmed it, we’re guessing he still loves you. Toy giant Mattel announced Monday that Barney, the friendly (and, let’s be honest, cringe-worthy to a large group of Millennials who watched him as pre-schoolers, and to their parents) purple dinosaur is making a triumphant return to TVs and toy shelves next year. Thanks to the switch from live-action to animation, he’s now also got great big eyes.
Star-Lord and Gamora continue to spar in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Super Bowl trailer
It’s time to face the music — Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise is coming to an end. A new trailer for the third and final film in the series debuted during the Super Bowl on Sunday, and dropped some clues as to how Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill/Star-Lord is dealing with the loss — and return — of his beloved Gamora (Zoe Saldana).
De La Soul rapper David Jolicoeur, known as Trugoy the Dove, dead at 54
David Jude Jolicoeur, better known under stage name Trugoy the Dove as one third of iconic rap trio De La Soul, has died. The news was confirmed to CNN via Tony Ferguson, the music group’s publicist. Jolicoeur was 54 years old. Ferguson said Jolicoeur’s passing was “a huge loss” in a phone call to CNN. A cause of death was not provided.
Will Ferrell is the latest Hollywood star to visit Wrexham – and posts a hilarious tweet
Tucked away in North Wales with a soccer club that plays in English football’s fifth tier, Wrexham seems an unlikely place for Will Ferrell to be found enjoying a pint of beer in a local pub. But ever since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took control of Wrexham AFC...
She thought her wedding was a mistake. But then a new friend changed her life
In our latest weekly roundup, CNN Travel celebrates love stories: The gal pals who bonded over marriage misgivings, the 22-year-olds who found their life partner by buying cheapskate standby tickets and the gibbon who mystified zookeepers by having a baby when she lived alone in her cage. Love, sweet love.
