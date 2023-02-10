On a brisk and sunny morning last November, about 20 students gathered at the Hillel House on Hilyard Street. Hillel is an international organization that supports Jewish students across college campuses. Disney musical songs blasted from a speaker as students removed debris and weeds from the ground by the millrace. The students were preparing the land for the following day’s planting of 250 daffodils. While the planting beautified the plot of land, it had a greater purpose: to commemorate the loss of 1.5 million children who perished in the Holocaust.

