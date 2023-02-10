Read full article on original website
Related
Emerald Media
‘We’re the most visible invisible people on campus’
On Friday, Feb. 3, members of the Indigenous community at the University of Oregon hosted a Taking Up Space event in the Kalapuya Ilihi residence hall. The event consisted of a social hour, followed by a presentation about Oregon tribes and the Kalapuya people and a healing ceremony accompanied by prayer.
Emerald Media
Feb. 13 is the new Valentine’s Day
It’s the season of love, and one of Hallmark's favorite holidays is upon us. Hated by most or celebrated by many, Valentine's Day seems to be a moot point for those without a significant other. But the notion that romantic gestures must be from one person to another is...
Emerald Media
Commemorating the 1.5 million children who perished in the Holocaust
On a brisk and sunny morning last November, about 20 students gathered at the Hillel House on Hilyard Street. Hillel is an international organization that supports Jewish students across college campuses. Disney musical songs blasted from a speaker as students removed debris and weeds from the ground by the millrace. The students were preparing the land for the following day’s planting of 250 daffodils. While the planting beautified the plot of land, it had a greater purpose: to commemorate the loss of 1.5 million children who perished in the Holocaust.
Comments / 0