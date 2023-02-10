Read full article on original website
Related
Joao Felix admits he was 'surprised' when Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench by Portugal
Felix revealed how Ronaldo - who came off the bench in the Switzerland and Morocco games - was a great support to the team, despite being dropped.
BBC
Manchester United and Leeds condemn fans' 'unacceptable' chants about historic tragedies
Manchester United and Leeds United have "strongly condemned" chants about historic tragedies by both sides' supporters during Sunday's Premier League match at Elland Road. Shortly before half-time, chants about the Munich Air Disaster and the murders in 2000 of two Leeds fans in Istanbul were traded between the rival fans.
BBC
Man Utd sale: Qatari bid for Old Trafford club to be launched as deadline approaches
A soft deadline of 17 February is approaching for the first round of proposals to buy Manchester United. United's owners, the Glazer family, are considering selling the club as they "explore strategic alternatives". There has only been one public declaration so far, from businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and there is...
BBC
Champions League returns: What to look out for in 2022-23 knockout stage
A clean sweep of English teams, Scott Parker managing Club Bruges, and a record number of teenage players. The Champions League knockout stages begin on Tuesday as AC Milan host Tottenham and Paris St-Germain welcome Bayern Munich. It's time to jog your memory on who's still in the competition -...
Dani Alves Admits He Penetrated the 23-year-old Girl Who Accuses Him
For the fourth time in his alleged rape case, Dani Alves is reported to have amended his statement. Dani Alves' legal situation is getting worse by the day, and now a Spanish journalist has revealed that the former Pumas and Barcelona player confessed that if there was penetration to the 23-year-old girl who has sued him, the justice system now has more reasons to rule against the accused.
tennisuptodate.com
Patrick Mouratoglou believes Serena Williams is the women's GOAT, but states the men's is yet to be determined
Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou firmly believes that the American has cemented her place in the history books as the GOAT (Greatest Of All-Time) in women’s tennis. Mouratoglou, who coached Williams from 2012 to 2022, believes that no other player can surpass his former charge’s achievements in the...
BBC
AC Milan v Tottenham: Antonio Conte says his 'players need to be more resilient under pressure'
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is working on making his players "more resilient under pressure" as he prepares them to face AC Milan in the San Siro on the back of a 4-1 defeat at Leicester. The Spurs boss, who returned to the dugout on Saturday after gallbladder surgery, is missing...
Real Madrid make surprise approach for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp – report
Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is said to be under increasing pressure as the reigning LaLiga champions' rough patch continues
sportszion.com
Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia reversed his criticisms over Cristiano Ronaldo claiming Portuguese superstar reached “great stage of harmony with his teammates”
Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia is full of praise for the Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo after previously criticizing the legend following their defeat to Al Ittihad which knocked them off the Arab Super Cup. On a shining Arabian night, Cristiano took the record book tearing apart once again after scoring...
crypto-academy.org
Elon Musk To Purchase Manchester United For £4.5B
Elon Musk enjoys both madness and money. Additionally, he enjoys Manchester United and is one of the lucky few who can afford to purchase them. According to insiders, the internet mogul is reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation and considering if he should take advantage of any opportunities at Old Trafford.
BBC
Referee abuse: Hundreds tell of safety fears at grassroots level
Hundreds of grassroots referees have told the BBC they fear for their safety when refereeing and are dissatisfied with current measures to tackle abuse. More than 900 referees in England responded to a Radio 5 Live questionnaire, with 293 saying they had been physically abused by spectators, players, coaches or managers.
Comments / 0