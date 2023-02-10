ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Manchester United and Leeds condemn fans' 'unacceptable' chants about historic tragedies

Manchester United and Leeds United have "strongly condemned" chants about historic tragedies by both sides' supporters during Sunday's Premier League match at Elland Road. Shortly before half-time, chants about the Munich Air Disaster and the murders in 2000 of two Leeds fans in Istanbul were traded between the rival fans.
BBC

Man Utd sale: Qatari bid for Old Trafford club to be launched as deadline approaches

A soft deadline of 17 February is approaching for the first round of proposals to buy Manchester United. United's owners, the Glazer family, are considering selling the club as they "explore strategic alternatives". There has only been one public declaration so far, from businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and there is...
BBC

Champions League returns: What to look out for in 2022-23 knockout stage

A clean sweep of English teams, Scott Parker managing Club Bruges, and a record number of teenage players. The Champions League knockout stages begin on Tuesday as AC Milan host Tottenham and Paris St-Germain welcome Bayern Munich. It's time to jog your memory on who's still in the competition -...
William

Dani Alves Admits He Penetrated the 23-year-old Girl Who Accuses Him

For the fourth time in his alleged rape case, Dani Alves is reported to have amended his statement. Dani Alves' legal situation is getting worse by the day, and now a Spanish journalist has revealed that the former Pumas and Barcelona player confessed that if there was penetration to the 23-year-old girl who has sued him, the justice system now has more reasons to rule against the accused.
sportszion.com

Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia reversed his criticisms over Cristiano Ronaldo claiming Portuguese superstar reached “great stage of harmony with his teammates”

Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia is full of praise for the Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo after previously criticizing the legend following their defeat to Al Ittihad which knocked them off the Arab Super Cup. On a shining Arabian night, Cristiano took the record book tearing apart once again after scoring...
crypto-academy.org

Elon Musk To Purchase Manchester United For £4.5B

Elon Musk enjoys both madness and money. Additionally, he enjoys Manchester United and is one of the lucky few who can afford to purchase them. According to insiders, the internet mogul is reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation and considering if he should take advantage of any opportunities at Old Trafford.
BBC

Referee abuse: Hundreds tell of safety fears at grassroots level

Hundreds of grassroots referees have told the BBC they fear for their safety when refereeing and are dissatisfied with current measures to tackle abuse. More than 900 referees in England responded to a Radio 5 Live questionnaire, with 293 saying they had been physically abused by spectators, players, coaches or managers.

