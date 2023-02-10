ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Mid-spring feeling this week

INDIANAPOLIS — After some early morning clouds, we're now in "severe clear" conditions over central Indiana in what will be another beautifully sunny February day. Temperatures rise quickly with the bright sky and peak in the 55°-60° range, a good 15°-20° above average. There will...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Strong wind gusts returning

INDIANAPOLIS — Here we wind again! Another strengthening low-pressure system brings a round of stiff wind Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. At this time, it doesn't appear it will be as bad as last Friday. But if forecast peak gusts of 45-55 mph do occur, it would likely result in some power outages in central Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Going Green: Owl search at Harmonie State Park

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite the cold conditions, Indiana’s winter season is a wonderful time to spend outdoors, exploring nature and wildlife -- including searching for owls. “Being outside in nature really rejuvenates you, your body ... if you go out for a hike, your mental health,” said Amelia Wildeman, an Interpretive Nationalist at Harmonie State Park.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: 1 injured in shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting Monday on Indianapolis' east side. It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Shellbark Drive, which is near East 30th Street and North German Church Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers called...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Warming trend with rain, not snow

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a pleasant February day across central Indiana. Temperatures climbed into the low- to mid-40s under sunny skies. A few clouds will arrive this evening. It will be seasonably cold, with temperatures falling into the mid-20s. Sunday will be another beautiful winter day. It will be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 killed in west Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the west side of Indianapolis Monday night. Officers responded to a report of a person down in the 3500 block of West 12th Street shortly before 10 p.m. At the scene, they found an adult who had suffered injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sunny weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a clear and cold Friday night with temperatures falling into the lower 20s by Saturday morning. There is sunshine in the weekend forecast. Highs will be in the lower 40s on Saturday and near 50 on Sunday. By the end of the weekend, temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees warmer than average.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Avon Crumbl Cookies opening Feb. 17

AVON, Ind — Crumbl Cookies is coming to Avon. The cookie bakery will open Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 a.m. The store will be open 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. until 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The new store will be located at...
AVON, IN
WTHR

Fort Wayne man killed in I-69 crash

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A 77-year-old man was killed and two of his family members were injured in a crash on Interstate 69 near Anderson Monday afternoon. The Madison County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash, which occurred around 4:45 p.m. Monday near the 230-mile marker of the interstate.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Truck hits Indianapolis apartment building; residents evacuate

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of a near side apartment building had to evacuate during Thursday's lunch hour after a truck crashed into their building. A resident of the Line Lofts on East Washington Street, near Southeastern Avenue, told 13News that Indianapolis Fire crews asked them to leave the building until investigators determined it was safe.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 injured in northeast Indianapolis stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured in a stabbing Saturday on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Police were called to the 7200 block of Eastwick Lane, near the intersection of East 71st Street and Shadeland Avenue, just before 7:30 p.m. Russ Yurk said he knew something was wrong when...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
