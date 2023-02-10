Read full article on original website
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Mid-spring feeling this week
INDIANAPOLIS — After some early morning clouds, we're now in "severe clear" conditions over central Indiana in what will be another beautifully sunny February day. Temperatures rise quickly with the bright sky and peak in the 55°-60° range, a good 15°-20° above average. There will...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Strong wind gusts returning
INDIANAPOLIS — Here we wind again! Another strengthening low-pressure system brings a round of stiff wind Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. At this time, it doesn't appear it will be as bad as last Friday. But if forecast peak gusts of 45-55 mph do occur, it would likely result in some power outages in central Indiana.
Washington Township Schools slightly adjusts 2023-2024 hours to combat bus driver shortage
INDIANAPOLIS — Washington Township Schools is slightly adjusting the start times for the 2023-2024 school year in hopes of combating the the bus driver shortage. The north Indianapolis school district announced the changes in a message to families Thursday morning. Through the analysis of current year data on the...
Crews working Friday to restore power around Indianapolis after high winds hit
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers around central Indiana are still without power Thursday night, hours after high winds hit the area, knocking down trees and power lines. Robert Agnew was at his home just off East 71st Street Thursday afternoon when suddenly, everything went dark. "I was in my house...
Going Green: Owl search at Harmonie State Park
INDIANAPOLIS — Despite the cold conditions, Indiana’s winter season is a wonderful time to spend outdoors, exploring nature and wildlife -- including searching for owls. “Being outside in nature really rejuvenates you, your body ... if you go out for a hike, your mental health,” said Amelia Wildeman, an Interpretive Nationalist at Harmonie State Park.
Docs: Man shot into Tiki Bob's causing panic in downtown bar district
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man accused of shooting a gun into Tiki Bob's earlier this month, causing panic in a popular bar district in downtown Indianapolis near Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Court documents say 34-year-old Bill Aaron Jr., of Indianapolis, shot into the bar on Feb. 5, just two days...
Crash involving Indiana trooper shuts down Johnson County interchange
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A crash involving an Indiana State Police cruiser and a sport utility vehicle partially shut down the interchange of Interstate 69 and State Road 144 near Bargersville Saturday morning. The Bargersville Fire Department tweeted at around 10:25 a.m. confirming the crash and that it involved injuries.
Police: 1 injured in shooting on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting Monday on Indianapolis' east side. It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Shellbark Drive, which is near East 30th Street and North German Church Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers called...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Warming trend with rain, not snow
INDIANAPOLIS — It was a pleasant February day across central Indiana. Temperatures climbed into the low- to mid-40s under sunny skies. A few clouds will arrive this evening. It will be seasonably cold, with temperatures falling into the mid-20s. Sunday will be another beautiful winter day. It will be...
1 killed in west Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the west side of Indianapolis Monday night. Officers responded to a report of a person down in the 3500 block of West 12th Street shortly before 10 p.m. At the scene, they found an adult who had suffered injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sunny weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a clear and cold Friday night with temperatures falling into the lower 20s by Saturday morning. There is sunshine in the weekend forecast. Highs will be in the lower 40s on Saturday and near 50 on Sunday. By the end of the weekend, temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees warmer than average.
Indiana state trooper hit twice by alleged drunk drivers back on the job
INDIANAPOLIS — When Keith Martin graduated from the 81st Indiana State Police Academy in December 2021, he was eager to start his new career. He got his patrol car in March. After three months on the job, he was hit by an alleged drunk driver. "Smashed into the back...
Avon Crumbl Cookies opening Feb. 17
AVON, Ind — Crumbl Cookies is coming to Avon. The cookie bakery will open Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 a.m. The store will be open 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. until 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The new store will be located at...
Fort Wayne man killed in I-69 crash
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A 77-year-old man was killed and two of his family members were injured in a crash on Interstate 69 near Anderson Monday afternoon. The Madison County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash, which occurred around 4:45 p.m. Monday near the 230-mile marker of the interstate.
Truck hits Indianapolis apartment building; residents evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of a near side apartment building had to evacuate during Thursday's lunch hour after a truck crashed into their building. A resident of the Line Lofts on East Washington Street, near Southeastern Avenue, told 13News that Indianapolis Fire crews asked them to leave the building until investigators determined it was safe.
3 taken to hospital after house fire on Indianapolis' south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were taken to the hospital after a house fire on Indianapolis' south side Sunday evening. Fire crews responded to a house in the 8000 block of Lake Tree Lane, near West Stop 11 and Railroad roads, shortly after 7 p.m. for a report of a fire.
15-year-old arrested after adult, minor stabbed on Indianapolis' west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old girl was arrested after an adult and minor were stabbed on Indianapolis' west side early Monday. IMPD officers responded to a house in the 3200 block of Welch Drive, near Georgetown Road and West 34th Street, shortly after midnight, for a report of a person stabbed.
City of Indianapolis settles lawsuit with family of Dreasjon Reed
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a man who was shot and killed by an IMPD officer after a pursuit in 2020 has reached a settlement in their lawsuit with the city of Indianapolis. According to the terms of the settlement, which was reached last week with Dreasjon Reed's mother,...
2 injured in northeast Indianapolis stabbing
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured in a stabbing Saturday on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Police were called to the 7200 block of Eastwick Lane, near the intersection of East 71st Street and Shadeland Avenue, just before 7:30 p.m. Russ Yurk said he knew something was wrong when...
2 men killed in 2 homicides on opposite sides of Indianapolis Saturday
The latest happened on Worcester Avenue on the city's east side. Earlier in the day a man was killed in a shooting on the northwest side of the city.
