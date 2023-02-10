Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, OhioIsla ChiuEastlake, OH
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Related
WFMJ.com
Longtime Valley radio personality AC McCullough dies
Longtime Valley radio personality AC McCullough of HOT 101's 'AC and Kelly in the Morning' has died, according to HOT 101 General Manager Bill Kelly. McCullough began his career in radio 52 years ago. Since 1989, he has been entertaining listeners alongside his on air partner Kelly Stevens. "He was...
Youngstown DJ dies after serving the Valley 50+ years
McCullough has been a voice of the Valley for over 50 years.
St. Ignatius High School closed Monday because of threat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – St. Ignatius High School closed Monday because of an online threat. Families received an email from the principal’s office Monday morning that said the school, located in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood, received information about “a potential and serious threat to the safety and security of our community.”
Confederate flag displayed at Akron school
The display included a Confederate Flag background with photos on it.
News-Herald.com
Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital to host meetings, tours
Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital is giving members of the community several opportunities to learn more about the facility that is scheduled to open in August. According to the city, community leaders and Cleveland Clinic representatives will share information on the variety of care that Mentor Hospital will provide, as well as career opportunities available, at two town hall meetings and a pair of hard hat tours.
cleveland19.com
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Strange lights were seen streaking over the skies of Northeast Sunday night. 19 News received several calls for the lights. Calls started to come in around 740 pm. from Lorain County to Lake County. A 19 News viewer caught the object on video as it lit...
Popular cookie shop opens new Ohio location in time for Valentine's Day
If you've been looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the dessert lover in your life, you may be interested to learn that a popular gourmet cookie shop recently opened another new location in Ohio that might just fit the bill. Read on to learn more.
cleveland19.com
Multiple Bratenahl residents treated for CO poisoning
BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters treated multiple residents for CO poisoning late Saturday evening. Firefighters responded to 2 Bratenahl Place around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, officials said the CO readings inside the building were high and the residents were evacuated. According to firefighters, a faulty generator was the...
3 More Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond Locations To Close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will shutter 150 more stores across the country.
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, Ohio
The other day, since it was a cold day - like, a teeth-chattering, whole-body-shivering kind of cold - I was in the mood for a nice hot bowl of soup. As a resident of a westside suburb, I admit I don't often venture to the eastside. I don't particularly like driving, and I try to avoid long car drives as much as possible. Also, have you seen the price of gas nowadays?
West Side Market Nonprofit Board Announced, Master Plan Unveiled
A consultant laid out many suggestions that have been tossed around for years
Chardon Neighborhood Drama has Escalated to Legal Drama
The City of Chardon is taking Kyan Bowman to court. Again.
Calls grow louder to restore Cuyahoga County Sheriff to an elected post
Calls are increasing for Cuyahoga County county to return to an elected sheriff aftern the sixth appointed sheriff resigned in the last 12 years.
tourcounsel.com
Summit Mall | Shopping mall in Fairlawn, Ohio
Summit Mall is a one-story, 850,000-square-foot (79,000 m2) enclosed shopping mall located at 3265 W. Market Street in the Akron suburb of Fairlawn and with the closing of both Chapel Hill Mall and Rolling Acres Mall, is the only remaining mall in Summit County. Edward J. DeBartolo Sr.'s DeBartolo Corporation...
Families could be left deciding between rent or food starting March 1
Homeless shelters are preparing for a possible influx in clients as COVID-19 emergency SNAP benefits go away in nearly two weeks.
cleveland19.com
Land where Euclid Beach Park once stood will now transition to city green space
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park, which sits on the site of the former iconic amusement park Euclid Beach Park, will become part of the city’s park system with hopes that it will be managed by the Cleveland Metroparks. This comes after an extensive land use...
Squeezed by I-480, abused section of Cuyahoga River tributary West Creek to become more fish friendly
CLEVELAND, Ohio – West Creek, a 9-mile meandering tributary of the Cuyahoga River that drains a large portion of Parma and parts of several neighboring suburbs, has received a lot of attention from conservationists over the years. One section has even been incorporated into Cleveland Metroparks, the string of...
Rollover crash sends driver to hospital in Trumbull County
It happened on Route 82 Eastbound shortly before 3 a.m.
OnlyInYourState
This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
cleveland19.com
Road reopens after water main break repaired in Twinsburg
TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Twinsburg Police, Heritage Drive has reopened between Tinkersview Drive and Timber Court following a water main break. Twinsburg firefighters closed part of Heritage Drive Sunday afternoon, due to the break.
Comments / 0