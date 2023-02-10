ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Minnesota teen is suspect in fatal shooting last month

(St. Cloud, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota say a 15-year-old boy is the suspect in a fatal shooting. The incident took place at an apartment last month in St. Cloud. According to the report, law enforcement found 53-year-old Craig Hortman suffering from a gunshot wound on January 17th. He reportedly died at the scene. The teen was arrested on unrelated firearms charges the following day.
Noem signs bill banning gender transition surgery for minors

(The Center Square) - Gov. Kristi Noem signed a bill Monday banning gender transition surgeries and treatments for minors. Physicians could lose their licenses for violating House Bill 1080, which passed the Senate by a vote of 30-4 last week and passed the House of Representatives earlier this month by a vote of 60-10.
