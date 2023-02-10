(St. Cloud, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota say a 15-year-old boy is the suspect in a fatal shooting. The incident took place at an apartment last month in St. Cloud. According to the report, law enforcement found 53-year-old Craig Hortman suffering from a gunshot wound on January 17th. He reportedly died at the scene. The teen was arrested on unrelated firearms charges the following day.

