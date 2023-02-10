ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tubelis and No. 4 Arizona host Stanford

 3 days ago

Arizona Wildcats (22-3, 11-3 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (10-14, 4-9 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona visits the Stanford Cardinal after Azuolas Tubelis scored 23 points in Arizona's 85-62 victory against the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinal are 7-5 in home games. Stanford has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats have gone 11-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona averages 83.4 points while outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Jones is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 13.5 points. Ingram Harrison is averaging 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Tubelis is averaging 20.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Oumar Ballo is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

