ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

'We couldn't let go': War tears young Ukrainian family apart

By By STEPHEN McGRATH - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTX0I_0kinwjRJ00

BRASOV, Romania (AP) — University student Vlada Yushchenko was still in her teens and nearly three months pregnant when she hugged her husband at the border, turned away and walked into Moldova.

Now she's in Romania, one of the millions of Ukrainians forced to flee Russia's invasion. Her baby, Daniel, was born there eight months ago and still hasn't met his father Yaroslav, who is 21 and, like most men of fighting age, prohibited from leaving Ukraine.

The young family's forced separation is an all-too-common story among the estimated 110,000 Ukrainian refugees in Romania — nearly all of them women and children.

“Nobody expected the war was coming and that we weren’t going to be together,” said Yushchenko, who has settled for now in the central Romanian city of Brasov where she gave birth and shares a two-room apartment with Daniel, her mother, and her terminally ill grandmother.

“For a long time we couldn’t let each other go,” said Yushchenko, 19, recalling the couple's separation at the border. “We really didn’t want this, but at the same time we understood that we have to do this for mine and the baby’s health and to be safe.”

As the war drags into its second year, the lack of physical contact between the baby and his father, a computer programming student in Kyiv, rankles. Still, their smartphones allow the family a sense of connection.

“Sometimes we burst out in tears (but) we are very happy when we see each other on video,” Yushchenko said. “I called (Yaroslav) and sent a photo as soon as I was able to" the day Daniel was born, she added. "It was very emotional, he was very happy, it was unforgettable.”

But even that virtual link isn't always there.

In recent months, Russian strikes have targeted critical energy infrastructure across large swathes of Ukraine, which has at times made communication difficult. Yaroslav tries to ease her concerns, Yushchenko said, by warning her of potential outages and telling her not to panic during moments of silence.

Still, seeing footage of the war play out in Ukraine, and knowing her husband is there, only adds to her worries.

“It’s very hard to watch the news and see all the misery, the missile strikes, the deaths,” said Yushchenko, who between taking care of the baby continues her mathematics and physics studies remotely at the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute. “I pray every day that everything will be alright … in the city where (Yaroslav) lives and in general.”

Her faith, among other things, is helping her through the ordeal.

When Daniel was six months old she decided to get him baptized at a local Orthodox church, by a priest who lives in their apartment block and waived the customary fee for the ceremony. They attend Sunday service whenever they can, Yushchenko said.

In her day-to-day life, she often takes “very long walks, sometimes all day" with Daniel around Brasov, a picturesque heritage city nestled in the arching Carpathian mountains. She also sees other Ukrainian mothers living locally who she says she can talk to about babies and motherhood.

Since the war started, more than eight million Ukrainians have fled to other European countries, in the greatest exodus of refugees the continent has seen since World War II.

More than 4,000 have registered with Brasov's Migrant Integration Center, according to Astrid Hamberger, founder of the nongovernmental organization that has helped many of them, including Yushchenko's family, find homes, medical care and social assistance.

“I feel safe here ... we receive a lot of help, which I’m very grateful for,” said Yushchenko, who hopes Ukraine wins the war so they can go home and finally be together as a family — and Daniel can meet his father.

“It will be an unforgettable meeting, our child is our happiness,” she said.

When asked what she prays for at the church in Brasov, Yushchenko doesn't hesitate to answer.

“I pray for the health of my family and friends and for a peaceful sky in our country," she said, “and ask for the strength to bear all this.”

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Moldova again at center of tug between Moscow and the West

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, the country of Moldova has often been at the center of a struggle between Moscow and the West. It finds itself in that uncomfortable position again. On Monday, its president alleged that Russia was plotting to overthrow her country's government by force to derail its aspirations of joining the European Union — plans first disclosed last week by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. ...
Leader Telegram

Moldova's President outlines Russian 'plan' to topple gov't

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s President outlined Monday what she described as a plot by Moscow to use external saboteurs to overthrow her country's government, put the nation "at the disposal of Russia” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union. President Maia Sandu's briefing comes a week after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country had intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova, claims that were later confirmed by Moldovan intelligence officials. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Americans traveling to Russia warned they could be drafted to fight war against Ukraine

Americans in Russia or planning to travel there may be drafted into the army, the U.S. Embassy in Russia warned Monday. The Kremlin could subject American citizens with dual Russian citizenship to “mobilization” or “prevent their departure from Russia and/or conscript them,” according to the new travel advisory. The warning blames the “unpredictable consequences” of Russia’s “ full-scale invasion ” of Ukraine that started nearly a year ago and continues...
Hdogar

What Would Have Happened If Britain Lost the Battle of Britain in World War II?

The Battle of Britain was one of the most crucial moments during World War II, fought between the British Air Force (BAF) and the Nazi Germany Air Force. It is also called the Air Battle for England because it was the first military campaign in which purely air forces were used. Historians often refer to it as the turning point of the wars and say that the world would have been much different if Britain had lost the battle in 1940.
Houston Chronicle

Solomon Perel, Jew who posed as Hitler Youth to survive war, dies at 97

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Solomon Perel, a German Jew who outwitted the Nazis by posing as a member of the Hitler Youth during World War II, an extraordinary story of survival that was dramatized in the 1990 film "Europa Europa," died Feb. 2 at his home in Givatayim, near Tel Aviv. He was 97.
Outsider.com

US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada

Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
ALASKA STATE
Lord Ganesh

How Stalingrad Defied the Odds and Refused to Fall

In October 1942, the German Sixth Army reached the city of Stalingrad on the Volga River. The city was named after Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, and the Germans hoped to capture it and use it as a base to push further into Russia. But they didn't reckon with the Russian spirit.
wzmq19.com

Special Coverage of The Ukrainian Ballet: The Arts and War

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In two weeks, it will mark one year of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine. Many soldiers and civilians have died from the war, buildings destroyed and the attacks on Ukraine continue. There’s a group of refugees with a unique skill set making their way around the world to keep sharing what is happening in their country.
WASHINGTON, DC
Leader Telegram

Ukrainian Peewees advance with 2-0 win over Romania

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — The boys’ hockey team of Ukrainian refugees extended its celebrated stay in Canada for a few more days, at least. Maksym Kukharenko scored a power-play goal and Matvii Kulish earned the shutout in the Ukrainian Selects 2-0 victory over Team Romania Wolves in an elimination game at the International Peewee Tournament in Quebec City on Monday night. The Ukrainians, who have been celebrated around town since...
Shyam Sapkota

Beginning Of War: The Story of Citizens of Poland At WWII

Poland, 1939 is a story of tragedy, loss, and bravery in the face of overwhelming odds. The year 1939 was a turning point in world history, as the world was plunged into the deadliest conflict it had ever seen. And at the center of this global conflict was Poland, a small but proud nation that found itself caught between the might of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.
InsideHook

World War II Bomb Explodes in Coastal English Town

It’s been over half a century since World War II came to an end, but its impact is still being felt on the land where it took place. That’s the case in both the metaphorical sense and the literal one. Late last year, five people were hospitalized in Germany due to the effects of an unexploded bomb that dated back to the conflict in question. Now, the coastal town of Great Yarmouth in England has had its own run-in with vintage ordinance.
Leader Telegram

Chancellor Scholz’s party loses Berlin election for first time since 1999

BERLIN — Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats lost the Berlin election on Sunday to the conservative Christian Democrats, failing to win the regional vote for the first time in almost 25 years. According to an exit poll cited by public broadcaster ARD, the CDU was the strongest party with 27.5%, up from 18% in 2021. Support for the SPD dropped to 18.5% from 21%, its worst result ever, while the Greens were also on 18.5%, compared with 19%, the poll showed. ...
Leader Telegram

US is training Haiti police to combat gangs, but that’s not its only security worry

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Kidnappings are rampant, averaging one every six hours last year, while killings are up, with 2,200 homicides in 2022, a dramatic increase over the previous year. The size of Haiti’s national police force is less than half of what it needs to be. Corruption and collusion with gangs are serious problems. Morale is low and so is the pay. Last year, during a training exercise, officers didn’t even have bullets for target practice. And rampaging gangs made last month the deadliest for...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
17K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy