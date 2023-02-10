ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Bashar Assad travels to hard-hit Aleppo, first public appearance in earthquake-devastated area of Syria

By AP
 3 days ago

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — President Bashar Assad travels to hard-hit Aleppo, first public appearance in earthquake-devastated area of Syria.

Newborn saved from rubble in quake-hit Syria in good health

BEIRUT (AP) — A baby girl born under the rubble of her family's home in northern Syria after last week’s devastating earthquake was in good health Monday and being breast-fed by the wife of the director of the hospital where she is being cared for, her doctor said. The infant, named Aya — Arabic for “a sign from God" — by hospital workers, may be able to leave the hospital as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday, according to her great-uncle, Saleh al-Badran. He said the...
As survival window closes, more rescued in quake in Turkey

ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Rescue crews on Monday pulled a 40-year-old woman from the wreckage of a building a week after two powerful earthquakes struck, but reports of rescues are coming less often as the time since the quake reaches the limits of the human body's ability to survive without water, especially in sub-freezing temperatures. The magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 quakes struck nine hours apart in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6. They killed at least 33,185, with the toll expected to rise...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Israel president warns of ‘constitutional and social collapse’

President Isaac Herzog of Israel warned in a rare prime-time speech on Sunday that the country is on the verge of “constitutional and social collapse” over a government plan to reduce the power of the judiciary. Herzog, known more as reliably dull than alarmist, was speaking of a widespread concern that the change planned by the new government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is so radical that it raises doubts about the future of Israel’s democracy, its appeal to foreign investors and ties to its...
Moldova again at center of tug between Moscow and the West

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, the country of Moldova has often been at the center of a struggle between Moscow and the West. It finds itself in that uncomfortable position again. On Monday, its president alleged that Russia was plotting to overthrow her country's government by force to derail its aspirations of joining the European Union — plans first disclosed last week by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. ...
US is training Haiti police to combat gangs, but that’s not its only security worry

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Kidnappings are rampant, averaging one every six hours last year, while killings are up, with 2,200 homicides in 2022, a dramatic increase over the previous year. The size of Haiti’s national police force is less than half of what it needs to be. Corruption and collusion with gangs are serious problems. Morale is low and so is the pay. Last year, during a training exercise, officers didn’t even have bullets for target practice. And rampaging gangs made last month the deadliest for...
Americans traveling to Russia warned they could be drafted to fight war against Ukraine

Americans in Russia or planning to travel there may be drafted into the army, the U.S. Embassy in Russia warned Monday. The Kremlin could subject American citizens with dual Russian citizenship to “mobilization” or “prevent their departure from Russia and/or conscript them,” according to the new travel advisory. The warning blames the “unpredictable consequences” of Russia’s “ full-scale invasion ” of Ukraine that started nearly a year ago and continues...
Major Israeli protests against judicial overhaul threaten unrest

Tens of thousands of Israelis protested against government plans to reduce the power of the judiciary, hours after President Isaac Herzog warned the country is on the verge of “constitutional and social collapse.” Demonstrators flocked to parliament from around the nation on Monday, stood outside elementary schools and stopped highway traffic by waving Israeli flags and chanting “democracy!” They are seeking to derail a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and allies to make it easier for the state to appoint judges and limit the...
