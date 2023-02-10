ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

UE puts up another strong performance against MSU

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Antoine Smith Jr. tied his season scoring mark with 16 points on Sunday with the University of Evansville men’s basketball team falling to Missouri State by a 66-60 final at the Ford Center. Trailing by 10 in the second half, the Purple Aces rallied to...
Eagles Fall in Double Header with Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Tennis fell to Indiana University on Sunday in a double header, 7-0 and 4-0. The Screaming Eagles drop to 2-4 on the season while the Hoosiers improve to 8-1. Doubles. The Hoosiers took both doubles matches in the first match,...
Eagles blanked by Knights, 7-0​​

LOUISVILLE, Ken. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Tennis (2-3) falters against Bellarmine University, 7-0, Saturday afternoon at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex. Doubles: The Screaming Eagles were not able to find luck in doubles competition, dropping two with number three going unfinished. Singles: USI could not get...
VU Track and Field caps off busy weekend with more National Qualifiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Indianapolis, Ind. – The Vincennes University indoor Track and Field season is beginning to come to an end as the Trailblazers took part in the Hoosier Hills Invite at Indiana University Friday and the Jerry England Invite at UIndy on Saturday. The VU men’s indoor team comes...
EVANSVILLE POLICE MERIT COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

An executive session will be held prior to the open session. I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(5): To receive information about and interview prospective employees. I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(6)(A): With respect to any individual over whom the governing body has jurisdiction to receive information concerning the individual’s alleged misconduct. I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(9): To discuss a job...
Fatality Accident at Lloyd/Main St.

On February 12th, at 1:28 a.m., Dispatch received a call in reference to a wrong-way driver who was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on the Lloyd Expressway. Dispatch notified EPD Officers about the wrong-way driver. Shortly after the notification, Dispatch received another call at 1:30 a.m., that there was an accident on Lloyd Expressway involving the wrong-way driver and another vehicle.
