ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Milford, NJ

West Milford to spend $1M to streamline town hall. Here's what it means for residents

By David M. Zimmer, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

West Milford officials approved more than $1 million in upgrades for the municipal complex this week, as they seek to streamline local government operations.

How West Milford will use the funds

The bulk of the money, roughly $727,000, has been earmarked for the conversion of the former public library into municipal offices. Vacated in 2017, the facility will be used to centralize offices in the municipal complex and make them ADA-accessible, officials said.

Another $345,000 will go toward new file management software designed to ease application tracking and interdepartmental communications, records show. The software is expected to be a "game changer for West Milford," Mayor Michele Dale said shortly after the contract was approved Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIybB_0kinwJgX00

What the changes will mean for residents

The two projects were proposed by local officials to help accelerate the permitting process for residents and business owners. Plans are to relocate key offices to the roughly 7,000-square-foot former library.

The engineering division, for example, is currently at the township facility off Lycosky Drive near the municipal recycling center and is not wheelchair-accessible. That department is among several due to fill the former library once it is repartitioned and upgraded, officials said.

Paterson teacher who survived baseball bat attack by student may get $350K settlement

Why are these changes being made?

The facility was built in 1970 and expanded seven years later, township records show. Its construction was primarily funded through donations.

Its renovation is expected to be completed by R.J. Michaels & Co. of East Orange, records show. The company was the lowest of seven bidders on the project. The software, support and maintenance work has been contracted to Mitchell Humphrey & Co. of St. Louis. The costs of that contract will be spread over a five-year term, records show.

North Jersey entrepreneur to open weed dispensary at site of longtime funeral home

The library project dovetails with work to install a new wheelchair-accessible ramp into the building. That project was funded through a $50,000 Community Development Block Grant administered by Passaic County.

The library board donated the former library to the township in 2017 after funding a new 17,000-square-foot library and an expansion of the town hall complex. Township officials were initially projecting the former library to open as an annex by the end of 2020. However, the work was delayed and the project was modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: West Milford to spend $1M to streamline town hall. Here's what it means for residents

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Fire rages at New Jersey warehouse overnight

PATERSON, N.J. -- Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from what appeared to be a warehouse in Paterson, New Jersey overnight. Firefighters responded to the scene on Garfield Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. It was not immediately clear how the fire started or if there are any injuries. 
PATERSON, NJ
jerseybites.com

Readington River and Harper’s Table: A Day to Remember

Driving along the country roads and farmlands of New Jersey, it is commonplace to see paddocks of horses and cows grazing in pastures. Sheep, goats, and even alpacas have become ordinary sights. But, take a drive along the unassuming County Road 523 just outside of Flemington and you just might do a double take as you pass herds of bison grazing at Readington River Buffalo Farm.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Firefighters Protect Surrounding Community, Including Church, Battling Major Saturday Night Blaze

PATERSON, NJ - Less than 12 hours after rescuing two Paterson residents from a burning home, members of the Paterson Fire Department were fighting a massive blaze that would eventually lead to the destruction of approximately $1.8 million in property. According to Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale, the Paterson Fire Department was dispatched to 62 Garfield Ave, a one-story brick and wood commercial building of mixed use at approximately 10:37 p.m. Upon arrival, the building was fully engulfed in flames with multiple explosions from presumed acetylene tanks impinged by the fire.   With Deputy Chief Orlando Rodriguez commanding the scene responding units quickly...
PATERSON, NJ
wohspioneer.org

Return of the West Orange Annual Deer Cull- The truth about culls

Living in the suburbs often presents residents with the struggle of how to protect their backyard tomato plants from critters, and leaves them stepping around deer droppings while playing catch with their kids. Many residents resort to pesticides and deer repellants to deter the animals but since 2008, West Orange, along with other Essex county towns has taken a more drastic approach.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris County Offices Closed Today Feb 13

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ -  All Morris County Offices are closed today, Monday February 13 in observance of Lincoln's birthday.    Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Forrestal Village | Mall in Plainsboro, New Jersey

Forrestal Village is a 720,000-square-foot (67,000 m2), 52-acre (210,000 m2) mixed-use retail and office complex in Plainsboro Township, Middlesex County, New Jersey, along Route 1. Despite being in Plainsboro it has a Princeton address. It is just north of Princeton University's Forrestal campus and is named for James Forrestal. The...
PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Motor Vehicle Crash in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, NJ: A motor vehicle accident at approximately 2:30 pm today was reported near the area where Main Street and Grace Avenue meet. This is a breaking news story, please avoid area at this time, first responders are on the scene. 
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
therealdeal.com

Palisades Center mall faces foreclosure over $419M loan

After struggling to rebound from the pandemic, the Palisades Center megamall in West Nyack could be headed for a sale to satisfy its owner’s debts. Wilmington Trust, acting as a trustee for CMBS bondholders, filed to foreclose on the 2.2 million-square-foot shopping and entertainment complex, claiming Syracuse-based owner Pyramid Management Group defaulted on a $418.5 million loan tied to the Rockland County property.
WEST NYACK, NY
TAPinto.net

Hackensack Fire Department Responds to Explosion

Hackensack, NJ - On Friday, February 10, 2023, at approximately 10:45 a.m. Hackensack Fire Department’s First Platoon Ladder 1 and Deputy 1 reported to 375 Huyler Street South Hackensack due to the report of an explosion and hazardous materials being released.    Upon his arrival, Deputy 1 was informed that 12 ounces of nitric acid had spilled after a machine malfunctioned and exploded. The Bergen County Hazardous Materials team was called after the building was evacuated. HAZMAT team members entered the building with the assistance of firefighters and found that the leak was contained to the room where it originated, posing no further threat. A private hazardous materials cleanup team responded to the location to remove the hazard; no injuries were reported.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Two NJ Elected Officials Killed Week Apart

Just one week after the shooting death of a 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, another elected official died the same way.Russell Heller, 51, a Republican councilman in Milford, was gunned down at work — a PSE&G parking lot — in Somerset on Wednesday, Feb. 8, authorities in So…
MILFORD, CT
NJ.com

Two charged in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher

The ex-boyfriend of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher has been arrested and another man is being sought in the slaying of the mother of three. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey City, each have been charged with one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, a second-degree offense, in the death of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez of Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday morning.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Vote on Proposed Warehouse in Wayne Township Delayed

WAYNE, NJ – Just down the street from the Wayne Animal Shelter on Pompton Plains Crossroads and practically across the street from the Post Office is a parcel of land in an R-15 residential zoned area that has been used as a commercial space for “at least 60 years,” according to testimony given at Monday night’s Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting.   The lot at 125 Pompton Plains Crossroads was approved for a use variance in 2018 to build a 40,000 square foot warehouse – but that was never built. Now, new owners - Monello Landscape Industries of Wayne, is partnering...
WAYNE, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy