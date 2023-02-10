ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood library will use $500,000 gift to modernize in time for 100th anniversary

By Marsha A. Stoltz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

RIDGEWOOD — The Ridgewood Public Library Foundation has given $500,000 to the village library to remodel and modernize spaces in time for its 100th anniversary.

The donation is the largest in the foundation's 21-year history, said foundation President Cara Murray.

"The funds will be used toward three priority areas," Murray said. "A larger teen study room on the first floor, private meeting/study rooms on the mezzanine level, and an upgraded lobby/circulation area."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JopVU_0kinvPls00

The proposed work for the North Maple Avenue library is in response to residents' feedback, Murray said.

The renovations will be done this year and within the library's current building footprint. No external expansion is planned.

"We have hired a highly regarded, library-focused interior design specialist and have been impressed with the team’s proposed solutions for our project," Murray said. "It is our goal to keep the library open throughout the renovation with the understanding that some areas will be temporarily closed to accommodate the work taking place."

LATER START Ridgewood Board of Education set to vote on later high school start for fall

Library Director Lorri Steinbacher, the staff and the trustees said they appreciate the "tireless" effort of the foundation in raising funds for library needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KisVZ_0kinvPls00

"The library needed updating after 25 years of wear and tear and evolving library use," Steinbacher said. "The results of our townwide survey told us what was most important to residents, and we pivoted to pursuing a phased renovation project that prioritizes the most pressing needs first."

ZABRISKIE SPORTS FIELD Ridgewood looks at historic house lot to ease shortage of sports fields

Steinbacher said "the phased projects can also be integrated into a larger-scale plan when the time is right."

The library welcomes an estimated 14,000 visitors each month. Its daily circulation includes 400 visitors, 1,300 books, movies and CDs, and 75 public computer sessions.

The foundation's primary clambake fundraiser is scheduled for June 3 at the Ridgewood Country Club. For more information. visit the foundation website: ridgewoodlibraryfoundation.org .

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ridgewood library will use $500,000 gift to modernize in time for 100th anniversary

Comments / 0

 

