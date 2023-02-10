ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Ice Storm Encases Southwest Virginia

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): While our region was spared the worst, freezing rain created a winter wonderland of ice in southwest Virginia late this weekend. The storm system responsible for all rain along Route 19 and a slushy, wet snow in Bluefield, W.Va., to Tazewell County, Va., produced ice in adjacent southwest Virginia. Rockbridge reported a quarter inch of ice, Montgomery, Va., reported one-tenth of an inch and our own Meteorologist Chad Merrill surveyed the damage as seen in this video below in the area.
Black Ice Tonight; Spring Warmth Returns This Week

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Rain and wet snow will be moving out of southern West Virginia later this evening; only the Bluefield area into adjacent Virginia will see a slushy half to one inch of accumulation. Regionwide, including real estate from Route 19 to 219, watch out for black ice...
VDOT: Wintry mix expected in Western Virginia late Saturday, Sunday

SALEM – A wintry mix of precipitation is expected late Saturday and Sunday for parts of Virginia. Motorists should be vigilant, check weather forecasts in areas where they plan to drive, and adjust or delay travel in impacted areas, especially along and west of the Interstate 77 corridor. The...
Rainy Sunday in West Virginia, and Kentucky

(WOWK) – It was a dry Saturday, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that big changes will move in on Super Bowl Sunday. There will be the potential for a good amount of rain to move through. Eastern Kentucky near Pikeville and Williamson could see close to an inch of rain. Logan could see more […]
Southwest and Central Virginia school closures and delays

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — As weather hits our region, some schools have announced delays and closures for Monday, Feb. 13. Here is a list of schools that will be closed: Here is a list of schools that are operating on a two-hour delay: Call your local school office for more information about school closures and […]
First Warning Forecast

When Michael Pedneau lost his class ring on a visit to West Virginia nearly 50 years ago he never thought he'd see it again until he received an interesting call from a Kanawha County deputy after a search warrant last week. Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law.
Cooler temps, rain return to Southern California this weekend

Friday afternoon will feel downright spring-like in many areas, but don’t get used to it, Angelenos. The cold returns this weekend, as does a chance for rain. While the high on Friday is expected to reach the mid 70s, highs around 60 degrees are expected starting Saturday and continuing into the next week. Temperatures will […]
Will Georgia see snow this weekend?

Rain is expected throughout Georgia today with snow possible as far South as Macon on Saturday night. According to the National Weather Service, residents in Central Georgia can expect persistent rain showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day, with a possibility of severe storms in the far southeastern corner of the forecast area.
Burning law begins at 4 PM Wednesday

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — From Feb. 15 to April 30, a burning law will be in effect at 4 p.m. The Burning Law in Brief: The maximum fine is $500 if you do not comply with the rules above. For additional information, please contact the Virginia Department of Forestry here.
Virginia State Police reminding drivers to make a game plan

(WFXR) — If you plan to go out and drink this Superbowl Sunday, Virginia State Police is warning that you form a game plan to get home. Last year, there were 36 car crashes in Virginia during Superbowl Sunday. Two people died and 15 were injured. VSP is advising...
