woay.com
Ice Storm Encases Southwest Virginia
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): While our region was spared the worst, freezing rain created a winter wonderland of ice in southwest Virginia late this weekend. The storm system responsible for all rain along Route 19 and a slushy, wet snow in Bluefield, W.Va., to Tazewell County, Va., produced ice in adjacent southwest Virginia. Rockbridge reported a quarter inch of ice, Montgomery, Va., reported one-tenth of an inch and our own Meteorologist Chad Merrill surveyed the damage as seen in this video below in the area.
WDBJ7.com
Weather Alert Day: Precipitation ends this evening; refreeze possible Monday morning
Precipitation will come to an end from west to east this evening. An impressive amount of water continues to work through the region mainly in the form of a cold rain and some mixed sleet. In the higher elevations, enough cold air has been in place to create and icy and snowy scene into this evening. Use caution while driving in the mountainous areas tonight.
wfxrtv.com
Winter storm could cause hazardous road conditions, what experts want people to know
With temperatures dropping, experts are advising the community to be careful on the roads. They say the incoming winter weather could cause hazardous driving conditions. Winter storm could cause hazardous road conditions, …. With temperatures dropping, experts are advising the community to be careful on the roads. They say the...
woay.com
Black Ice Tonight; Spring Warmth Returns This Week
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Rain and wet snow will be moving out of southern West Virginia later this evening; only the Bluefield area into adjacent Virginia will see a slushy half to one inch of accumulation. Regionwide, including real estate from Route 19 to 219, watch out for black ice...
Augusta Free Press
Caution ahead: Winter weather possible in central and western Virginia this weekend
Warmer February temperatures this past week teased Virginians about the spring weather that has yet to come. However, the groundhog really did see his shadow and returned to hibernation on February 2, because this weekend western areas of the Commonwealth are expected to experience mixed precipitation. The Virginia Department of...
PHOTOS: Snow day in North Georgia
Channel 2 Action News sent pictures of what they saw on their snow day.
pcpatriot.com
VDOT: Wintry mix expected in Western Virginia late Saturday, Sunday
SALEM – A wintry mix of precipitation is expected late Saturday and Sunday for parts of Virginia. Motorists should be vigilant, check weather forecasts in areas where they plan to drive, and adjust or delay travel in impacted areas, especially along and west of the Interstate 77 corridor. The...
WXII 12
Sleet, soaking rain in Winston-Salem & the Piedmont tonight, Winter Storm Warning in the Mountains
The WXII 12 First Warning Weather Team is tracking a big winter storm for the mountains and a soggy weekend for the rest of us. Winston-Salem, Lexington, and Greensboro may see periods of sleet mixing with showers and wintry mix tonight. The mountains of North Carolina and Virginia are under...
wjhl.com
Winter Storm Watches Saturday night into Sunday for the higher elevations
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight with a low near 32 degrees. Saturday will start partly cloudy and cold with an increase in clouds through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 53 degrees. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for...
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Snow, strong winds closing out North Georgia’s weekend
Only a wintry mix is expected in parts of metro Atlanta on Sunday morning, but we will certainly all be feeling the wind...
Rainy Sunday in West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – It was a dry Saturday, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that big changes will move in on Super Bowl Sunday. There will be the potential for a good amount of rain to move through. Eastern Kentucky near Pikeville and Williamson could see close to an inch of rain. Logan could see more […]
Southwest and Central Virginia school closures and delays
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — As weather hits our region, some schools have announced delays and closures for Monday, Feb. 13. Here is a list of schools that will be closed: Here is a list of schools that are operating on a two-hour delay: Call your local school office for more information about school closures and […]
Severe thunderstorms to be witnessed in Florida today says NOAA
According to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, there is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms from the eastern Florida Panhandle into North Florida. The prediction is valid from 11:00 AM CST on February 11, 2023 to 12:00 PM CST on February 12, 2023.
WSAZ
First Warning Forecast
When Michael Pedneau lost his class ring on a visit to West Virginia nearly 50 years ago he never thought he'd see it again until he received an interesting call from a Kanawha County deputy after a search warrant last week. Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law.
fox35orlando.com
Severe storms, isolated tornadoes, severe wind gusts may hit Florida this weekend
The FOX 35 Storm Team says there is a severe storm threat for Central Florida over Super Bowl weekend. A front that is moving through the state will bring the storms.
Cooler temps, rain return to Southern California this weekend
Friday afternoon will feel downright spring-like in many areas, but don’t get used to it, Angelenos. The cold returns this weekend, as does a chance for rain. While the high on Friday is expected to reach the mid 70s, highs around 60 degrees are expected starting Saturday and continuing into the next week. Temperatures will […]
Will Georgia see snow this weekend?
Rain is expected throughout Georgia today with snow possible as far South as Macon on Saturday night. According to the National Weather Service, residents in Central Georgia can expect persistent rain showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day, with a possibility of severe storms in the far southeastern corner of the forecast area.
Burning law begins at 4 PM Wednesday
RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — From Feb. 15 to April 30, a burning law will be in effect at 4 p.m. The Burning Law in Brief: The maximum fine is $500 if you do not comply with the rules above. For additional information, please contact the Virginia Department of Forestry here.
Keep the snow shovel out, Michigan could get clocked with a snowstorm in this pattern
We currently have a very active storm pattern with large storm systems stretching across the northern hemisphere. If one or two of these storms take a certain track, southern Lower Michigan could have a real snowstorm. The storm systems are lined up across the Pacific. The next four storms over...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia State Police reminding drivers to make a game plan
(WFXR) — If you plan to go out and drink this Superbowl Sunday, Virginia State Police is warning that you form a game plan to get home. Last year, there were 36 car crashes in Virginia during Superbowl Sunday. Two people died and 15 were injured. VSP is advising...
