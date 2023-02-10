ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Hampton visits Elon following Mackinnon's 22-point outing

Hampton Pirates (6-20, 3-10 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (6-20, 4-9 CAA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Elon -6.5; over/under is 142. BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts the Hampton Pirates after Max Mackinnon scored 22 points in Elon's 66-55 win over the William & Mary Tribe. The Phoenix have gone 4-7 in home games....
HAMPTON, VA
Lairy and the Miami (OH) RedHawks visit conference foe Toledo

Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-17, 2-10 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (19-6, 10-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Mekhi Lairy and the Miami (OH) RedHawks visit Rayj Dennis and the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday. The Rockets have gone 10-1 at home. Toledo is 2-0 in one-possession games. The RedHawks have gone 2-10 against MAC...
TOLEDO, OH
Buffalo visits Hunter and Ohio

Buffalo Bulls (12-13, 6-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (14-11, 6-6 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Ohio faces the Buffalo Bulls after Jaylin Hunter scored 25 points in Ohio's 90-81 victory against the Akron Zips. The Bobcats are 11-1 in home games. Ohio ranks second in the MAC with 36.8 points per game...
BUFFALO, NY
USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week's poll:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Alabama (15)22-37823. 2. Houston (15)23-27752. 3. Purdue (1)23-37281. 4. UCLA21-46797. 5. Texas20-56426.
IOWA STATE
Stars host the Eastern Conference-leading Bruins

Boston Bruins (39-8-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (30-14-10, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars play the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins. Dallas is 15-6-6 at home and 30-14-10 overall. The Stars have a +42 scoring differential, with 179 total goals scored and 137...
DALLAS, TX
Weekend Sports In Brief

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was magical when the Kansas City Chiefs desperately needed him to pull off another Super Bowl comeback. Playing on an injured ankle, Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.
HOFSTRA 66, DREXEL 52

Percentages: FG .356, FT .621. 3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Oden 1-4, C.Washington 1-5, Magee 0-1, House 0-2, Y.Butler 0-2, Okros 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (A.Williams 2, House). Turnovers: 16 (A.Williams 6, Y.Butler 4, Oden 3, Hargrove, Magee, Turner). Steals: 6 (A.Williams 2, C.Washington, House,...
No. 2 Indiana 83, No. 13 Ohio St. 59

INDIANA (24-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 59.649, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Scalia 6-8, Berger 1-2, Garzon 1-6, Parrish 1-4) Blocked Shots: 2 (Holmes 1, Garzon 1) Turnovers: 11 (Scalia 4, Berger 3, Holmes 1, Garzon 1, Moore-McNeil 1, Parrish 1) Steals: 4 (Moore-McNeil 2, Parrish 1, Scalia 1) Technical Fouls:...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland 117, San Antonio 109

Percentages: FG .506, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Branham 2-3, Johnson 2-3, Graham 2-8, Bates-Diop 1-1, Collins 1-2, Sochan 0-2, Wesley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Barlow). Turnovers: 16 (Johnson 4, Bassey 2, Collins 2, Sochan 2, Wesley 2, Barlow, Bates-Diop, Branham, Graham). Steals:...
Philadelphia 123, Houston 104

HOUSTON (104) Martin Jr. 6-10 3-4 15, Smith Jr. 3-14 3-3 10, Sengun 5-9 2-2 12, Green 6-20 15-17 29, Tate 2-3 2-2 6, Days 2-3 0-0 6, Eason 4-9 0-0 8, Garuba 2-3 0-0 5, Kaminsky 0-2 0-0 0, Marjanovic 2-2 3-3 7, Christopher 1-6 0-0 2, Hudgins 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 35-86 28-31 104.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

