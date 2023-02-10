ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware takes on Stony Brook, looks to halt 3-game skid

Stony Brook Seawolves (9-17, 5-8 CAA) at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (12-14, 4-9 CAA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware -8.5; over/under is 133. BOTTOM LINE: Delaware aims to end its three-game losing streak when the Fightin' Blue Hens play Stony Brook. The Fightin' Blue Hens have gone 8-5 in home games....
Hofstra 66, Drexel 52

DREXEL (15-12) Okros 1-4 0-0 2, A.Williams 4-11 5-10 13, Y.Butler 1-7 6-6 8, House 1-4 0-0 2, Oden 3-7 2-3 9, C.Washington 3-7 0-0 7, Turner 2-2 3-8 7, Magee 1-3 2-2 4, Hargrove 0-0 0-0 0, Wang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 18-29 52. HOFSTRA (20-8) Boachie-Yiadom 0-0...
Georgetown faces Seton Hall, aims to break 5-game skid

Georgetown Hoyas (6-20, 1-14 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (15-11, 8-7 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown enters the matchup with Seton Hall as losers of five straight games. The Pirates have gone 9-4 at home. Seton Hall is seventh in the Big East with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 6.8.
Delaware 71, Stony Brook 60

STONY BROOK (9-18) Policelli 4-10 2-2 12, Muratori 1-1 0-0 2, Pettway 8-14 0-0 20, Roberts 1-3 0-0 3, Stephenson-Moore 0-10 6-8 6, Fitzmorris 6-9 5-6 17, Onyekonwu 0-5 0-0 0, Nahar 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 13-16 60. DELAWARE (13-14) Davis 6-14 0-0 12, Arletti 0-3 2-3 2, Asamoah...
