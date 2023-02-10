ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova hosts Taylor and Butler

Butler Bulldogs (13-13, 5-10 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (12-13, 6-8 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: Butler visits the Villanova Wildcats after Jayden Taylor scored 20 points in Butler's 69-67 win against the Xavier Musketeers. The Wildcats have gone 8-3 at home. Villanova has a 7-2 record in games decided by...
Delaware takes on Stony Brook, looks to halt 3-game skid

Stony Brook Seawolves (9-17, 5-8 CAA) at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (12-14, 4-9 CAA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware -8.5; over/under is 133. BOTTOM LINE: Delaware aims to end its three-game losing streak when the Fightin' Blue Hens play Stony Brook. The Fightin' Blue Hens have gone 8-5 in home games....
Hofstra 66, Drexel 52

DREXEL (15-12) Okros 1-4 0-0 2, A.Williams 4-11 5-10 13, Y.Butler 1-7 6-6 8, House 1-4 0-0 2, Oden 3-7 2-3 9, C.Washington 3-7 0-0 7, Turner 2-2 3-8 7, Magee 1-3 2-2 4, Hargrove 0-0 0-0 0, Wang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 18-29 52. HOFSTRA (20-8) Boachie-Yiadom 0-0...
Monmouth (NJ) 85, NC A&T 71

NC A&T (12-16) Filmore 2-5 0-0 4, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 1-8 1-2 3, Horton 6-10 0-0 14, Woods 5-12 12-12 24, D.Powell 5-9 6-7 17, Bettis 1-6 0-0 3, Duke 2-5 2-2 6, Elliott 0-0 0-0 0, McDuffie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 21-23 71. MONMOUTH (NJ) (6-21)
MONMOUTH 85, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 71

Percentages: FG .400, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Horton 2-4, Woods 2-8, D.Powell 1-3, Bettis 1-4, Watson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (D.Powell). Turnovers: 14 (Woods 6, D.Powell 3, Watson 2, Bettis, Filmore, Johnson). Steals: 4 (Horton 2, Watson, Woods). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Delaware 71, Stony Brook 60

STONY BROOK (9-18) Policelli 4-10 2-2 12, Muratori 1-1 0-0 2, Pettway 8-14 0-0 20, Roberts 1-3 0-0 3, Stephenson-Moore 0-10 6-8 6, Fitzmorris 6-9 5-6 17, Onyekonwu 0-5 0-0 0, Nahar 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 13-16 60. DELAWARE (13-14) Davis 6-14 0-0 12, Arletti 0-3 2-3 2, Asamoah...
Ohio High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. DIVISION I. 1. Centerville (4)19-31071. 2. Lakewood St. Edward (8)17-11052. 3. Stow-Munroe Falls18-2696. 4. Powell Olentangy Liberty19-2684.
Tennessee Girl's Prep Polls (FINAL POLL)

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 13, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Michigan Girls Prep Basketball Poll

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:. Division 1. SchoolRecordTotalPoints. 1. West Bloomfield (4)(17-2)73. 2. Detroit Renaissance (1)(15-0)69. 3. Rockford(16-1)64. 4. Flint Carman Ainsworth(14-0)61. 5. Farmington Hills...
Ski Report

Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:54a machine groomed 60 - 84 base 55 of 55 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park — Wed 8:46a machine groomed 76 - 76 base 47 of 67 trails 70% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 18/19: 9a-8p.
