No. 2 Indiana beats No. 13 Ohio State, winning streak at 12
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 33 points and Sara Scalia made six 3 pointers as No. 2 Indiana extended its winning streak to 12 games with an 83-59 win over No. 13 Ohio State on Monday night. The Hoosiers (24-1, 14-1 Big Ten) shot 74%...
No. 2 Indiana 83, No. 13 Ohio St. 59
INDIANA (24-1) Holmes 15-18 3-5 33, Berger 6-10 3-3 16, Garzon 2-8 0-0 5, Moore-McNeil 1-3 0-0 2, Parrish 1-5 0-0 3, Geary 0-0 0-0 0, Meister 0-0 0-0 0, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Bargesser 0-1 0-0 0, Sandvik 0-0 0-0 0, Scalia 9-12 0-0 24, Zaric 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-57 6-8 83.
