COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 33 points and Sara Scalia made six 3 pointers as No. 2 Indiana extended its winning streak to 12 games with an 83-59 win over No. 13 Ohio State on Monday night. The Hoosiers (24-1, 14-1 Big Ten) shot 74%...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO