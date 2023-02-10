Read full article on original website
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland admits Wales are in a 'bit of a hole'
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 26 February.
Ealing Trailfinders ineligible for Premiership promotion over ground capacity
Championship leaders Ealing Trailfinders will not be eligible for promotion to the Premiership this season after failing to meet the minimum standards criteria. The club were also refused promotion from the second tier last season as their home ground was not large enough. Stadiums hosting Premiership games must eventually hold...
BBC centenary: Remembering the mining strikes in Wales
As the BBC marks 100 years of broadcasting in Wales, it looks back on some of the major events it has covered. In March 1984, it documented the beginning of the miners' strikes, as workers across Wales picketed. It was an attempt by miners to stop the National Coal Board...
Rihanna's Super Bowl outfit 'puts Northern Ireland on world stage'
Rihanna's half-time Super Bowl performance has put "a little bit of Northern Ireland and Magherafelt" on a global stage. That's according to former Ireland rugby captain and proud dad, Willie Anderson. His fashion designer son Jonathan created the singer's red outfit, which she used to announce her pregnancy. "Back in...
Manchester United and Leeds condemn fans' 'unacceptable' chants about historic tragedies
Manchester United and Leeds United have "strongly condemned" chants about historic tragedies by both sides' supporters during Sunday's Premier League match at Elland Road. Shortly before half-time, chants about the Munich Air Disaster and the murders in 2000 of two Leeds fans in Istanbul were traded between the rival fans.
Champions League returns: What to look out for in 2022-23 knockout stage
A clean sweep of English teams, Scott Parker managing Club Bruges, and a record number of teenage players. The Champions League knockout stages begin on Tuesday as AC Milan host Tottenham and Paris St-Germain welcome Bayern Munich. It's time to jog your memory on who's still in the competition -...
Apprentice Reece Donnelly: I would chose health over wealth any day
Apprentice contestant Reece Donnelly has insisted he left the reality show on health grounds and had no regrets. Reece, 25, from Glasgow, was the first Scot to appear on the BBC programme for eight years. In Thursday's episode he was filmed at Heathrow with his fellow contestants before they caught...
Women's T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka edge to second win by beating Bangladesh
Bangladesh 126-8 (20 overs): Mostary 29 (32), Joty 28 (34); Ranasinghe 3-23 Sri Lanka 129-3 (18.2 overs): Harshita 69* (50), Nilakshi 41 (38); Marufa 3-23 Sri Lanka made it two wins from two at the Women's T20 World Cup with a seven-wicket win against Bangladesh. Sri Lanka, who shocked hosts...
Scotland must rethink bottle recycling scheme - UK minister
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has urged the Scottish government to rethink its flagship recycling policy. The UK minister said the Deposit Return Scheme should be "paused" after business leaders raised concerns over the costs involved in setting it up. The initiative is designed to boost recycling via a 20p deposit...
Australian boy, 8, dies of suspected electrocution at Fiji resort
An eight-year-old Australian boy has died from suspected electrocution while on holiday in Fiji. The boy, identified by family as Cairo Winitana from Sydney, was staying with his parents at the Club Wyndham Denarau Island Resort on the west coast of Fiji's main island. Fiji police said he was found...
Londonderry: Chris Heaton-Harris leaves match after hoax alert
Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris had to leave a football match at at stadium in Londonderry on Friday night due to a security alert caused by an elaborate hoax. Mr Heaton-Harris was attending a Derry City match along with Irish President Michael D Higgins and about 4,000 fans. A suspicious...
Referee abuse: Hundreds tell of safety fears at grassroots level
Hundreds of grassroots referees have told the BBC they fear for their safety when refereeing and are dissatisfied with current measures to tackle abuse. More than 900 referees in England responded to a Radio 5 Live questionnaire, with 293 saying they had been physically abused by spectators, players, coaches or managers.
