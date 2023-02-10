Group says Westport will see layoffs, lose services unless voters OK a $3 million tax hike

WESTPORT — A number of town officials and staff appear to be receptive to an idea being touted by the Westport Fiscal Stability Group to propose a Proposition 2½ override for at least $3 million to keep level services in town.

According to a 20-page report presented to the Board of Selectmen on Monday, a $3 million override would cost individual property owners between $69 and $2,742 a year, depending on the property value; the average Westport homeowner's bill would rise $330 a year.

"The Massachusetts Department of Revenue estimates that a $3 million override in Westport would increase the property tax rate from the level set for Fiscal Year 2023 of $8.16 per $1,000 to $8.83 per $1,000, a tax rate increase of 8%," the report reads. "The purpose of this override is to provide necessary funding for municipal and school expenses beginning in FY24."

According to the report — put together with help from Town Administrator James Hartnett, Superintendent of Schools Thomas Aubin and Town Treasurer Susan Brayton — the proposed fiscal 2024 budget "is not a level-services budget, but rather a reduced services budget." The report notes the elimination or reductive modification of a number of unfilled positions including a firefighter/EMT, building inspector, assistant animal control officer, three highway department workers, and a reduction in hours for the town nurse; as well as a reduction in employee overtime that will affect the Highway Department's ability to help out with things like snow-plowing, tree-clearing and after-hours events.

Regarding the public school system, the report notes a level-funded FY24 budget is projected to require laying off 15 to 19 classroom teachers and aides. "Over the last few years, the school leadership has eliminated administrators, counseling staff, and other management positions to maintain classroom services. But the School Committee does not believe there is any more room to protect direct service faculty," the report reads.

Also noted are challenges with required spending and unfunded mandates, such as the district's assessment for a new Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School and costs associated with special education and out-of-district placements; as well as school programming that was developed last summer to address social-emotional issues exacerbated by the COVID pandemic, which could not be implemented due to a shortage of staffing and funds.

$3 million override is a 'barebones' figure, group says

Town resident Albert Lees, a member of the Westport Fiscal Stability Group, called that $3 million override "the bare minimum necessary to keep level funding."

"There's no fat in that number; it's a barebones minimum," he told The Standard-Times.

If voters OK a $3 million override, Lees says, it won't be a permanent solution, but rather something to buy time for officials to come up with more ways to support long-term financial sustainability. "The $3 million will keep us level-funded for three, four years, maybe five if we're lucky," he said.

Shufelt: Selectmen want article on town meeting warrant

Board of Selectmen Chair Shana Shufelt says the board intends to include an article on the warrant for the upcoming Annual Town Meeting on May 2 "to supplement various budgets contingent on an override." Then, by September, a special town election would be scheduled for approval of the override.

"We directed the town administrator to put that together, and we will have it finalized at the March 6 meeting. We have to have financial articles to [the Finance Committee] by March 10," Shufelt said. "We’ve talked about an override at virtually every meeting we’ve had for months, so it’s not really a surprise to hear from that group."

What do people think of the override?

Lees said reactions to the idea of an override have been mixed. "It runs the full spectrum," he said, of opinions he's heard. However, a number of town officials and staff have expressed support for presenting the choice to voters while making them aware of the consequences of not maintaining level-funding.

"While I am in complete support of an override, it is the Westport voters who need to decide what sort of community we want to be," Shufelt said. "Do we support education, the elderly, library services, public safety, safe roads, prompt inspections, and modernization of permitting and accounting processes, or do we only value an incredibly low tax rate? It’s one or the other."

Hartnett says he anticipates the Board of Selectmen will take a vote relative to supporting an override at its next meeting, and that he himself has recommended a minimum $3 million override to the selectmen. "And even that is only going to maintain existing services," he said.

During the Westport Fiscal Stability Group's presentation to the Board of Selectmen on Monday, Board of Health member Donna Amaral said BOH members use their free time to navigate antiquated filing systems when certain documents must be found, one example of how the town has had to make do with inadequate funding. She said an override could help prevent ultimately greater costs in the future.

"We need more staff, and we need to upgrade systems that we can't upgrade because we don't have the funding for that," she said. "I mean, going through files with manila folders, with moldy and dusty plans, is not really how we should be operating."

Selectman Richard Brewer said the report was "a wonderful piece of work."

"Speaking only for myself at the moment, I believe I’m totally in-sync with what you’re asking."

Report now available online

To view full report, find the link on the official Westport town website at www.westport-ma.com, or Google "Westport Fiscal Stability Group" and click on the top result.

Key dates