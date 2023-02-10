February 10 fishing report from Byron Stout

Texan Billy Goff can show the folks back home what’s really big — Florida bass from the Big O. He caught it on a wild shiner with Roland Martin Marina & Resort Capt. Bo White.

Right at the top of current angler wish lists would be a few days of calm. Constant winds make for rough boating, wet rides, dirty water, and when the wind and tides are in the same direction, bare ground on winter low tides.

Then there’s the latest report on red tide, which has been sampled in potentially fish killing concentrations in Pine Island Sound.

ESTERO BAY: Get Hooked Charter Capt. Matt DeAngelis reports fish have been harder to find in the windy conditions of late, but his anglers have had the best luck in New and Big Hickory passes. They’ve been catching “a few keeper sheepshead and speckled trout,” throwing shrimp pinned to a hot pink jig.

Rick Mercer sent in a shot of his wife, Char, with a nice sheepshead — one of several she caught on shrimp Saturday in Wiggins Pass.

CAPE CORAL: Mike Westra of Lehr’s Economy Tackle reports an angler fishing behind his home on the Bluejay Canal system jumped three tarpon estimated at 20 to 40 pounds while casting a large Beetlespin lure.

Another angler with a well full of live sardines caught several snook including two over-slot fish to 37 inches in Punta Blanca Creek, plus a 2-pound mangrove snapper at Sword Point.

PINE ISLAND SOUND: St. James City Capt. George Grosselfinger reports “there are trout, snook and redfish out there,” if only he had much post-Ian time to catch them. On Tuesday he made a two hour grocery run to islands near the powerlines, where he boxed three nice trout and released a 27-inch snook while ripping a Zara Jr. topwater plug in winds he estimated at 20 mph. He said if red tide was present, it wasn’t in concentrations strong enough to smell or kill fish.

Lehr’s Economy Tackle reports a husband-and-wife trip on which the couple released a silvery redfish in the mid-30-inch class, and also caught a very large pompano while fishing the sound inside Captiva Pass. He also got a report of a 32-inch snook caught in Blind Pass.

MATLACHA PASS: Cape angler Peter Griffin was catching trout and ladyfish on a MirrOlure in the Indian Field area when he hooked an estimated 80-pound tarpon that finally threw the hook after a 20-minute battle.

Wildfly Charters Capt. Gregg McKee reports trout and “tons” of ladyfish have been biting on flats just north of Matlacha.

CHARLOTTE HARBOR: Capt. McKee reported finding several laid-up tarpon — immobile fish sunning and resting after presumably long swims up from parts south — during a short calm period late last week.

Lehr’s got a report from an angler who said he couldn’t find redfish in northern Pine Island Sound, but had good luck after shifting across Charlotte Harbor to the Bull/Turtle Bay complex.

OFFSHORE: A&B Charters out of Port O’ Call Marina in Naples reports Alan Murk and five friends limited out with 12 red grouper, plus several lane and mangrove snappers Tuesday on the All In with Capt. Jim Rinckey. The bite has been over hard bottom in depths from 70 to 80 feet. Sunday’s all-day All-In trip for Robert Arnold and family was good for several keeper grouper and snapper, plus releases of several amberjacks to 50 pounds while fishing offshore structure with Capt. Kees VanDerAa.

Jordan Speith used a cut sardine to tempt this dandy red grouper in 80 feet of water off Naples, on his A&B Charter out of Port O’ Call Marina.

Capt. DeAngelis sent in a shot of Andrew Fehlman, and a gag grouper caught on spinning tackle at the MAY Reef, in 20 feet of water off Big Carlos Pass. The gag was one of four caught pitching live shrimp on a jig head.

FRESH WATER

LAKE TRAFFORD: The hope was for Sunday’s full moon to inspire another spawning spree of crappie in the Immokalee lake’s shoreline vegetation, but that didn’t happen. All recent catches have been on live minnows or jigs drifted in the lake’s central depths, where a catch of eight to 10 specks has represented a good morning. Only a few catfish have been caught by anglers fishing from the Ann Olesky Park Pier.

LAKE OKEECHOBEE: Roland Martin Marina & Resort Capt. Bo White reports the bass bite has heated up with the weather. Fishing with live wild shiners continues to be the way to go. Where to go has been to clear water along hard vegetation lines between Horse Island and the Indian Prairie Canal.

PIC OF THE WEEK

Trout fishing has been good, with spring spawning just about to get underway.

Linc Freese’s nice trout couldn’t resist his white streamer Thursday morning, on his Wildfly Charter with Capt. Gregg McKee

FISH TIP

Almost constant winter winds have been keeping inshore waters stirred up, which makes it hard to eat for fish that rely heavily on vision for feeding. Thank goodness for sheepshead, which are entering the peak of their February/March spawning run.

Char Mercer’s nice sheepshead was one of several she caught Saturday on shrimp in Wiggins Pass, while fishing with husband Rick.

Sheepshead are the bloodhounds of the fish world, able to sniff out a meal when waters are more mud than liquid. They’re supreme bottom feeders that favor crustaceans, including shrimp, sand fleas, any species of small crab, and tube worms, rather than baitfishes or unscented artificials. Simply piercing a bait with a hook provides added scent for sheepshead to follow, but the bigger the exposed flesh — like a shrimp pinched in half — the better for homing on.

HOT SPOTS

No. 1: Bull and Turtle bays for redfish.

No. 2: Matlacha Pass for trout and ladyfish.

No. 3: Punta Blanca Creek for big snook.

No. 4: Tarpon to 40 pounds in the Bluejay Canal system.

No. 5: Trout and snook in lower Pine Island Sound.

No. 6: Offshore for red grouper and mixed snappers.

No. 7: Trout and sheepshead in Estero Bay passes.

LAKE OKEECHOBEE

No. 1: Horse Island to the Indian Prairie Canal for bass.