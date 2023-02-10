Leander ISD board approves worker pay for days missed due to ice storm

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander ISD says its workers will get paid despite the district being closed during the February ice storm.

The district said the Leander ISD school board Thursday night approved worker pay for the days missed.

According to a Leander ISD tweet , the board also “approved double pay for auxiliary employees who were required to work & time and half for employees who worked over 40 hours.”

According to the Leander ISD website , this was the schedule of the week of Jan. 30 through Feb. 3:

Monday, Jan. 30: Normal class schedule. After-school activities end by 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31: District closed. All classes and activities canceled.

Wednesday, Feb. 1: District closed. All classes and activities canceled.

Thursday, Feb. 2: District closed. All classes and activities canceled.

Friday, Feb. 3: District closed. All classes canceled. Authorized events allowed on a limited basis on Friday and over the weekend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.