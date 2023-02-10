Alpharetta 10-year-old abducted by father who was supposed to watch her for an hour, police say

The Alpharetta Police Department asked the public to help locate a 10-year-old who they say was abducted by her non-custodial father.

Police said on Tuesday, 10-year-old Jireh Carrice Marie Perry was seen leaving the vicinity of the Alpharetta campus of Gwinnett Tech on Old Milton Parkway. Police said she was taken from that location by her father, Phillip Perry.

They say Phillip Perry does not have custody of Jireh Perry.

Jireh Perry’s mother told police she asked Phillip Perry to watch her for an hour while she attended a class at the campus.

When she returned to the parking lot, the two were gone, and Phillip Perry did not tell her where he was going with Jireh Perry. They have not been seen since.

Phillip Perry is six feet two inches tall and weighs 236 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jireh Carrice Marie Perry or Phillip Perry is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Roberts at 678-297-6335.

