Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta 10-year-old abducted by father who was supposed to watch her for an hour, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
The Alpharetta Police Department asked the public to help locate a 10-year-old who they say was abducted by her non-custodial father.

Police said on Tuesday, 10-year-old Jireh Carrice Marie Perry was seen leaving the vicinity of the Alpharetta campus of Gwinnett Tech on Old Milton Parkway. Police said she was taken from that location by her father, Phillip Perry.

They say Phillip Perry does not have custody of Jireh Perry.

Jireh Perry’s mother told police she asked Phillip Perry to watch her for an hour while she attended a class at the campus.

When she returned to the parking lot, the two were gone, and Phillip Perry did not tell her where he was going with Jireh Perry. They have not been seen since.

Phillip Perry is six feet two inches tall and weighs 236 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jireh Carrice Marie Perry or Phillip Perry is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Roberts at 678-297-6335.

Comments / 3

Trezor
3d ago

From my perspective, it sounds like the dad in this situation hasn't seen his daughter in a while and he probably just wanted to spend more quality time with her. I don't believe he kidnapped her against her will. The situation escalated when the mother called the police, and now the dad knows he might be facing jail time, so he's trying to make the most of the time he has left with his daughter. A simple phone call or open communication could have made all the difference. Just my two cents, and I could be completely wrong, but I'm always trying to look on the bright side of things...

Reply
3
kalina Grimm
2d ago

The problem is that there have been many non-custodial parents who abduct the child, then kill the child and themselves just before law enforcement gets them. The child's safety is the most important thing.

Reply
3
 

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
