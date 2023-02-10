ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Lift Orlando opens new health center in Orlando’s West Lakes community

By WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
Lift Orlando will host a ribbon cutting Friday morning on a new wellness center in Orlando’s West Lakes community

The Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center is a 30,000-square-foot facility located at 710 South Tampa Ave., Orlando. It will provide health services to those living in the area, regardless of an individual’s insurance coverage and other financial limitations.

The center will also offer health and wellness classes and provide the area with healthy food options.

The wellness center is a $13-million project that brought together some of Orlando’s largest health providers and insurance companies in central Florida; AdventHealth, Orlando Health, and Florida Blue.

The wellness center is part of Lift Orlando’s investment in the West Lakes Community Campus, and they expect the new center will create approximately 40 full-time jobs.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

