Georgia State

Inside the Magic

Man Dies In Tragic Accident at Disney World, Scene Cleared

A 53-year-old man has died after a tragic accident at Walt Disney World Resort. The man, who has only been identified as a Colombian man, was riding his bicycle on Walt Disney World property last Thursday when tragedy struck. He was struck by a driver at around 6:30 a.m. along Osceola Parkway between Victory Way and World Drive at the exit ramp, according to reports from Click Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney Ride Closed Indefinitely After “Disgraceful” Issue

After complaints from Guests and fans alike, a family-friendly attraction has now shut down in Disney. Much like the other Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Paris is going through a lot of changes. For starters, Guests can head on over to the brand-new Avengers Campus for some thrilling adventures with their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Loki. This land is very similar to the one found in Disneyland California Adventure, though the Paris version features one different ride.
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Closing Effective Immediately in Orlando

We’ve got some bad news for Disney Guests, as one of the major Parks at the Walt Disney World Resort is closing. Everyone knows that Walt Disney World is an amazing place to spend your vacation, with Disney even calling it “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” From Magic Kingdom to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests can have a wild time no matter where they visit.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney World Location Closing Forever Next Week

A nearly-decade-old location is closing for good at the Walt Disney World Resort very soon, so say your goodbyes now!. Guests have hundreds of choices to make when they visit the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. From incredible Disney Parks like Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios to the two amazing water parks, there’s a lot to enjoy when visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”
ORLANDO, FL
archpaper.com

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis plans to rid Walt Disney World of its special tax district privileges

Walt Disney World® Resort’s aura of childhood wonder and joy is widely adored by Americans young and old. Ensconced in a web of highways in swampy Central Florida, Disney World’s sprawling network of theme parks, water parks, hotels, golf courses, shopping districts and entertainment complexes make up a world unto itself. It is the self-reported “Most Magical Place on Earth.”
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Mickey Mouse to Be Replaced as Disney Mascot

In the newest round of rumors making their way across the internet, Disney fans are concerned that their favorite—Mickey Mouse—will be replaced. Mickey Mouse is a household name. He’s the mouse that started it all. The mouse has an entire documentary created about him and is so fundamental to the Disney brand that the company has a special protection for him. But it appears not all is well in the world of Disney.
