Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
What Is The Top Crypto To Invest In 2023? Look Into BNB, Algorand And Big Eyes Coin
Always a difficult decision to make. What crypto will become popular next? Nobody could have foreseen Dogecoin’s (DOGE) meteoric rise to the top of the meme coin ladder, with its spectacular gains. Despite the inherent volatility of cryptocurrencies, we can determine which ones have what it takes to become the next big thing by examining their fundamentals.
bitcoinist.com
Bestselling Finance Author Says Bitcoin Will Reach $500,000, But What Will Drive It?
‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki has not been shy to let the world know about his support of bitcoin and the finance writer has come out again to reiterate this support. This time around, Kiyosaki paints an incredibly bullish narrative for the digital asset over the next few years.
bitcoinist.com
Bank Of Brazil Now Allows Citizens To Pay Taxes With Crypto
Bank of Brazil, a.k.a Banco do Brasil, has announced that citizens can now pay their taxes with cryptocurrency. According to a post on their official website, Brazil’s oldest bank stated that this financial development is possible via a partnership with Bitfy, a popular blockchain solutions company with investment in BB’s Corporate Venture Capital Program (CVC).
bitcoinist.com
Exploring the Benefits of Investing In Dogetti, Solana and Toncoin
Cryptocurrency has taken the world by storm, and investors are constantly on the lookout for the next big thing. Two of the most established and successful cryptocurrencies in the market today, Solana (SOL) and Toncoin (TON), have proven to be great long-term investment opportunities for those who got in early.
bitcoinist.com
Navigating Decentralised Finance: Uniswap vs. Cosmos
Buckle up folks, as we investigate some of the most promising cryptocurrency platforms that could see healthy returns and help those looking to navigate the world of decentralised finance. Read more to find out about the revolutionary Uniswap (UNI) trading platform, the problem-solving Cosmos (ATOM) blockchain technology. Uniswap (UNI): Awe-Inspiring...
bitcoinist.com
Why Meta Is Reportedly Planning To Sack More Employees This March
Last November, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, undertook its largest-ever downsizing, laying off more than 11,000 employees. It appears, however, that other staff will soon be given the pink slip. The Financial Times reported on Saturday that Meta Platforms has put off finalizing the budgets of numerous teams as the...
bitcoinist.com
No Budding Investor Can Afford to Miss Out on These Bullish Coins: Big Eyes Coin, Polygon, and Decentraland
Are you looking to jump on the crypto train, but don’t know what your departure time is? Look no further than this comprehensive, easy-to-read breakdown of three of the most important coins on the current market: Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA). Everyone is looking for...
bitcoinist.com
Russia To Launch $12.3 Million Crypto Mining Farm In Coming Months
The Russian Federation is looking to launch a crypto-mining facility worth over $12.3 million (900 million rubles) in the coming months. According to a report by local Russian media, RBC, this massive data processing center will be located in Buryatia, a Russian republic in eastern Siberia. Upon completion, the data center is expected to house 30,000 mining devices, with a projected total power consumption of 100 megawatts.
bitcoinist.com
Gridex Protocol: Transforming the DEX Space With the First Ever fully on-chain Order Book on Ethereum.
The decentralized finance (DeFi) community has been searching to find an efficient solution for fully on-chain spot order books in order to circumvent the risks of slippage and impermanent loss associated with automated market maker (AMM) trading. Although spot order book decentralized exchange (DEX)s do exist, these require off-chain order matching and depositing funds onto the platform.
bitcoinist.com
CME Big Boss Terry Duffy Sees More Growth Amid Crypto Sell-Off
The crypto market suffered in 2022 as many assets fell from their 2021 all-time highs. The bearish trend reduced people’s confidence in digital assets resulting in a panic sell-off of tokens. However, some investors saw the bearish trend as an opportunity to accumulate digital assets and earn later. In...
bitcoinist.com
CBDC Rises In The Emirates: Why The UAE Central Bank Is Interested In Issuing A Digital Currency
In recent months, initiatives surrounding central bank digital currencies, (CBDC) have gained traction as banking authorities attempt to streamline cross-border transactions and stimulate innovation in the payments industry. Regulators in Asia, Europe, and South America are becoming more interested in implementing virtual currencies issued by their respective governments. In the...
bitcoinist.com
Breaking: Paxos On Hit List – Why SEC Plans To Slap Stablecoin Issuer With A Lawsuit
Paxos Trust Company is on the hit list of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, who is out to slap the financial institution and technology company specializing in blockchain with a court case for allegedly violating investor protection laws in issuing Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin. According to a report from...
bitcoinist.com
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Thrives in Bearish Market while Lisk (LSK) and Nano (XNO) Keep Crawling
Most crypto tokens depreciate in the bearish market bar some tokens such as Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Lisk (LISK) and Nano (XNO) are two of the scores of crypto tokens that are adversely affected by the market. How does Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) compare with Lisk (LSK) and Nano (XNO) in the bearish market?
bitcoinist.com
Shopify Launches Comprehensive Blockchain Suite For Merchants
E-commerce giant Shopify has launched its new blockchain suite of products for merchants. This development is expected to improve user experience on web3-based stores hosted on Shopify. In addition, merchants can utilize token gating and leverage new features on the expanded wallet ecosystem. Blockchain Suite Offers Shopify Users Great Benefits.
bitcoinist.com
China To Launch Research Center For Blockchain Innovation
China has decided to move deeper into blockchain technology after its ban on cryptocurrency transactions in 2021. A recent report from China Daily noted that the country is about to launch a research center for blockchain innovation in Beijing. China’s National Blockchain Innovation Center will work with local universities, blockchain...
bitcoinist.com
RenQ Finance, Aptos, and Cardano Price Prediction for 2023, 2025 and Beyond
Predicting the next big cryptocurrency success story can be a daunting task, given the volatility of the market. However, with 2023 already showing signs of a promising future for crypto, investors are starting to feel optimistic again. Two projects that are making waves in the crypto world are Aptos (APT) and Cardano (ADA), both of which are expected to make a strong comeback from their recent market downturns.
bitcoinist.com
Bitstamp Gets Operational License From French Regulators – Here’s What Happens
Bitstamp has been extending its operational tentacles in the industry. The crypto exchange’s latest addition is an active license in France. The crypto exchange has completed its registration with the country’s Financial Markets Authority. As a result, the Luxembourg-based crypto exchange is set to spar closely with other leading competitors like Binance and Crypto.com in the French market.
bitcoinist.com
Experts are Buying RenQ Finance(RENQ), Litecoin (LTC), and GALA (GALA) – Here’s Why
Investing in cryptocurrencies has become an increasingly popular trend, with many investors seeking new and promising options to diversify their portfolios. As the market evolves, some experts are eyeing specific cryptocurrencies that they believe are prepared for growth and success. RenQ Finance (RENQ), Litecoin (LTC), and GALA (GALA) are three...
bitcoinist.com
Celebrate the launch of Crybeto with a free airdrop worth 100,000 US dollars waiting for you!
The world’s first decentralized live entertainment platform based on Web3 and blockchain technology is now live! Industry authorities agree that Crybeto, a project strategically backed by Asia’s largest online entertainment group with $100 million in assets, has pioneered the industry’s first single bet payout system with full transparency of data, and zero vigorish fees. The platform will subsequently be launched on all fronts in blockchain casino gaming while sporting new technology developments, with eyes set on overseas market expansion, and building out a new ecosystem for the Crybeto brand.
bitcoinist.com
Why 2023 will be the year of WeSendit
Aggregating the world’s leading Web3 storage providers, WeSendit 3.0 will be “the first gateway to the world of decentralized networks.” Supported by the new $WSI token, the platform will harness the power of the blockchain and offer users next-generation Web3 solutions. In 2023, WeSendit will reach several important milestones.
Comments / 0