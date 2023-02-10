Open in App
marktechpost.com

MIT and Oxford Researchers Propose a New AI Method Called ADEV that Automates the Math for Maximizing the Expected Value of Actions in an Uncertain World

By Dhanshree Shripad Shenwai,

6 days ago
A major issue in computer science and its applications, including artificial intelligence, operations research, and statistical computing, is optimizing the predicted values of probabilistic processes....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
I made more than $877,000 in revenue last year selling emotional-intelligence card games online. Here's how I built my business.
Irvine, CA20 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy