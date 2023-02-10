Change location
marktechpost.com
MIT and Oxford Researchers Propose a New AI Method Called ADEV that Automates the Math for Maximizing the Expected Value of Actions in an Uncertain World
By Dhanshree Shripad Shenwai,6 days ago
By Dhanshree Shripad Shenwai,6 days ago
A major issue in computer science and its applications, including artificial intelligence, operations research, and statistical computing, is optimizing the predicted values of probabilistic processes....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0